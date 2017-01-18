  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 23 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Mavs edge Bulls; Spurs and Raptors win

Sports

Mavs edge Bulls; Spurs and Raptors win

AFP |

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) shoots against Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in New York on Tuesday night. (AP)

LOS ANGELES: Dallas forward Wesley Matthews drained the go-ahead three-pointer with 11.8 seconds remaining on Tuesday as the Mavericks spoiled Chicago guard Dwyane Wade’s 35th birthday with a 99-98 NBA victory over the Bulls.
Wade missed at the buzzer and the Bulls fell to the Mavericks for the second time this season — after absorbing a 25-point defeat last month in Dallas.
Harrison Barnes scored 20 points, Seth Curry had 18 and JJ Barea added 12 for the Mavericks, who notched their third straight win.
Matthews and Deron Williams both finished with 11 points. Dirk Nowitzki, steadily returning to full strength after right Achilles tendon trouble, contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Mavs, who built a 13-point lead in the third quarter then withstood a Bulls charge that saw Chicago take a 98-96 lead on Jimmy Butler’s jump shot with 22.8 seconds left.
Butler led the Bulls with 24 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds.
But the Mavs responded to his go-ahead basket with a pick and roll that sent Williams driving for the basket, only to find Matthews for what proved to be the game-winner.
Once the Mavs were ahead again, Matthews was determined not to give Butler a chance to beat them.
“Obviously, everybody knew where the ball was going to go,” said Matthews, whose suffocating defense forced Butler to get the ball to Wade, who missed a jump shot as time expired.
“The shot didn’t go in,” Wade said. “They made plays, we made plays. They made a little more down the stretch.”
In San Antonio, Kawhi Leonard paced the Spurs with 34 points in a 122-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
LaMarcus Aldridge added 29 points for San Antonio, who shook off a shaky start to improve to 32-9, second in the Western Conference behind the Golden State Warriors.
Leonard’s rebound and race down the court for a dunk with 7:36 to play highlighted a 20-2 scoring run for San Antonio that saw the Spurs turn a 90-83 deficit into a 103-92 lead.
Cory Joseph was the unexpected star for Toronto, starting in place of a resting Kyle Lowry and scoring a career-high 33 points to lead the Raptors to a 119-109 victory over the Nets in Brooklyn.
Lowry, whose 1,487 minutes played this season are the most in the Eastern Conference, did not play for the first time this season.
“Kyle provides a lot of scoring for us,” Joseph said. “I knew that slot would be missing today. So I took it upon myself to try to be more aggressive, try to be aggressive and take what the defense gives me.”
Joseph surpassed his previous career high of 20 points — for San Antonio in 2014.
In his fifth start for the Raptors he connected on 15 of 22 shots from the field.
DeMar DeRozan, named the Eastern Conference player of the week on Monday, led the Raptors with 36 points and 11 rebounds. He surpassed 20 points for the 13th straight game and notched his 20th 30-point game of the season.
The Heat sprung a surprise in Miami, withstanding Houston star James Harden’s 40-point triple double to upset the Rockets 109-103.
Harden added 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his 13th triple-double of the season.
But he also had six turnovers as the Rockets, third in the West, succumbed to a Heat team whose 12-30 record is second-worst in the league.
Heat point guard Goran Dragic scored 21 points with eight rebounds and eight assists as Miami grabbed the win with a 20-3 fourth-quarter scoring run.
“Tonight we did an amazing job,” Dragic said. “The Rockets are one of the best teams in the NBA. They play really well. I’m glad we won this game, but we need to get better.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Aubameyang nets again as Gabon draws with Burkina Faso

LIBREVILLE Pierre Emerick Aubameyang netted for the second time in as many games but Africa Cup...

Over 200 clubs ‘impacted’ in UK sex abuse scandal: Police

LONDON The number of football clubs who have been brought up in the historic sex abuse enquiry...

Germany, Qatar enter knockout stage

PARIS Germany and Qatar battled into the knockout round of the World Handball Championships with...

Handscomb to make ODI debut against Pakistan

SYDNEY Middle order batsman Peter Handscomb will make his limited overs debut for Australia...

Thomson forces global race into thrilling finish

LES SABLES D OLONNE France Alex Thomson pushed to less than 40 nautical miles of Vendee Globe...

Hoffman, Stone score twice each as Senators score over Blues 6-4

ST LOUIS Mike Hoffman and Mark Stone each scored twice to lead the Ottawa Senators over the St...

Me retire? Not so fast, says van Gaal

MADRID Louis van Gaal says he is not definitely done with football just yet after appearing to...

Murray magic but Kyrgios booed in stormy defeat

MELBOURNE Top seed Andy Murray sped into the Australian Open third round on Wednesday but bad boy...

Andre Ayew gives Ghana narrow win over Uganda

PORT GENTIL Gabon Andre Ayew converted a first half penalty as Ghana started their latest bid to...

China bids for Costa, Cavani collapse with clampdown

BEIJING China s clampdown on big spending football clubs has scuppered a bid by Tianjin to buy...

Man City’s Sagna fined £40,000 over referee comment

LONDON Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna was fined 40 000 49 439 46 214 and warned about his...

’Iron Tulip’ Van Gaal to retire

THE HAGUE Firebrand manager Louis van Gaal has announced his retirement from professional...

Root ready to captain England should Cook quit

NEW DELHI England s Joe Root has said he is ready to take on the mantle of Test skipper should...

Zidane leans on squad to bounce back from rare defeat

MADRID Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane insists he has no reason to panic and will once again use...

Maradona set for Napoli role, if tax millions settled

MILAN Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis says a global ambassador s role will be offered to...

FA examines retrospective diving ban

LONDON Players in English football found guilty of diving could face retrospective bans from the...

Around Arab News

A dove in Davos? Calling Zarif’s bluffs

One has to give it to Jawad Zarif Not only can Iran s chief diplomat bluff but as attendees at...

Saudi Arabia — the region’s cornerstone of stability and security

Time after time Saudi Arabia has called for conferences in order to exchange views present...

Evaluating Obama’s foreign policy

With President Barack Obama about to leave office will the world be better or worse than eight...

Tens of festivals to take place around the Kingdom during school mid-year break

RIYADH During the mid year school break which starts at the end of next week 37 festivals will be...

Prison sentences for two Saudis who supported terror groups on social media

JEDDAH Riyadh s Specialized Criminal Court on Wednesday issued a preliminary sentence against two...

KSU, Taibah University team working on securing framework for digital Qur’an

RIYADH A joint team from the Center of Excellence in Information Assurance CoEIA at the King Saud...

Prince Faisal bin Bandar inspects Riyadh Metro Project

RIYADH Prince Faisal bin Bandar Riyadh governor and chairman of the Higher Committee for the...

Paper-based court referrals to stop

RIYADH Paper based referrals and transactions will be stopped in courts and enforcement units...

Plan developed to realize full potential of Riyadh region

RIYADH The High Commission for the Development of Arriyadh HCDA has developed a plan to realize...

Tourism Development Forum opens in Makkah

MAKKAH Adnan Khoja assistant deputy governor for Development Affairs for Makkah launched on...

EU will cooperate with Kingdom on Vision 2030 — new envoy

RIYADH The EU will cooperate with the Kingdom in implementing Saudi Vision 2030 Ambassador...

OIC to discuss Muslim Rohingya crisis in Myanmar

JEDDAH An Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC meeting on Thursday is scheduled to discuss the...

Jeddah Municipality opens forum for Special Needs Persons

JEDDAH The municipality organized a forum to promote the integration of people with special needs...

Russia’s imperial instinct

Russia is once again at the center of policy debates in many Western capitals And for the third...

Connectivity and the modern refugee

They were fresh off the boat the group of refugees I met this time last year They had fled their...

Egypt-Gulf friendship

I fully agree with the column written by Khalaf Al Habtoor Gulf states are the Arab nation s...