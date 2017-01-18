  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 min 43 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Iran ‘hostile’ to US involvement in Syria talks

Middle-East

Iran ‘hostile’ to US involvement in Syria talks

AFP |

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. (AP)

TEHRAN: Iranian officials said Wednesday they were strongly opposed to the United States joining Syrian peace talks in Kazakhstan next week, local media reported.
“We are hostile to their presence and we have not invited them,” Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said late Tuesday, according to the Tasnim news agency.
That goes against the position of the other two organizers of the talks — Russia and Turkey — which have said the new US administration of Donald Trump should be represented in Astana on Monday.
Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council which oversees international coordination on the Syrian war, confirmed on Wednesday that Iran had refused to invite the US.
“There is no reason for the United States to participate in the organizing of political initiatives in the Syrian crisis and it is out of the question that they should have a role in the Astana negotiations,” he said, according to the official IRNA news agency.
Next week’s talks, which aim to bring together representatives of the Syrian regime and opposition groups, mark the first time since the conflict began in 2011 that the US has not been at the center of peace negotiations.
Foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi told AFP that any expansion of participants “could increase the risk of failure.”
“Our policy is to not add other countries at this stage,” he said.
The talks come in the wake of Bashar Assad’s symbolic victory last month in retaking Aleppo, Syria’s second city and a key opposition stronghold through much of the war.
Iran and Russia have been the key diplomatic and military backers of Syria in the war, while Turkey has supported opposition groups.
The three countries are still discussing which officials will travel to Astana, Ghasemi said, adding that other countries could be included in later stages if the “first steps” are successful.
“The meeting will not be at the ministerial level. It will probably be at the deputy minister level,” he said.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Iran’s Zarif sees possibility to work with KSA over Syria, Yemen

Iran s foreign minister says there is no reason why his country cannot work with Saudi Arabia to...

Istanbul nightclub attacker Masharipov says was directed by Daesh — report

ISTANBUL An Uzbek gunman who killed 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub on New Year s Day told...

Egyptian football star placed on ‘terror’ list

CAIRO An Egyptian court has added former football star Mohamed Aboutrika to the authorities...

Israeli Arab, policeman killed in clashes over demolitions

JERUSALEM An Israeli Arab rammed his vehicle into a group of police officers on Wednesday killing...

Suspected Istanbul New Year gunman ‘confesses’

ANKARA A 34 year old Uzbek man suspected of slaughtering 39 people at an Istanbul nightclub on...

Israel rearrests freed Palestinian hunger striker

JERUSALEM Israeli forces have rearrested a Palestinian journalist who was freed from prison last...

Iraqi forces push into Daesh-held pocket in Mosul

BAGHDAD Iraqi special forces pushed into a pocket of Daesh held territory in eastern Mosul on...

Libyan wins right to sue UK ex-minister for rendition

LONDON A British court on Tuesday ruled that a former Libyan militant can sue a former foreign...

Palestinian parties agree to form unity government

MOSCOW The main Palestinian parties on Tuesday announced a deal to form a national unity...

Syria talks in Astana meant to ‘consolidate’ cease-fire: Lavrov

MOSCOW Syria peace talks in the Kazakh capital next week are aimed at consolidating the frail...

New Year nightclub attacker caught in Istanbul, say Turkish media

ISTANBUL Turkey The gunman suspected of killing 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub on New Year s...

Responsive and responsible leadership in the Middle East

Under the theme responsive and responsible leadership over 3 000 leaders will gather this week at...

Oman says it accepts 10 Guantanamo Bay inmates at US request

MUSCAT Oman said it received 10 inmates from the US military prison at Guantanamo Bay on Monday...

Bill to cement Erdogan’s power passes first vote in Turkey

ISTANBUL Turkey was a key step closer on Monday to dramatically expanding the powers of President...

Iraq forces retake Daesh-bombed ‘Jonah’s tomb’ in Mosul

MOSUL IRAQ Iraqi forces battling the Daesh group in Mosul on Monday retook an area where the...

Trapped by war, Mosul residents bury their dead wherever they can

MOSUL When four rockets crashed into his east Mosul home in November Abu Abdel Malik s 60 year...

Around Arab News

Mavs edge Bulls; Spurs and Raptors win

LOS ANGELES Dallas forward Wesley Matthews drained the go ahead three pointer with 11 8 seconds...

Iran’s Zarif sees possibility to work with KSA over Syria, Yemen

Iran s foreign minister says there is no reason why his country cannot work with Saudi Arabia to...

Hoffman, Stone score twice each as Senators score over Blues 6-4

ST LOUIS Mike Hoffman and Mark Stone each scored twice to lead the Ottawa Senators over the St...

Me retire? Not so fast, says van Gaal

MADRID Louis van Gaal says he is not definitely done with football just yet after appearing to...

Murray magic but Kyrgios booed in stormy defeat

MELBOURNE Top seed Andy Murray sped into the Australian Open third round on Wednesday but bad boy...

Samsung heir awaits court ruling on arrest

SEOUL A South Korean judge began deliberating Wednesday whether to formally arrest the heir to...

Denver starts work on allowing pot in public, a first in US

DENVER Denver is starting work on becoming the first city in the nation to allow marijuana clubs...

Inaugural speech is Trump’s time to rise to the moment

WASHINGTON Tradition suggests it s time for Donald Trump to set aside the say anything speaking...

Istanbul nightclub attacker Masharipov says was directed by Daesh — report

ISTANBUL An Uzbek gunman who killed 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub on New Year s Day told...

Trump says won’t move White House briefing room, will pick who gets in

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump said his administration will not move the press briefing...

Matt Damon grudgingly roots for Trump

Davos Switzerland Movie star Matt Damon said Wednesday he was grudgingly rooting for Donald Trump...

Former US President George H.W. Bush hospitalized

Former US President George H W Bush has been hospitalized in Houston since the weekend after he...

Trump: ‘I don’t like tweeting’

WASHINGTON Donald Trump whose early morning rants and policy pronouncements on Twitter have left...

India to consider Apple request for investment incentives with “open mind“

NEW DELHI India will consider Apple s request for incentives to invest in the country with an...

Davos 2017: Biden warns of further Russian ‘meddling’ in democracy

DAVOS Switzerland Russia will meddle in further democratic processes in the future as part of its...

Egyptian football star placed on ‘terror’ list

CAIRO An Egyptian court has added former football star Mohamed Aboutrika to the authorities...