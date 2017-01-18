  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Murray magic but Kyrgios booed in stormy defeat

Sports

Murray magic but Kyrgios booed in stormy defeat

AFP |

Andreas Seppi celebrates after defeating Nick Kyrgios in Melbourne on Wednesday. (AP)

Andy Murray makes a backhand return to Andrey Rublev during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne on Wednesday. (AP)

MELBOURNE: Top seed Andy Murray sped into the Australian Open third round on Wednesday but bad boy Nick Kyrgios was booed and accused of not trying as he crashed to a stormy defeat.
Roger Federer progressed despite unexpected resistance and women’s world No.1 Angelique Kerber celebrated her 29th birthday with a hard-fought win.
Murray painfully rolled an ankle and needed treatment in the third set against Russian qualifier Andrey Rublev, but he shook off the problem to win 6-3, 6-0, 6-2.
While the world No.1 cruised, Kyrgios stood accused of tanking, or giving up, during his 1-6, 6-7 (1/7), 6-4, 6-2, 10-8 loss to Andreas Seppi.
Kyrgios, who is returning from a ban for “lack of best efforts” in a match in Shanghai, played lethargically and casually, especially in the fifth set.
“Obviously it’s not the greatest thing to hear,” he said of the booing. “I didn’t have the best preparation coming into the Australian Open. Pretty banged up, my body.”
“I don’t even know what the score was in the end. Was it 10-8? 10-8 in the fifth, getting booed off, definitely not the best feeling.”
Tennis legend John McEnroe said Kyrgios’s lack of effort was a “black eye for the sport.” Kyrgios explained that, “my body was sore. I was hurting.
“I mean, John McEnroe. Good on him. Great career. Good on him.”
Asked how he could have been better prepared, Kyrgios, who hurt his knee playing basketball, said: “I don’t know, maybe just not play as much basketball. Actually take my pre-season seriously.”
Earlier Federer was made to work by 200th-ranked Noah Rubin for a 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) win that set up a third-round assignment against his old rival Tomas Berdych.
“I know what he’s got. I don’t need to tell you where he’s beaten me,” Federer said of Berdych. “Then again I’ve played him here, played him on many occasions, as well, when it went my way.”
Federer was was not the only leading player challenged in the second round as Kerber, the women’s defending champion, dropped a set against world No. 89 Carina Witthoeft.
Kerber won 6-2, 6-7 (3/7), 6-2 before being treated to a rendition of “Happy Birthday” by the Rod Laver Arena crowd.
“I was doing I think a lot of mistakes in the important moments. But at the end, I’m happy that I won the match,” said the world No.1.
In the men’s draw, Japanese fifth seed Kei Nishikori marched into the third round alongside former finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, with both winning in straight sets.
Nishikori was extended to five sets in his first-round win over Andrey Kuznetsov, but he found the going a little easier in his 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 victory against Jeremy Chardy.
Nishikori, who believes he is due a first major win this year, next plays Lukas Lacko, with Berdych or Federer waiting in the fourth round.
France’s Tsonga, who is seeded 12th and was runner-up to Novak Djokovic in 2008, beat Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 to go through.
Stan Wawrinka, the 2014 winner, recovered from his tetchy five-setter with Martin Klizan to beat Steve Johnson 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.
In the women’s draw, 36-year-old Venus Williams continued her smooth progress when she beat qualifier Stefanie Voegele 6-3, 6-2 to set up a meeting with China’s Duan Yingying.
Williams, the oldest player in the women’s draw, pulled out of the doubles competition with her sister Serena as a precaution to rest a sore elbow.
Russia’s Svetlana Kuznetsova thrashed Australian wildcard Jaimee Fourlis 6-2, 6-1 to set up a third-round clash with 31-year-old Serb Jelena Jankovic.
And Britain’s Dan Evans claimed the highest-ranked scalp of his career when he stunned former US Open champion Marin Cilic, the world No.7.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Aubameyang nets again as Gabon draws with Burkina Faso

LIBREVILLE Pierre Emerick Aubameyang netted for the second time in as many games but Africa Cup...

Over 200 clubs ‘impacted’ in UK sex abuse scandal: Police

LONDON The number of football clubs who have been brought up in the historic sex abuse enquiry...

Germany, Qatar enter knockout stage

PARIS Germany and Qatar battled into the knockout round of the World Handball Championships with...

Handscomb to make ODI debut against Pakistan

SYDNEY Middle order batsman Peter Handscomb will make his limited overs debut for Australia...

Thomson forces global race into thrilling finish

LES SABLES D OLONNE France Alex Thomson pushed to less than 40 nautical miles of Vendee Globe...

Mavs edge Bulls; Spurs and Raptors win

LOS ANGELES Dallas forward Wesley Matthews drained the go ahead three pointer with 11 8 seconds...

Hoffman, Stone score twice each as Senators score over Blues 6-4

ST LOUIS Mike Hoffman and Mark Stone each scored twice to lead the Ottawa Senators over the St...

Me retire? Not so fast, says van Gaal

MADRID Louis van Gaal says he is not definitely done with football just yet after appearing to...

Andre Ayew gives Ghana narrow win over Uganda

PORT GENTIL Gabon Andre Ayew converted a first half penalty as Ghana started their latest bid to...

China bids for Costa, Cavani collapse with clampdown

BEIJING China s clampdown on big spending football clubs has scuppered a bid by Tianjin to buy...

Man City’s Sagna fined £40,000 over referee comment

LONDON Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna was fined 40 000 49 439 46 214 and warned about his...

’Iron Tulip’ Van Gaal to retire

THE HAGUE Firebrand manager Louis van Gaal has announced his retirement from professional...

Root ready to captain England should Cook quit

NEW DELHI England s Joe Root has said he is ready to take on the mantle of Test skipper should...

Zidane leans on squad to bounce back from rare defeat

MADRID Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane insists he has no reason to panic and will once again use...

Maradona set for Napoli role, if tax millions settled

MILAN Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis says a global ambassador s role will be offered to...

FA examines retrospective diving ban

LONDON Players in English football found guilty of diving could face retrospective bans from the...

Around Arab News

Europe’s problem is Europe: Italian minister

DAVOS Switzerland Italian Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan on Wednesday took aim at the EU...

Iraq special forces chief says mission accomplished in east Mosul

BARTELLA BAGHDAD US backed Iraqi government troops announced on Wednesday they were in full...

As Daesh crumbles, it lashes out in Iraq

BAGHDAD Two days after Iraqi forces launched a new push against Daesh in Mosul bomb blasts ripped...

Key dates in battle for Mosul

BAGHDAD Iraqi government forces launched a major offensive to recapture the city of Mosul from...

Patience wears thin in Fallujah, 6 months after Daesh ouster

FALLUJAH More than six months after Iraqi forces retook Fallujah from the Daesh group...

50 killed, dozens injured in Mali bombing

GAO Mali At least 50 people were killed and several dozen injured after an explosives laden...

Gambia’s Jammeh clings on as tourists flee

BANJUL Gambian President Yahya Jammeh looked determined to cling to power on Wednesday as his...

Ugandan soldier executed by Al-Shabab militants

MOGADISHU Somalia s Al Shabab militia has executed a Ugandan soldier captured more than a year...

Duterte taunts bishops to take drugs

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday taunted the country s Catholic priests...

Alsamaani gets CMA approval to offer 20% of share capital

BMG Financial Group an adviser to Alsamaani Factory for Metal Industries Company has obtained the...

50% home owners within Ayla Marina District receive title deeds

Ayla Oasis Development Company Ayla one of the largest tourism and real estate development...

Bupa renews partnership with Almabani

Bupa Arabia for cooperative insurance a healthcare provider in the Kingdom has renewed its...

KAEC hands over residential plots in Al Talah Gardens Phase 3

King Abdullah Economic City KAEC is handing over single family residential land plots in Phase 3...

Amouage launches ‘Bracken Woman’

Amouage has launched a new creation Bracken Woman The green floral fragrance was created by...

Shell Lubricants market leader for 10th year in a row

Shell Lubricants has retained its global market leading position in 2015 with 11 6 percent market...

Oil price slides on prospect of rising US production

LONDON Oil prices fell on Wednesday on expectations that US producers would boost output Brent...