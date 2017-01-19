Pampas: The taste of Argentina

The newest fine-dining restaurant in Jeddah is Assilah Hotel’s Argentinean restaurant Pampas, which officially opened on Jan. 10 with a special press dinner of three courses of Saudi-infused Argentinean dishes. When were arrived, waiters passed around traditional Argentinean empanadas of beef, chicken and corn with a choice of passion fruit cocktails, white grape juice or red grape juice.

The restaurant décor is striking, a reflection of Argentina with aged oak herringbone flooring, dark oak wall panels and leather banquettes to resemble worn leather saddles, all overlooking the breath-taking Jeddah skyline and sea view. It reminded me of the gauchos of the southern plains of Argentina. In traditional Argentinean style, a large open kitchen allows guests to watch the chefs prepare their chosen cuts of meat on the open grill.

After some mingling and an introduction by the executive chefs, the three-course meal was ready. We were first served a trio of starters: Tuna, salmon and sole ceviche with a hint of lime and the heat of sliced red chili; confit mushroom and arugula salad with artichoke chips; and rabbit escabeche and baby roots.

The rabbit was well-cooked and succulent, the ceviche was exquisite and authentically Argentinean. The fish was fresh, cured and well spiced with lime, aji, salt, red cayenne pepper, cilantro and surprisingly a slight addition of pomegranate seeds. The appetizers complimented each other’s flavors — a great start to the night.

The main course was a combination of grilled special cuts: Beef tenderloin, smoked beef brisket cooked for 12 hours, lemon-marinated chicken and Argentinean lamb rack, all served with risotto-style quinoa, heirloom tomato salad and triple-cooked potato chips in skewers. In keeping with a typical Argentinean table, sauces were served alongside the main dish: Chimichurri, smoked barbecue and mushroom.

The grilled shrimp was cooked nicely. The lamb chop was crisp and brown on the outside, tender and moist on the inside. The brisket was very tender but did not have a noteworthy taste. Also, the dishes were served close to room temperature, which was not ideal.

The side dishes were exquisite. The quinoa had a slight crunch and did not have that overpowering, risotto-style parmesan cheese taste. The heirloom tomatoes were very fresh, and the potatoes were amazing, soft on the inside but crunchy on the outside.

The dessert plate was a mix of Dulce de Leche cheesecake, ice cream, flan and foam with chocolate micro-sponge. The mix could not have been any better. The cheesecake was soft and spongy, the flan superb, and the mini chocolate sponges delightful. The dish was the epitome of taste.

The restaurant atmosphere is welcoming and the table settings sophisticated. The menu offers a wide range of Argentinean signature beef cuts, and a great seafood selection such as whole Canadian lobster a la parrilla, king prawns, and grilled hammour and najil fresh from the Red Sea. Other signature dishes include authentic Argentinean tapas and starters such as Patagonian octopus, empanadas served with llajua sauce, seafood chowder with mussels and scallops.

“I’m proud to bring the authentic taste of my home country to Assila Hotel and Jeddah,” said chef de cuisine Lucas Adrian Farias. “I look forward to welcoming guests to Pampas, where they can enjoy a new fine-dining experience and savor the very best of Argentinean cuisine.”

• [email protected]