  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 45 min 4 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • WEF signs collaboration agreement with China

World

WEF signs collaboration agreement with China

ARAB NEWS |

A plaque of the World Economic Forum is seen at sunset on the opening day of the World Economic Forum, on Tuesday, in Davos. (AFP)

DAVOS: The World Economic Forum (WEF) and China’s National Development and Reform Commission have signed an agreement to develop closer collaboration, it was announced on Tuesday.
The memorandum of understanding will see the two parties strengthen communication and consultation on a range of topics and activities that are critical for China and global sustainable development, according to a statement.
The document commits both parties to developing deeper collaboration over a period of 10 years.
It was signed during a ceremony witnessed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and WEF Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab in Davos.
President Xi gave the opening plenary address at this year’s WEF meeting in Davos, which runs until Friday.
He is the first Chinese president to address Davos, although China sent its first delegation to Davos in 1979.
WEF and the National Development and Reform Commission have cooperated closely since 2007 on the Annual Meeting of the New Champions in China, also known as the “Summer Davos.” During this time, the meeting has become the world’s leading event on science, technology, innovation and entrepreneurship.
The latest agreement “opens a new chapter of deepened partnership across a wide range of strategic priorities,” a statement said.
“The forum gathers the world’s insights and builds platforms for public-private cooperation to tackle today’s global challenges in which China’s participation and its valuable experience in opening-up and reform are essential. A deeper cooperation between the forum and China will be not only a win-win for both of us, but also beneficial for better understanding and collaboration of the international community at large,” said David Aikman, chief representative officer for China, and member of the WEF executive committee.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Washington becomes security fortress for the Trump inauguration

WASHINGTON Metal detectors roadblocks thousands of security officers some with heavy automatic...

EU bids to clear Iran deal ‘misunderstanding’

BRUSSELS The European Union has informally contacted the incoming Trump administration to clarify...

Trump extends war of words with civil rights leader Lewis

WASHINGTON US President elect Donald Trump extended his war of words with African American civil...

‘Lincoln Bible’ in spotlight

WASHINGTON At his swearing in on Friday Donald Trump will stand before a crowd of thousands and...

Kerry defends global trade against populist anger

DAVOS Outgoing US Secretary of State John Kerry delivered a stark warning of the dangers of...

China’s Xi Jinping warns against protectionism

DAVOS Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday issued a stark warning against protectionism as he...

He wins over a crowd of ardent capitalists ... and wages charm offensive at summit

DAVOS With Donald Trump about to get the keys to the White House and the political winds blowing...

CNN/ORC poll findings under fire

WASHINGTON US President elect Donald Trump will take office this week with an approval rating of...

Trump ‘is a man of peace’

WASHINGTON Donald Trump wants a great relationship with German Chancellor Angela Merkel a member...

The transition ... tweet by tweet

WASHINGTON Since winning the presidency Donald Trump has exploited Twitter to make administrative...

Trump to take office with dismal ratings — except on jobs

WASHINGTON Donald Trump is poised to take office with the lowest approval ratings of any new...

Putin mocks claims that Trump was spied on

MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin cracked raunchy jokes on Tuesday as he poked fun at claims that...

New Med migrant boat disaster leaves 180 dead

ROME Around 180 people are presumed to have died in the first major migrant boat disaster of 2017...

Pakistani mother sentenced to death for daughter’s ‘honor killing’

LAHORE A mother who murdered her own daughter and set her alight for marrying the man of her...

What Obama and Trump have said about each other

WASHINGTON Barack Obama passes the reins of US power to Donald Trump on Friday Since Trump s...

Britain to leave EU’s single market, says May

LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday said Britain will leave the EU s single market in...

Around Arab News

Shakira urges world leaders to take action for kids schooling

DAVOS Switzerland Lebanese Columbian music star Shakira suggested an antidote for violent...

Suspected Istanbul New Year gunman ‘confesses’

ANKARA A 34 year old Uzbek man suspected of slaughtering 39 people at an Istanbul nightclub on...

The inauguration of a new American era

As I prepare to attend President elect Donald Trump s inauguration and participate in observing...

Inland tourism spending hits SR44.9bn in 2016

RIYADH Saudis and expatriates spent more than SR44 9 billion on domestic tourist trips in 2016 a...

Sri Lanka agrees to follow KSA recruitment system

RIYADH A Sri Lankan labor delegation has agreed to follow Saudi Arabia s Musaned online...

Call for Saudis to apply to US education program

JEDDAH The US Embassy in Riyadh has called for Saudis to apply to the Study of the US Institutes...

Taif restaurant shut down after 150 suffer food poisoning

RIYADH A restaurant in Taif has been shut down and its workers told to take medical tests after...

Attempt to smuggle 1.6 million Captagon pills foiled

JEDDAH Customs officers at Duba Port on Saudi Arabia s west coast have thwarted two attempts to...

Envoy lauds support for Saudi investments in Sudan

KHARTOUM Saudi Ambassador to Sudan Ali bin Hassan Jaafar praised the support provided to Saudi...

Iran bids farewell to Obama with insults

It is the story of the frog that carried the scorpion on its back to cross the water to the other...

Washington becomes security fortress for the Trump inauguration

WASHINGTON Metal detectors roadblocks thousands of security officers some with heavy automatic...

EU bids to clear Iran deal ‘misunderstanding’

BRUSSELS The European Union has informally contacted the incoming Trump administration to clarify...

Trump extends war of words with civil rights leader Lewis

WASHINGTON US President elect Donald Trump extended his war of words with African American civil...

‘Lincoln Bible’ in spotlight

WASHINGTON At his swearing in on Friday Donald Trump will stand before a crowd of thousands and...

Kerry defends global trade against populist anger

DAVOS Outgoing US Secretary of State John Kerry delivered a stark warning of the dangers of...

WEF signs collaboration agreement with China

DAVOS The World Economic Forum WEF and China s National Development and Reform Commission have...