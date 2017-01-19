  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 min 43 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • No practice, no problem: Stenson leads in Abu Dhabi

Sports

No practice, no problem: Stenson leads in Abu Dhabi

AP |

Henrik Stenson swings in the first round of the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship on Thursday. (Reuters)

ABU DHABI: Henrik Stenson chipped in from 30 yards and had seven more birdies Thursday to open the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship with an 8-under 64 in his first competitive round of 2017.
Showing no rustiness from an offseason of little practice, the fourth-ranked Stenson led by two strokes midway through the first round. Three-time winner Martin Kaymer, Oliver Fisher, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Marc Warren were next.
Stenson will do well to top 2016 — he won the British Open for his first major title and finished the season as Europe’s No. 1 — and he prepared for the new year by mostly ditching his clubs, preferring to spend more time on the ski slopes with his family in Utah.
Even his build-up to the Abu Dhabi event wasn’t ideal, with two overnight flights in three days from his home in Orlando interrupted by his attendance at an awards ceremony in Stockholm where he beat Zlatan Ibrahimovic, among others, to win Male Sports Athlete of the Year at the Swedish Sports Awards.
All Stenson needed was a few buckets of balls and some good putting sessions to get him back on track. Playing in an early-morning three-ball with two more current major champions in Dustin Johnson and Danny Willett, Stenson birdied four of his first five holes after starting at No. 10, completing the hot streak with the chip-in after leaving his approach five yards short of the green.
He curled in a birdie putt from 15 feet on No. 17 and tapped in at the par-5 18th to pick up another shot before making birdie on two of his last three holes to end a round in which he was never in trouble.
“Very limited preparation,” said the 40-year-old Stenson, before adding with a smile: “So that might be the way forward.”
“I was quite amazed how good the game felt coming into today. But again, I feel like I scored better than I played.”
It was Stenson’s second best round at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club, only bettered by his course-record 62 in 2006 when he was runner-up to Chris DiMarco. It is a long course that suits Stenson’s eye, and the same could be said of Kaymer.
The two-time major winner from Germany mixed eight birdies — three coming on his final three holes — with two bogeys for his 66, his latest low score at an event where he usually excels. He won in 2008, ‘10 and ‘11, and should have won in 2015, only to throw away a 10-shot lead with 13 holes to play on the final day.
“The golf course, for me, doesn’t feel like I need to do a lot of special things in order to play well because I usually putt well on those greens,” Kaymer said. “Doesn’t feel like a hard-working day.”
Johnson, at No. 3 the highest-ranked player in a strong field after Rory McIlroy’s withdrawal on Monday, shot 72 in his first appearance in Abu Dhabi. Defending champion Rickie Fowler also was at even par.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Storm interrupts Singapore Open as favorites struggle

SINGAPORE A lightning storm cut short the first round of the Singapore Open on Thursday after...

Le Cleac’h foils Thomson, wins Vendee Globe in record time

LES SABLES D OLONNE France French skipper Armel Le Cleac h won the Vendee Globe solo round the...

Olympic champs Denmark struggles past Bahrain

PARIS Olympic champions Denmark struggled past Bahrain 30 26 on Wednesday to maintain their...

Durant’s 40 points help Warriors silence Thunder

LOS ANGELES Kevin Durant took it to his former team on Wednesday erupting for 40 points to propel...

Istomin shock for Djokovic; Serena serene

MELBOURNE Novak Djokovic suffered arguably the biggest defeat of his career when he crashed out...

Aubameyang nets again as Gabon draws with Burkina Faso

LIBREVILLE Pierre Emerick Aubameyang netted for the second time in as many games but Africa Cup...

Over 200 clubs ‘impacted’ in UK sex abuse scandal: Police

LONDON The number of football clubs who have been brought up in the historic sex abuse enquiry...

Germany, Qatar enter knockout stage

PARIS Germany and Qatar battled into the knockout round of the World Handball Championships with...

Handscomb to make ODI debut against Pakistan

SYDNEY Middle order batsman Peter Handscomb will make his limited overs debut for Australia...

Thomson forces global race into thrilling finish

LES SABLES D OLONNE France Alex Thomson pushed to less than 40 nautical miles of Vendee Globe...

Mavs edge Bulls; Spurs and Raptors win

LOS ANGELES Dallas forward Wesley Matthews drained the go ahead three pointer with 11 8 seconds...

Hoffman, Stone score twice each as Senators score over Blues 6-4

ST LOUIS Mike Hoffman and Mark Stone each scored twice to lead the Ottawa Senators over the St...

Me retire? Not so fast, says van Gaal

MADRID Louis van Gaal says he is not definitely done with football just yet after appearing to...

Murray magic but Kyrgios booed in stormy defeat

MELBOURNE Top seed Andy Murray sped into the Australian Open third round on Wednesday but bad boy...

Andre Ayew gives Ghana narrow win over Uganda

PORT GENTIL Gabon Andre Ayew converted a first half penalty as Ghana started their latest bid to...

China bids for Costa, Cavani collapse with clampdown

BEIJING China s clampdown on big spending football clubs has scuppered a bid by Tianjin to buy...

Around Arab News

No practice, no problem: Stenson leads in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI Henrik Stenson chipped in from 30 yards and had seven more birdies Thursday to open the...

Storm interrupts Singapore Open as favorites struggle

SINGAPORE A lightning storm cut short the first round of the Singapore Open on Thursday after...

Le Cleac’h foils Thomson, wins Vendee Globe in record time

LES SABLES D OLONNE France French skipper Armel Le Cleac h won the Vendee Globe solo round the...

NATO sees sharp rise in state-backed cybertattacks: Stoltenberg

Berlin NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that the alliance is coming under an increasing...

May vows ‘open’ Britain as banks shift jobs from London

DAVOS SWITZERLAND Prime Minister Theresa May told the world s elite on Thursday that Britain is...

Olympic champs Denmark struggles past Bahrain

PARIS Olympic champions Denmark struggled past Bahrain 30 26 on Wednesday to maintain their...

Durant’s 40 points help Warriors silence Thunder

LOS ANGELES Kevin Durant took it to his former team on Wednesday erupting for 40 points to propel...

Istomin shock for Djokovic; Serena serene

MELBOURNE Novak Djokovic suffered arguably the biggest defeat of his career when he crashed out...

Davos CEOs ‘go local’ on supply chain in Trump era

DAVOS Switzerland Business leaders in Davos traditionally the high priests of globalization are...

Dozens of Iran firefighters feared trapped in building collapse

TEHRAN Dozens of firefighters were feared trapped under the rubble after Iran s oldest high rise...

Hammond: UK’s budget stance is “steady as she goes”

DAVOS SWITZERLAND British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Thursday he saw no case right...

Davos video - Saudi Arabia's Path to 2030

Saudi Arabian ministers take part in a Davos session focusing on the Saudi economy the country s...

Carter tells AP more US troops will not fix Iraq or Syria

WASHINGTON Defense Secretary Ash Carter tells the Associated Press that sending thousands more...

France says ‘no punishment’ over Brexit

PARIS France has no intention of punishing Britain over Brexit the French foreign minister said...

At least 24 children killed when bus, truck collide in India

INDIA A truck loaded with sand collided with a school bus early Thursday killing at least 24...

Donald Trump escalates Tom Ford fashion dis

The Wynn Las Vegas hotel has stopped selling Tom Ford cosmetics and sunglasses and President...