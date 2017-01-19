  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Pampas: The taste of Argentina

Food & Health

Pampas: The taste of Argentina

RAWAN M.J. RADWAN |

The newest fine-dining restaurant in Jeddah is Assilah Hotel’s Argentinean restaurant Pampas, which officially opened on Jan. 10 with a special press dinner of three courses of Saudi-infused Argentinean dishes. When were arrived, waiters passed around traditional Argentinean empanadas of beef, chicken and corn with a choice of passion fruit cocktails, white grape juice or red grape juice.
The restaurant décor is striking, a reflection of Argentina with aged oak herringbone flooring, dark oak wall panels and leather banquettes to resemble worn leather saddles, all overlooking the breath-taking Jeddah skyline and sea view. It reminded me of the gauchos of the southern plains of Argentina. In traditional Argentinean style, a large open kitchen allows guests to watch the chefs prepare their chosen cuts of meat on the open grill.
After some mingling and an introduction by the executive chefs, the three-course meal was ready. We were first served a trio of starters: Tuna, salmon and sole ceviche with a hint of lime and the heat of sliced red chili; confit mushroom and arugula salad with artichoke chips; and rabbit escabeche and baby roots.
The rabbit was well-cooked and succulent, the ceviche was exquisite and authentically Argentinean. The fish was fresh, cured and well spiced with lime, aji, salt, red cayenne pepper, cilantro and surprisingly a slight addition of pomegranate seeds. The appetizers complimented each other’s flavors — a great start to the night.
The main course was a combination of grilled special cuts: Beef tenderloin, smoked beef brisket cooked for 12 hours, lemon-marinated chicken and Argentinean lamb rack, all served with risotto-style quinoa, heirloom tomato salad and triple-cooked potato chips in skewers. In keeping with a typical Argentinean table, sauces were served alongside the main dish: Chimichurri, smoked barbecue and mushroom.
The grilled shrimp was cooked nicely. The lamb chop was crisp and brown on the outside, tender and moist on the inside. The brisket was very tender but did not have a noteworthy taste. Also, the dishes were served close to room temperature, which was not ideal.
The side dishes were exquisite. The quinoa had a slight crunch and did not have that overpowering, risotto-style parmesan cheese taste. The heirloom tomatoes were very fresh, and the potatoes were amazing, soft on the inside but crunchy on the outside.
The dessert plate was a mix of Dulce de Leche cheesecake, ice cream, flan and foam with chocolate micro-sponge. The mix could not have been any better. The cheesecake was soft and spongy, the flan superb, and the mini chocolate sponges delightful. The dish was the epitome of taste.
The restaurant atmosphere is welcoming and the table settings sophisticated. The menu offers a wide range of Argentinean signature beef cuts, and a great seafood selection such as whole Canadian lobster a la parrilla, king prawns, and grilled hammour and najil fresh from the Red Sea. Other signature dishes include authentic Argentinean tapas and starters such as Patagonian octopus, empanadas served with llajua sauce, seafood chowder with mussels and scallops.
“I’m proud to bring the authentic taste of my home country to Assila Hotel and Jeddah,” said chef de cuisine Lucas Adrian Farias. “I look forward to welcoming guests to Pampas, where they can enjoy a new fine-dining experience and savor the very best of Argentinean cuisine.”
[email protected]

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Food & Health

The Spice Village: A whole history of flavors

Indian and Pakistani cuisine is known for stirring up all five senses food from that part of the...

Seafood delight: Harry Ramsden’s makes every effort to create something new

The story begins in Guiseley West Yorkshire England where in 1928 Harry Ramsden started the first...

Let us roll with Chez Sushi

Chez Sushi one of the newest Japanese restaurants in Jeddah having opened in June offers the best...

As drug supplies run short, Egyptians turn to herbal remedies

CAIRO In an economic crisis that has led to a shortage of medicines Egyptians are skipping trips...

Nutella maker fights back on palm oil after cancer risk study

ITALY The 44 billion palm oil industry under pressure in Europe after authorities listed the...

US task force urges folic acid for all women of child-bearing age

MIAMI United States Folic acid supplements are recommended for all women who are capable of...

South Korean executives jailed for humidifier cleaner deaths

SEOUL South Korea A South Korean court sentenced the former head of Oxy Reckitt Benckiser to...

Burger & Lobster offers not much else, but delights

The London born Burger Lobster concept may have started almost as a joke but the dishes on offer...

Protein pro tips for a healthier New Year

It is that time again The making and occasionally breaking of New Year s resolutions As 2017...

Scientists link higher dementia risk to living near heavy traffic

LONDON People who live near roads laden with heavy traffic face a higher risk of developing...

Blend your breakfast for a smoothie morning

For many of us our mornings will never do without that hug in a mug coffee or tea But since...

Bill Gates warns world “vulnerable” to deadly epidemic in next decade

LONDON Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates warned on Friday that the world was vulnerable to a...

Time to make a date with Café Bateel

Since opening the new Caf Bateel in Riyadh s Olaya district has become the place to go in the...

A fusion of foods under one roof

As you walk into Jeddah s Amara Caf Restaurant you are hit by a series of unusual yet...

Warming winter food for a colder Kingdom

Winter is here or at least the Saudi version of it Cooler weather has hit the country in waves...

Keen on Quinoa? Look no further

Quinoa pronounced keen wah is one of the world s most popular health foods although kebabs do not...

Around Arab News

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards reaps economic rewards in Syria

DUBAI BEIRUT Iran s government and entities close to the elite Revolutionary Guards have signed...

‘Saudi Arabia is going to be private-sector led’

DAVOS Switzerland Saudi Arabia has plans to involve the private sector under its Vision 2030...

Saudis welcome Kingdom’s entry into the wind age

RIYADH Saudi Arabia expecting to diversify energy sources in line with plans established under...

OIC calls on Myanmar to take ‘decisive steps’ over Rohingya crisis

KUALA LUMPUR The Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC on Thursday called on Myanmar to take...

6 Britons die in road accident after performing Umrah

JEDDAH Six Britons were killed in a minibus crash on their way back to Madinah after performing...

What does President Trump mean for the Mideast?

WASHINGTON For many in the Middle East US President elect Donald Trump is someone the region has...

Women driving should be encouraged — visiting UN official

RIYADH Philip Alston the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty and Human Rights...

Saudi National Campaign sends more aid to Syria

AMMAN The Saudi National Campaign to support Syrian refugees has sent off a third batch of aid...

Davos 2017: New UN chief to focus more on conflict prevention

DAVOS Switzerland The new head of the UN has said the organization will become more efficient and...

Trump heads to Washington

WASHINGTON With one day to go before he takes the oath of office as the 45th US president Donald...

KSA, US identify new areas of cooperation

RIYADH The Kingdom and the US have identified new areas of cooperation under the Saudi American...

Timeline of events for Trump’s inauguration

WASHINGTON The inauguration of Donald Trump as 45th POTUS is the highlight of pomp and...

TVTC revokes licenses of training institutes for violating rules

RIYADH The Technical and Vocational and Training Corporation TVTC granted 126 licenses to...

Trump, Obama and the ‘complacency of hope’

Somehow Arabs have been herded into believing that we need hope We have been convinced that we...

IEA chief: US shale production rebounding

DAVOS Switzerland The head of the International Energy Agency IEA Fatih Birol said in Davos that...

Is Iran’s change of heart for real?

Iran and Saudi Arabia managed to stop the obstructions to the presidential election process in...