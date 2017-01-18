  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 34 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Shakira urges world leaders to take action for kids schooling

Offbeat

Shakira urges world leaders to take action for kids schooling

AP, Reuters |

Singer and UNICEF Ambassador Shakira attends the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Tuesday. (Reuters)

DAVOS, Switzerland: Lebanese-Columbian music star Shakira suggested an antidote for violent conflict and divisive populism: Get more kids in pre-school.
She urged world and business leaders at the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum on Monday to support efforts to feed, educate and care for underprivileged children.
“Today’s babies will drive tomorrow’s business. Their capacity to contribute will shape tomorrow’s societies, will solve tomorrow’s problems,” the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador devoted to early childhood development, said in an impassioned speech.
Shakira, who was given a Crystal Award in Davos for her humanitarian work, is the founder of the Pies Descalzos Foundation, which works to provide underprivileged children in Colombia with access to quality education.
“In this room there are some of the most powerful people in the world, and definitely I’m convinced you know what it means to be ahead of the curve,” she added.
“We need to apply the brains and strategies of business and the assets and human resources and talents of your companies to do social good and to solve social problems.”
Asked if she had a message for US President-elect Donald Trump, she urged solid education policies that instill “inclusiveness and tolerance” for future generations.
Recalling a childhood in Colombia marred by war, she said: “If we really want peace, we need to invest in education.”
The World Economic Forum also gave awards to violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter, who runs a foundation providing scholarships for young musicians, and actor Forest Whitaker, who has worked as a global advocate for peace, focusing on empowering youth as leaders and entrepreneurs in communities touched by violence and poverty.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Offbeat

Emma Stone reveals secret to work-life balance

LONDON Actress Emma Stone believes it is possible for an actor to have a film career and find...

’El Chapo’ meeting cost Mexican actress her acting jobs

MIAMI Mexican actress Kate del Castillo said Monday that her involvement in actor Sean Penn s...

He followed her to Dubai! Instagram couple uploads UAE shots

DUBAI Russian photographer Murad Osmann s love for exploring the world with his wife Natalia...

K-pop star Rain to ring modest wedding bells

SEOUL South Korean pop icon Rain announced his engagement to top actress Kim Tae Hee in a...

Zaha Hadid leaves £67m ($81m) fortune, will discloses

Zaha Hadid the British Iraqi architect who died of a heart attack at the age of 65 last March...

Gene Cernan, last astronaut on the moon, dies at 82

Former astronaut Gene Cernan the last person to walk on the moon who returned to Earth with a...

J Lo is a fan! Arab star Nawal Al-Zoghbi hits the right note

BEIRUT Lebanese singer Nawal Al Zoghbi has a fan base across the Arab world but there is one high...

Kim’s psoriasis breakout takes her to Dubai spa

DUBAI US reality star Kim Kardashian West made a visit to one of Dubai s leading medical spas...

First lady Melania and the political fashion police

NEW YORK She may be tall slim and a former model but incoming first lady Melania Trump faces a...

Egyptian satirist Bassem Youssef honored

LOS ANGELES Egyptian political satirist Bassem Youssef was honored at an event on Sunday...

Trump supporter? Nicole Kidman clears the air

LOS ANGELES Nicole Kidman has said her comments that Americans should support President elect...

Reese Witherspoon blasts Hollywood gender bias

PASADENA Reese Witherspoon fed up with Hollywood gender bias is calling for an end to the...

Uma Thurman, ex-partner face off at custody trial

NEW YORK Uma Thurman and ex boyfriend Arpad Busson are facing off in a New York City court over...

Hollywood calling for Egyptian star Maged el Masry

LOS ANGELES Hollywood is no longer a distant dream for an increasing number of Arab stars Besides...

Oscar nominees to be announced on Jan. 24

LOS ANGELES Oscar winners Brie Larson and Jennifer Hudson will help announce this year s Academy...

Kim Kardashian dazzles Dubai in comeback trip

DUBAI US reality TV star Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian s former partner Scott Disick...

Around Arab News

Shakira urges world leaders to take action for kids schooling

DAVOS Switzerland Lebanese Columbian music star Shakira suggested an antidote for violent...

Suspected Istanbul New Year gunman ‘confesses’

ANKARA A 34 year old Uzbek man suspected of slaughtering 39 people at an Istanbul nightclub on...

The inauguration of a new American era

As I prepare to attend President elect Donald Trump s inauguration and participate in observing...

Inland tourism spending hits SR44.9bn in 2016

RIYADH Saudis and expatriates spent more than SR44 9 billion on domestic tourist trips in 2016 a...

Sri Lanka agrees to follow KSA recruitment system

RIYADH A Sri Lankan labor delegation has agreed to follow Saudi Arabia s Musaned online...

Call for Saudis to apply to US education program

JEDDAH The US Embassy in Riyadh has called for Saudis to apply to the Study of the US Institutes...

Taif restaurant shut down after 150 suffer food poisoning

RIYADH A restaurant in Taif has been shut down and its workers told to take medical tests after...

Attempt to smuggle 1.6 million Captagon pills foiled

JEDDAH Customs officers at Duba Port on Saudi Arabia s west coast have thwarted two attempts to...

Envoy lauds support for Saudi investments in Sudan

KHARTOUM Saudi Ambassador to Sudan Ali bin Hassan Jaafar praised the support provided to Saudi...

Iran bids farewell to Obama with insults

It is the story of the frog that carried the scorpion on its back to cross the water to the other...

Washington becomes security fortress for the Trump inauguration

WASHINGTON Metal detectors roadblocks thousands of security officers some with heavy automatic...

EU bids to clear Iran deal ‘misunderstanding’

BRUSSELS The European Union has informally contacted the incoming Trump administration to clarify...

Trump extends war of words with civil rights leader Lewis

WASHINGTON US President elect Donald Trump extended his war of words with African American civil...

‘Lincoln Bible’ in spotlight

WASHINGTON At his swearing in on Friday Donald Trump will stand before a crowd of thousands and...

Kerry defends global trade against populist anger

DAVOS Outgoing US Secretary of State John Kerry delivered a stark warning of the dangers of...

WEF signs collaboration agreement with China

DAVOS The World Economic Forum WEF and China s National Development and Reform Commission have...