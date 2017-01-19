Durant’s 40 points help Warriors silence Thunder

  • Search form

LOS ANGELES: Kevin Durant took it to his former team on Wednesday, erupting for 40 points to propel the Golden State Warriors to a 121-100 NBA triumph over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Durant, who scored 39 points in the Warriors 26-point win over the Thunder in November, was brutally efficient, connecting on 13 of his 16 shots from the field, including five of seven from three-point range.
He had 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks to help the Warriors withstand Thunder guard Russell Westbrook’s 21st triple-double of the season.
“The ball just found whoever was open,” Durant said, “and we did a good job of making the shots.”
Durant downplayed the significance of facing his former club.
“It’s good to see everybody,” he said, “but once the ball tips, you’re just playing. Simple as that.”
But Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he was not surprised the match-up brought out the best in Durant.
“Every player in the NBA wants to play well against his old team,” Kerr said. “For most guys, you feel that little extra juice. I think it’s even more so with KD because of his history with that franchise... for sure he’s motivated and it’s a big deal.”
The gloss of Westbrook’s 27 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists was somewhat dimmed by his 10 turnovers.
“It was big,” Westbrook said of the turnovers. “They scored off of pretty much all of them. That’s what they do.”
Tensions mounted late in the second quarter, when Golden State center Zaza Pachulia sent Westbrook to the floor with a flagrant foul.
“I don’t play like that. I’m going to get (him) back,” Westbrook vowed. “Whenever that is, I don’t know when it’s going to be. But I don’t play that game.”
Westbrook’s ensuing free throws made it a tie game, 56-56, at halftime, but the Warriors, who improved their league-best record to 36-6, seized control in the third quarter, when they out-scored the Thunder 37-22.
In Houston, James Harden scored 38 points with eight assists and six rebounds on Wednesday to lead the Rockets to a 111-92 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.
One night after Harden’s 40-point triple-double was insufficient to lift the Rockets over the lowly Miami Heat, Houston schooled the Bucks with a fourth-quarter shooting clinic.
Houston broke open a tight game with four straight three-pointers in the final period.
Rockets reserve guard Eric Gordon scored 25 points, draining seven three-pointers as the Rockets, who had lost three of their past four, improved to 17-4 at home this season.
Houston, the number three team in the Western Conference, host the Warriors on Friday.
“Obviously, we get a big test on Friday,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said, “but we’re ready to see how good we are.”
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points with 11 rebounds, six assists and three blocked shots for the Bucks.
The Philadelphia 76ers’ resurgence continued with a 94-89 victory over the Toronto Raptors.
Cameroonian center Joel Embiid scored 26 points and T.J. McConnell added four key points in a late 7-0 scoring run that helped Philadelphia end a 14-game losing streak to the Raptors.
Ersan Ilyasova added 18 points for the Sixers, who had not beaten the Raptors since Jan. 18, 2013.
Philadelphia, a dismal 10-17 last season, improved to 14-26 with their fifth win in six games.
The Washington Wizards avenged an October overtime loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, holding on for a 104-101 victory that stretched their home winning streak to 13 games.
In New Orleans, Anthony Davis scored a game-high 21 points, leading six Pelicans players in double figures in a 118-98 victory over the Orlando Magic.
Davis, who started after suffering thumb and hip injuries in a loss at Indiana on Monday, got another scare, missing much of the second quarter to have his left hand X-rayed.
He did not score in the second period, but returned to score four of the Pelicans’ first seven points in the third quarter as they built on their 13-point halftime lead.

