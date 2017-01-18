Attempt to smuggle 1.6 million Captagon pills foiled

JEDDAH: Customs officers at Duba Port on Saudi Arabia’s west coast have thwarted two attempts to smuggle a total of 1,626,866 Captagon pills.

In both cases, the drugs were hidden inside iron sheets installed in the front of truck trailers. Ali Al-Atawi, director general of Duba Port Customs, said the first attempt involved 760,000 Captagon pills.

“The drugs were hidden at the front of the truck… inside the part allocated to tow the refrigerating trailer, after installing iron sheets manufactured for this particular purpose,” said Al-Atawi.

He added the second attempt involved another truck that entered the customs area a short while after the first truck.

After inspection and search operations the customs officers found 866,866 Captagon pills hidden in the same way as with the previous truck.

“Regulatory procedures were taken to deal with this situation,” asserted the director general of the port.