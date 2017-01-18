Hoffman, Stone score twice each as Senators score over Blues 6-4

ST. LOUIS: Mike Hoffman and Mark Stone each scored twice to lead the Ottawa Senators over the St. Louis Blues 6-4 on Tuesday night.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Bobby Ryan also scored for the Senators, who won their fourth straight at Scottrade Center for the first time in team history. Mike Condon made 19 saves.

Paul Stastny, Kevin Shattenkirk, Alexander Steen and Patrik Berglund scored for the Blues, who had their two-game winning streak snapped. Carter Hutton made 18 saves.

Stone’s third goal in four games at the 2:35 mark of the third period was the winner. Exactly a minute after Steen tied it, Stone stole Jaden Schwartz’s pass to score his 14th goal of the season, giving the Senators a 4-3 lead.

BLUE JACKETS 4, HURRICANES 1: Brandon Dubinsky ended a 17-game scoring drought with two goals while Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Lukas Sedlak also scored for Columbus while Ryan Murray and Cam Atkinson had a pair of assists each. All-Star Sergei Bobrovsky returned after missing the past three games because of illness and made 24 saves.

The Blue Jackets got their third win in seven games since ending a 16-game winning streak and pulled even with Washington atop the unforgiving Metropolitan Division.

Sebastian Aho scored for the Hurricanes, who ended a four-game winning streak. Cam Ward was pulled after allowing four goals on 19 shots, and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped all 17 shots in his first NHL appearance.

STARS 7, RANGERS 6: Patrick Sharp scored twice while Jamie Benn and Patrick Eaves had a goal and two assists each as Dallas held on for a wild victory over New York.

Cody Eakin had a goal and an assist while Antoine Roussel and Adam Cracknell also scored as the Stars won for the third time in nine games. Radek Faksa and Lauri Korpikoski each had two assists.

Derek Stepan had two goals and an assist while Mika Zibanejad also scored twice and Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and two assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider had a goal and an assist while Mats Zuccarello had three assists and Rick Nash had two helpers.

Antti Niemi made 22 saves on 28 shots for Dallas before being replaced in the third period by Kari Lehtonen, who finished with 12 saves.

DEVILS 4, WILD 3: Beau Bennett scored with 2:17 remaining to lift New Jersey over Minnesota in an unexpected victory.

Pavel Zacha, Adam Henrique and Kyle Palmieri also scored for New Jersey, which went 3-0-1 on its four-game road trip. Cory Schneider made 32 saves.

Jared Spurgeon, Jason Zucker and Erik Haula scored for Minnesota, which had won 17 of its previous 20 games. Devan Dubnyk stopped 22 shots for the Wild.

Bennett scored his third of the season and first in eight games after Blake Coleman sent a centering pass to him after falling down in the corner.

BLACKHAWKS 6, AVALANCHE 4: Vinnie Hinostroza scored twice in the third period, including the go-ahead goal with 11:49 remaining, as Chicago rallied for a win over Colorado.

Tanner Kero had two goals and Nick Schmaltz and Brent Seabrook also scored for Chicago, which snapped a two-game losing streak.

The Blackhawks switched around their line combinations, breaking up the Jonathan Toews-Marian Hossa tandem in an effort to spark the offense. It certainly worked with Hinostroza, Kero and Hossa combining for eight points. Hossa had three assists.

Matt Duchene had two goals and Blake Comeau and Matt Nieto also scored for the last-place Avalanche.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, SABRES 3: Auston Matthews, Leo Komarov and Matt Martin each scored in a nine-minute span in the second period as Toronto rallied to beat Buffalo for its 10th win in 13 games.

Toronto came back after trailing 2-0 through 20 minutes, getting its first victory this season when behind after one period.

It was not all rosy for the Leafs, though. Top defenseman Morgan Rielly left after the first period with a lower-body injury.

Frederik Andersen made 24 saves for Toronto and James van Riemsdyk also scored.

Kyle Okposo, Evander Kane and William Carrier each scored for Buffalo. Robin Lehner and Anders Nilsson allowed four goals combined on 32 shots.

FLAMES 5, PANTHERS 2: Mikael Backlund scored twice in a 13-second span in the second period to break a 2-all tie as Calgary beat Florida.

Backlund also had an assist for his fourth three-point effort in the last 17 games. Mark Giordano had a goal and two assists, and Kris Versteeg and Sean Monahan also scored.

Vincent Trocheck had both goals for Florida to continue his red-hot scoring. The Panthers leading scorer has nine points (five goals, four assists) during a five-game point streak.

DUCKS 2, LIGHTNING 1, OT: Rickard Rakell scored a power-play goal off a faceoff 54 seconds into overtime as Anaheim beat Tampa Bay for its seventh win in nine games.

Rakell ripped a vicious shot past Ben Bishop for the 19th goal of his standout season for the first-place Ducks, who earned a point for the 12th time in 13 games.

Captain Ryan Getzlaf also scored his first goal at Honda Center this season and John Gibson made 27 saves.

Valtteri Filppula scored and Bishop made 19 saves for the Lightning, who followed up a 2-1 win at Los Angeles on Monday with another strong defensive game.

CANUCKS 1, PREDATORS 0: Henrik Sedin scored in the third period for his 999th NHL point while Ryan Miller made 30 saves as Vancouver beat Nashville.

With the teams playing a tight, close-checking game, Sedin fired the rebound of Luca Sbisa’s shot off goalie Pekka Rinne and in with 7:32 left for his 10th goal of the season and first in nine games.

The shutout was the second of the season for Miller and the 38th of his career. Vancouver snapped a four-game losing streak that included three straight defeats where the Canucks earned a point (0-1-3).

The victory was Miller’s 353rd, moving him into a tie with Evgeni Nabokov for 20th on the career list.