Washington DC protests through time

Washington DC., the center of United States government, is a magnet for protests and demonstrations throughout the country’s history. Here are some of the largest gatherings in the 20th century:

• March 3, 1913 – An estimated 5,000 to 8,000 women march for the right to vote the day before President-elect Woodrow Wilson swearing in the next day.

• Aug. 8, 1925 – At least 25,000 Ku Klux Klan members march to show support for the KKK and demand immigration restrictions based on race and nation of origin.

• June 17, 1932 — About 20,000 World War I veterans and their families march to seek advance payment of bonuses from the Hoover administration; several are killed.

• Aug. 28, 1963 — Martin Luther King, Jr. delivers his “I Have a Dream” speech from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial before 250,000 people.

• Oct. 21, 1967 — About 50,000 demonstrators protest against the Vietnam War at the Lincoln Memorial with a smaller number marching across the Arlington Memorial Bridge to the Pentagon.

• Oct. 15, 1969 — 200,000 demonstrate against the Vietnam War in D.C. and many more across the country.

• Nov. 15, 1969 — 600,000 gather against the war in Vietnam.

• July 9, 1978 – An estimated 100,000 men and women march in support of the Equal Rights Amendment, which ultimately failed to be passed into law.

• May 6, 1979 – About 125,000 people gather to oppose the use of nuclear power and weapons following the Three-Mile Island accident.

• May 3, 1981 — About 100,000 protest against the Reagan administration’s Central American and domestic policies.

• Jan. 19, 1991 — The National Campaign for Peace in the Middle East estimated 250,000 attended its protest against the Gulf War.

• Oct. 16, 1995 — A gathering of 837,000 African-American men from across the US demonstrate to raise awareness on urban and minority issues.