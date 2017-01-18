  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Envoy lauds support for Saudi investments in Sudan

Arab News

Saudi Ambassador to Sudan Ali bin Hassan Jaafar

KHARTOUM: Saudi Ambassador to Sudan Ali bin Hassan Jaafar praised the support provided to Saudi investments in Sudan in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Monday.
The remarks followed Sudanese Vice President General Bakri Hassan Saleh's inauguration of the first phase of the National Agricultural Development Company (NADEC) under construction in the North Kordofan State of Western Sudan.
Jaafar said the “participation of the first vice president and of ministers in the economic sector in the ceremony of inauguration of the project is proof of the significant status the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia enjoys in Sudan.”
He said that modern methods, advanced technology and highly trained workers that make up the Saudi-Sudanese partnership will contribute to more food security in Sudan and will transform the agricultural sector through the projects for date palms, wheat cultivation and cattle raising.
Jaafar thanked Sudanese President Omar Bashir for supporting Saudi projects.
He also said that lifting the economic sanctions on Sudan will allow for the flow of more Saudi and non-Saudi investment into the Sudanese economy.
NADEC Managing Director and CEO Abdulaziz Mohammed Al-Babtain reiterated that Saudi-Sudanese ties are strong. He confirmed the Kingdom’s eagerness to support the Sudanese economy and help Sudan achieve food security through massive projects.
He said 32 kilometers of the Omdurman-Bara Jabratal road, to which the company contributed, were launched. He added that during this stage, 50 central irrigation systems for fodder and wheat farms were installed for the first time in North Kordofan. Work continues to plant 4,000 palm seedlings of different Saudi varieties.
He said that during the second phase of the company, the plan is to install 100 central irrigation systems for potato and maize farms, in addition to more wheat and fodder.
After the completion of the second phase, a project for dairy products will be implemented and 17,000 additional palm seedlings will be planted.

