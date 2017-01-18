  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 25 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Me retire? Not so fast, says van Gaal

Sports

Me retire? Not so fast, says van Gaal

AFP |

Louis van Gaal told Spanish radio overnight that nothing was final and his future 'depends on offers." (AFP)

MADRID: Louis van Gaal says he is not definitely done with football just yet, after appearing to suggest earlier this week that he was retiring from the game at 65.
The Dutchman, who was sacked by Manchester United last year after an uninspiring stint at Old Trafford, had told popular daily tabloid De Telegraaf: “I don’t believe I’ll return to work.”
But less than a day later van Gaal rowed back on that, telling Spanish radio overnight Tuesday-Wednesday that nothing was final and his future “depends on offers” at the end of what he has called a sabbatical.
“I am not retiring,” van Gaal, whose decorated coaching career included two spells at Barcelona and with the Dutch national side, told Cadena Ser radio.
“I took a sabbatical year and then maybe I will decide whether or not to retire. There is a strong possibility that I will retire, but it’s not final.”
Van Gaal revealed that he had received an offer from La Liga crisis club Valencia.
“It was about a month ago, but I said no. Next year, it might have been different. That depends on how I feel.”
Clarifying his comments published in Tuesday’s De Telegraaf, van Gaal — who says he has received dozens of lucrative offers since his United departure last May — added: “I only said that perhaps I was going to retire. But I don’t know, it’s still not the moment to say.
“That’s why I took a sabbatical for a year, and then I would decide. It depends also on what offers I get.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Aubameyang nets again as Gabon draws with Burkina Faso

LIBREVILLE Pierre Emerick Aubameyang netted for the second time in as many games but Africa Cup...

Over 200 clubs ‘impacted’ in UK sex abuse scandal: Police

LONDON The number of football clubs who have been brought up in the historic sex abuse enquiry...

Germany, Qatar enter knockout stage

PARIS Germany and Qatar battled into the knockout round of the World Handball Championships with...

Handscomb to make ODI debut against Pakistan

SYDNEY Middle order batsman Peter Handscomb will make his limited overs debut for Australia...

Thomson forces global race into thrilling finish

LES SABLES D OLONNE France Alex Thomson pushed to less than 40 nautical miles of Vendee Globe...

Mavs edge Bulls; Spurs and Raptors win

LOS ANGELES Dallas forward Wesley Matthews drained the go ahead three pointer with 11 8 seconds...

Hoffman, Stone score twice each as Senators score over Blues 6-4

ST LOUIS Mike Hoffman and Mark Stone each scored twice to lead the Ottawa Senators over the St...

Murray magic but Kyrgios booed in stormy defeat

MELBOURNE Top seed Andy Murray sped into the Australian Open third round on Wednesday but bad boy...

Andre Ayew gives Ghana narrow win over Uganda

PORT GENTIL Gabon Andre Ayew converted a first half penalty as Ghana started their latest bid to...

China bids for Costa, Cavani collapse with clampdown

BEIJING China s clampdown on big spending football clubs has scuppered a bid by Tianjin to buy...

Man City’s Sagna fined £40,000 over referee comment

LONDON Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna was fined 40 000 49 439 46 214 and warned about his...

’Iron Tulip’ Van Gaal to retire

THE HAGUE Firebrand manager Louis van Gaal has announced his retirement from professional...

Root ready to captain England should Cook quit

NEW DELHI England s Joe Root has said he is ready to take on the mantle of Test skipper should...

Zidane leans on squad to bounce back from rare defeat

MADRID Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane insists he has no reason to panic and will once again use...

Maradona set for Napoli role, if tax millions settled

MILAN Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis says a global ambassador s role will be offered to...

FA examines retrospective diving ban

LONDON Players in English football found guilty of diving could face retrospective bans from the...

Around Arab News

Egypt-Gulf friendship

I fully agree with the column written by Khalaf Al Habtoor Gulf states are the Arab nation s...

US whistleblower Manning ‘to be freed in May’

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama is planning more commutations in his final days in office after...

Merkel to face German voters on Sept. 24

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel s government on Wednesday set Sept 24 as the date for a...

Student opens fire in Mexico school

MEXICO CITY A teenage student suffering from depression opened fire at an American school in...

UAE report makes 100 forecasts for a high-tech future

DAVOS Switzerland Nine in ten cars will be self driving smart robots will sit on company boards...

East Syrian city in the grip of fierce fighting

BEIRUT Fierce clashes gripped the eastern Syrian city of Deir Ezzor on Wednesday a monitor said...

Trump says he will continue tweeting as Potus

WASHINGTON US President elect Donald Trump plans to select the media representatives who are...

Inaugural speech is Trump’s time to rise to the moment

WASHINGTON Tradition suggests it is time for Donald Trump to set aside the say anything speaking...

Arab protester, cop killed amid clashes over Israeli demolitions

JERUSALEM An Israeli Arab rammed his vehicle into a group of police officers on Wednesday killing...

Davos 2017: Biden warns of further Russian ‘meddling’ in democracy

DAVOS Switzerland Russia will meddle in further democratic processes in the future as part of its...

Europe’s problem is Europe: Italian minister

DAVOS Switzerland Italian Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan on Wednesday took aim at the EU...

Iraq special forces chief says mission accomplished in east Mosul

BARTELLA BAGHDAD US backed Iraqi government troops announced on Wednesday they were in full...

As Daesh crumbles, it lashes out in Iraq

BAGHDAD Two days after Iraqi forces launched a new push against Daesh in Mosul bomb blasts ripped...

Key dates in battle for Mosul

BAGHDAD Iraqi government forces launched a major offensive to recapture the city of Mosul from...

Patience wears thin in Fallujah, 6 months after Daesh ouster

FALLUJAH More than six months after Iraqi forces retook Fallujah from the Daesh group...

50 killed, dozens injured in Mali bombing

GAO Mali At least 50 people were killed and several dozen injured after an explosives laden...