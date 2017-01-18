  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min 30 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Denver starts work on allowing pot in public, a first in US

World

Denver starts work on allowing pot in public, a first in US

KRISTEN WYATT | AP |

Marijuana grows at a medical marijuana cultivation center. (AP)

DENVER: Denver is starting work on becoming the first city in the nation to allow marijuana clubs and public pot use in places such as coffee shops, yoga studios and art galleries.
Voters narrowly approved the “social use” measure last November. But the ballot proposal didn’t spell out many rules for how the marijuana could be consumed, beyond saying that the drug can’t be smoked inside and that patrons must be over 21.
A workgroup made up of Denver business owners, city pot regulators and marijuana opponents starts work Wednesday on suggesting regulations.
The state Liquor Control Board already has decreed that no businesses with a liquor license can allow marijuana use. That leaves it to restaurants that don’t serve alcohol and other event spaces.
There’s no deadline for Denver to finalize rules.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

50 killed, dozens injured in Mali bombing

GAO Mali At least 50 people were killed and several dozen injured after an explosives laden...

Gambia’s Jammeh clings on as tourists flee

BANJUL Gambian President Yahya Jammeh looked determined to cling to power on Wednesday as his...

Ugandan soldier executed by Al-Shabab militants

MOGADISHU Somalia s Al Shabab militia has executed a Ugandan soldier captured more than a year...

Duterte taunts bishops to take drugs

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday taunted the country s Catholic priests...

Russia extends residence permit for Snowden

MOSCOW Russian authorities have extended a residence permit for US intelligence contractor Edward...

US Secret Service settles race discrimination case with black agents

The US Secret Service has agreed to pay 24 million to settle a 17 year old federal lawsuit filed...

Philippine police murdered SKorean businessman: authorities

MANILA Philippine police kidnapped and murdered a South Korean businessman then led his wife to...

Suspect in Florida officer’s killing captured after manhunt

ORLANDO Florida Police say a man wanted in the fatal shootings of his pregnant ex girlfriend and...

Were opportunities for clues from MH370 debris missed?

SYDNEY Three nations shelled out around 160 million and years worth of work on the underwater...

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude strikes central Italy

ROME A 5 4 magnitude earthquake struck central Italy on Wednesday with the epicenter in an area...

Samsung heir awaits court ruling on arrest

SEOUL A South Korean judge began deliberating Wednesday whether to formally arrest the heir to...

Inaugural speech is Trump’s time to rise to the moment

WASHINGTON Tradition suggests it s time for Donald Trump to set aside the say anything speaking...

Trump says won’t move White House briefing room, will pick who gets in

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump said his administration will not move the press briefing...

Matt Damon grudgingly roots for Trump

Davos Switzerland Movie star Matt Damon said Wednesday he was grudgingly rooting for Donald Trump...

Former US President George H.W. Bush hospitalized

Former US President George H W Bush has been hospitalized in Houston since the weekend after he...

Davos 2017: Biden warns of further Russian ‘meddling’ in democracy

DAVOS Switzerland Russia will meddle in further democratic processes in the future as part of its...

Around Arab News

Iraq special forces chief says mission accomplished in east Mosul

BARTELLA BAGHDAD US backed Iraqi government troops announced on Wednesday they were in full...

As Daesh crumbles, it lashes out in Iraq

BAGHDAD Two days after Iraqi forces launched a new push against Daesh in Mosul bomb blasts ripped...

Key dates in battle for Mosul

BAGHDAD Iraqi government forces launched a major offensive to recapture the city of Mosul from...

Patience wears thin in Fallujah, 6 months after Daesh ouster

FALLUJAH More than six months after Iraqi forces retook Fallujah from the Daesh group...

50 killed, dozens injured in Mali bombing

GAO Mali At least 50 people were killed and several dozen injured after an explosives laden...

Gambia’s Jammeh clings on as tourists flee

BANJUL Gambian President Yahya Jammeh looked determined to cling to power on Wednesday as his...

Ugandan soldier executed by Al-Shabab militants

MOGADISHU Somalia s Al Shabab militia has executed a Ugandan soldier captured more than a year...

Duterte taunts bishops to take drugs

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday taunted the country s Catholic priests...

Alsamaani gets CMA approval to offer 20% of share capital

BMG Financial Group an adviser to Alsamaani Factory for Metal Industries Company has obtained the...

50% home owners within Ayla Marina District receive title deeds

Ayla Oasis Development Company Ayla one of the largest tourism and real estate development...

Bupa renews partnership with Almabani

Bupa Arabia for cooperative insurance a healthcare provider in the Kingdom has renewed its...

KAEC hands over residential plots in Al Talah Gardens Phase 3

King Abdullah Economic City KAEC is handing over single family residential land plots in Phase 3...

Amouage launches ‘Bracken Woman’

Amouage has launched a new creation Bracken Woman The green floral fragrance was created by...

Shell Lubricants market leader for 10th year in a row

Shell Lubricants has retained its global market leading position in 2015 with 11 6 percent market...

Oil price slides on prospect of rising US production

LONDON Oil prices fell on Wednesday on expectations that US producers would boost output Brent...

Tadawul edges down 0.3%

DUBAI Shares in Saudi Electricity Co SEC weighed on Saudi Arabia s stock market on Wednesday...