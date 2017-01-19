  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 6 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Netflix adds 7 million subscribers in global expansion

Business & Economy

Netflix adds 7 million subscribers in global expansion

AFP |

The Netflix sign on screen. (REUTERS)

SAN FRANCISCO: Netflix added a record seven million subscribers over the past quarter as part of its global expansion drive, fueling a surge in revenue and profit for the streaming television giant.
California-based Netflix said in its quarterly report Wednesday it ended the year with nearly 94 million subscribers, adding five million outside the United States in the last three months of the year.
“This was the largest quarter of net additions in our history and was driven by strong acquisition trends in both our US and international segments,” Netflix said in its quarterly update.
That growth helped push net profit up 55 percent in the fourth quarter to $66.7 million, while revenues were up 36 percent from a year earlier to $2.5 billion.
The stronger-than-expected results lifted Netflix shares more than eight percent in after-hours trade.
“This quarter marks the 10-year anniversary of our launch of streaming,” said Netflix.
“The next decade will be even more amazing and tumultuous as Internet TV supplants linear TV, and as we strive to remain a leader.”
Netflix added nearly 20 million new customers globally in the full year after announcing last January its plan to expand to some 190 countries to become a “global television network.”
“We are learning rapidly how best to match content with audience tastes around the world,” said the company’s quarterly letter to shareholders.
“It is clear to us that high quality content travels well across borders.”
Netflix said it expects to see strong growth ahead even as it faces more competitors such as Amazon, which is also expanding globally.
The letter said Netflix expects 5.2 million new customers globally, including 3.7 million outside the US in the first quarter.
“We will seek to steadily increase revenue and operating margin as we balance growth and profitability,” the statement said.
“We are in no rush to push margins up too quickly, as we want to ensure we are investing aggressively enough to continue to lead Internet TV around the world.”
The expansion drive has meant that nearly half — 47 percent — of Netflix users are now outside the United States, a proportion expected to increase as it adds more customers.
Known for its broad array of on-demand content and original productions such as “House of Cards” and “Marco Polo,” Netflix said it continues to invest in new content.
Conlumino analyst Neil Saunders said that content was a strong driver of Netflix’s success, with subscriber ranks climbing despite a recent price increase.
“Netflix is now producing world-leading TV that spans a whole range of tastes from cult shows like ‘Stranger Things,’ to historical dramas like ‘The Crown,’ to light entertainment like ‘Fuller House,’ he said in an e-mailed comment.
“Our own data show the value for money perception of Netflix has actually increased since the price rise.”
Conlumino was encouraged by the pipeline of shows in the works at Netflix, including international productions created with local talent and themes.
International growth remains a money-losing operation as Netflix invests in winning audiences around the world, but the analyst saw the strategy as necessary to counterbalance inevitable slowing at home.
“Overall, we believe Netflix is headed firmly in the right direction,” Saunders said.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

Hammond: UK’s budget stance is “steady as she goes”

DAVOS SWITZERLAND British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Thursday he saw no case right...

Mideast business leaders propose six-point reform plan

DAVOS A bold six point reform plan was on Wednesday proposed by regional business leaders as a...

Firms push hydrogen as top green energy source

DAVOS Over a dozen leading European and Asian firms have teamed up to promote the use of hydrogen...

Alsamaani gets CMA approval to offer 20% of share capital

BMG Financial Group an adviser to Alsamaani Factory for Metal Industries Company has obtained the...

50% home owners within Ayla Marina District receive title deeds

Ayla Oasis Development Company Ayla one of the largest tourism and real estate development...

Bupa renews partnership with Almabani

Bupa Arabia for cooperative insurance a healthcare provider in the Kingdom has renewed its...

KAEC hands over residential plots in Al Talah Gardens Phase 3

King Abdullah Economic City KAEC is handing over single family residential land plots in Phase 3...

Amouage launches ‘Bracken Woman’

Amouage has launched a new creation Bracken Woman The green floral fragrance was created by...

Shell Lubricants market leader for 10th year in a row

Shell Lubricants has retained its global market leading position in 2015 with 11 6 percent market...

Oil price slides on prospect of rising US production

LONDON Oil prices fell on Wednesday on expectations that US producers would boost output Brent...

Tadawul edges down 0.3%

DUBAI Shares in Saudi Electricity Co SEC weighed on Saudi Arabia s stock market on Wednesday...

Empty threats? Britain’s Brexit negotiating chips

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday outlined her Brexit blueprint stressing the...

US consumer inflation continues rise at end of 2016

WASHINGTON US consumer prices continued to rise in December with one measure of price gains...

Lagarde: Policy can address concerns that fuel populism

DAVOS Political policies can address the public issues that have fueled the rise of populism the...

Over 80% of US firms feel less welcome in China: survey

BEIJING More than 80 percent of American companies feel China is less welcoming to foreign...

India to consider Apple request for investment incentives with “open mind“

NEW DELHI India will consider Apple s request for incentives to invest in the country with an...

Around Arab News

Davos CEOs ‘go local’ on supply chain in Trump era

DAVOS Switzerland Business leaders in Davos traditionally the high priests of globalization are...

Dozens of Iran firefighters feared trapped in building collapse

TEHRAN Dozens of firefighters were feared trapped under the rubble after Iran s oldest high rise...

Hammond: UK’s budget stance is “steady as she goes”

DAVOS SWITZERLAND British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Thursday he saw no case right...

Carter tells AP more US troops will not fix Iraq or Syria

WASHINGTON Defense Secretary Ash Carter tells the Associated Press that sending thousands more...

France says ‘no punishment’ over Brexit

PARIS France has no intention of punishing Britain over Brexit the French foreign minister said...

At least 24 children killed when bus, truck collide in India

INDIA A truck loaded with sand collided with a school bus early Thursday killing at least 24...

Donald Trump escalates Tom Ford fashion dis

The Wynn Las Vegas hotel has stopped selling Tom Ford cosmetics and sunglasses and President...

Donald Trump escalates Tom Ford fashion dis

The Wynn Las Vegas hotel has stopped selling Tom Ford cosmetics and sunglasses and President...

Daesh lost nearly a quarter of its territory in 2016

LONDON Daesh group lost nearly a quarter of its territory in Iraq and Syria last year according...

’Many dead’ in avalanche-hit hotel after Italy quake

ROMA Several people have died after a ski hotel was buried by an avalanche in earthquake hit...

Malaysian PM tells Myanmar to “stop the killing” of Rohingya, as Muslims meet

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak called on Myanmar on Thursday to stop all...

Netflix adds 7 million subscribers in global expansion

SAN FRANCISCO Netflix added a record seven million subscribers over the past quarter as part of...

4 quakes shake Italy, isolating towns blanketed under snow

ROME Four strong earthquakes on Wednesday shook the same region of central Italy that suffered...

Tiny moth with distinctive ‘hairdo’ named after Trump

LOS ANGELES A tiny moth has been named after Donald Trump partly because of its distinctive...

US Congresswoman makes secret visit to Syria

WASHINGTON In the first visit of its kind since 2012 US Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard...