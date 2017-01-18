  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Call for Saudis to apply to US education program

Fouzia Khan |

JEDDAH: The US Embassy in Riyadh has called for Saudis to apply to the Study of the US Institutes (SUSI) education program.
Robin Yeager, Cultural Attaché at the embassy, told Arab News that SUSI “is a program that brings professional educators from around the world to an institute that provides thematic programs to enrich their teaching upon return to their home countries, while also providing the opportunity to build networks with both US contacts and fellow educators from other countries.”
SUSI for Secondary School Educators is an intensive postgraduate-level academic program with integrated study tours.
Its purpose is to provide foreign secondary school teachers from Saudi Arabia and other countries the opportunity to deepen their understanding of US educational system, society, culture, and institutions.
The SUSI Institute will take place at a US host university over the course of five weeks beginning in June 2017.
The focus will be secondary classroom teachers and will consist of a four-week academic residency component and a one-week integrated study tour eligibility.
Candidates should be Saudi citizens, between the ages of 30-50, highly motivated and experienced secondary school teachers, have little or no prior experience in the US, and demonstrate fluency in the English language.
Funding for all participants — including travel, housing, meals, and health coverage — is covered by the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs of the US Department of State.
For more details, email [email protected].

