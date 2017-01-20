  • Search form

  • Ellen DeGeneres wins big at People’s Choice

Offbeat

Ellen DeGeneres wins big at People’s Choice

AFP |

Ellen DeGeneres poses at the People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles. (AP)

LOS ANGELES: “Finding Dory” and “Deadpool” were the big screen’s big winners at the People’s Choice awards where comedian Ellen DeGeneres made history by taking home the show’s most trophies over a career.
The awards handed out Wednesday for film, television and music, are based on public voting via the Internet, unlike many award show counterparts.
Favorite movie and favorite family movie both went to “Finding Dory,” Pixar’s animated tale of a forgetful fish who is on a quest to find her parents.
DeGeneres, who played Dory, won the award for favorite animated movie voice. It was one of three awards for the talk-show star, who also took the trophy for favorite daytime TV host and shared an award with Britney Spears for favorite comedic collaboration.
That made DeGeneres the most decorated artist in the award show’s history, with 20 trophies over the course of her career.
Superhero blockbuster “Deadpool,” meanwhile, won for favorite action movie, while its star Ryan Reynolds took favorite movie actor.
Favorite movie actress went to Jennifer Lawrence, who had already won the prize in 2015.
Robert Downey Jr and Margot Robbie took the awards for action movie actor and actress.
And Johnny Depp was named favorite movie icon.
On the music front, Spears took home an award in three more categories: female artist, pop artist and social media celebrity.
Television fans chose “Outlander” for favorite TV show while “The Big Bang Theory” won favorite network TV comedy. “Bates Motel” nabbed the award for cable TV drama.

