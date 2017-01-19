  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Tusk of extinct species of elephant discovered in Saudi Nafud Desert

ARAB NEWS

The 225-cm long tusk of an extinct species of elephant was discovered in the Nafud Desert in the Kingdom’s northwest.

JEDDAH: The fossils team of the Saudi Geological Survey (SGS) has discovered a 225-cm long tusk of an extinct species of elephant in the Nafud Desert in the Kingdom’s northwest.
SGS President Dr. Zuhair bin Abdul Hafeez Nawab said the team discovered the tusk in sediment of ancient lakes during joint field work with the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTNH), Oxford University, the German Max Planck Institute, and researchers from Australia and Spain.
This tusk is considered a rare specimen and excellently preserved, containing information about the geological history, environment and ancient climate of the Arabian Peninsula.
The SGS had previously discovered remains of large extinct mammals in the same area, including elephants, horses, oxen, deer, oryx, hyenas, wild dogs and birds of prey.
More than 80 percent of the remains of an extinct giant elephant was collected from the same site. These samples are displayed in the SGS museum.
The SGS is an official body in charge of studying the Kingdom’s fossils and geological history.

