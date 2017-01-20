  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Wanted: A leadership to reshape the Mideast

Columns

Wanted: A leadership to reshape the Mideast

Sinem Cengiz |

Sinem Cengiz

The Middle East is going through a painful and chaotic phase of transformation, one that is not going to end any time soon.
The region needs to be reshaped, and there is no doubt that this should be done with a strong leadership and collaboration of all regional countries. Military moves or strategies alone will not be sufficient in reshaping the region. A diplomatic and political plan is required to reconfigure it.
The processes of regional transformations often start after an international conference in which stakeholders play their last cards.
More than half a century ago, the situation in Europe was not much different than the Middle East of today. Back then, the reconstruction and reconfiguration of Europe were only possible with the combination of a well-planned military and political strategy.
The current reality in the Middle East and the historical context of the regional countries do of course differ from the situation seen in post-war Europe. However, the question here is how a similar achievement can be reached in today’s Middle East, particularly when taking into consideration the situation in Syria and Iraq.
Where are those leaders to take initiative for the reshaping of the region? Is Donald Trump, who today takes his seat in the Oval Office, the long-awaited leader to change the balance of the Middle East?
Obama is leaving a very complicated Middle East to his successor. Trump is going to have a heavy file in his hands, and it is a region that he will not be able to ignore. The region’s challenges range from the fight against Daesh in Iraq to the multi-sided war in Syria, from fruitless Israeli-Palestinian negotiations to the US’ strained relations with its other regional allies, and from the deal on Iran’s nuclear program to an increasingly assertive Russia.
At this point not much is clear regarding Trump’s Middle East policy; however after taking the office, Trump is likely to find himself in a difficult position: Should he keep the promises he made during his campaign, or should he pursue a realist and pragmatic policy based on realpolitik in the region? Considering that Trump is a businessman, not a statesman, it becomes even harder to predict his steps. As many may remember, in one radio interview during his campaign he could not even distinguish between Hezbollah and Hamas.

Trump and the Middle East
Many of the predictions about President Trump’s stance toward the Middle East are shaped by his campaign statements. These include: His harsh criticisms over the 2015 nuclear deal negotiated with Iran; his plans to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which he called “the eternal capital” of the Jewish people; his plans for less military involvement in the region, particularly Syria; his approach for close Russian cooperation in the region; his comments about stealing Iraqi oil for the US; and his Islamophobic comments and threat to ban all Muslims from entering the US.
Trump said a lot of things during his campaign, often using very strong language aimed at rallying his supporters, without thinking of the global ramifications. So whether all of the above will happen is still in question. But for the region, it would be best for Trump to avoid taking steps that could further escalate the situation in the Middle East.
In the past few years, US regional allies have expressed clear displeasure with the Obama administration’s passive stance toward crises in the region. Riyadh in particular was uneasy with the Obama administration due to its deal with rival Iran, which vies with Saudi Arabia for regional influence.
Turkey, also a NATO ally, was frustrated with the policies of the Obama administration, which hesitated to act when necessary in Syria. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also slammed the US for not standing firmly against the failed military coup, and accused it of harboring Fethullah Gülen, a cleric living in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania whom Ankara accuses of being behind the violent coup attempt.
Turkey, along with some other traditional US allies, wants to see a US commitment that sends clear signals to regional allies. With the hope that the incoming administration will change the Obama-era policy of leading from behind, regional countries — with the exception of Iran — offered their support to Trump when he was elected. So at this point, countries in the region expect Trump to be more decisively ahead of challenges in the volatile region.
Only time will tell how the Trump presidency will keep everything on track in the region, particularly with regard to Turkey and Saudi Arabia. We do not know what policies Trump and his team plans for the region; but there is a need for a strong leadership and collaboration in reshaping the region.

• Sinem Cengiz is a Turkish political analyst who specializes mainly on issues regarding Turkey’s relations with the Middle East. She can be reached on Twitter @SinemCngz

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Columns

Trump, Obama and the ‘complacency of hope’

Somehow Arabs have been herded into believing that we need hope We have been convinced that we...

Is Iran’s change of heart for real?

Iran and Saudi Arabia managed to stop the obstructions to the presidential election process in...

How to react to Lebanese wanting to fight with the PMU

Lebanese public opinion has not paid much attention to a news report that members of the Zuaiter...

Brexit into Trumpland

British Prime Minister Theresa May is leading the UK toward a very hard Brexit in 2019 and...

The economic policy Trump should pursue

As Donald Trump assumes the US presidency a group of 35 prominent international business leaders...

A dove in Davos? Calling Zarif’s bluffs

One has to give it to Jawad Zarif Not only can Iran s chief diplomat bluff but as attendees at...

Saudi Arabia — the region’s cornerstone of stability and security

Time after time Saudi Arabia has called for conferences in order to exchange views present...

Evaluating Obama’s foreign policy

With President Barack Obama about to leave office will the world be better or worse than eight...

Russia’s imperial instinct

Russia is once again at the center of policy debates in many Western capitals And for the third...

Connectivity and the modern refugee

They were fresh off the boat the group of refugees I met this time last year They had fled their...

The inauguration of a new American era

As I prepare to attend President elect Donald Trump s inauguration and participate in observing...

Iran bids farewell to Obama with insults

It is the story of the frog that carried the scorpion on its back to cross the water to the other...

Global power requires rebalancing

There is something very wrong with the way this year has begun Every week has brought with it an...

Paris conference: Mourning the two-state solution

Throughout its tragic and tumultuous history spanning nearly a century beginning roughly with the...

Ankara’s greatest challenge is fixing the economy

Once stable and prosperous Turkey is battling on multiple fronts but despite the country s woes...

The Saudi islands, Egypt and political ‘fahlawa’

Pundits commenting on Saudi Egyptian relations in light of the recent issue over the two islands...

Around Arab News

OIC indirectly condemns Trump plan to move Israel embassy

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia Foreign ministers from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Thursday...

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards reaps economic rewards in Syria

DUBAI BEIRUT Iran s government and entities close to the elite Revolutionary Guards have signed...

‘Saudi Arabia is going to be private-sector led’

DAVOS Switzerland Saudi Arabia has plans to involve the private sector under its Vision 2030...

Saudis welcome Kingdom’s entry into the wind age

RIYADH Saudi Arabia expecting to diversify energy sources in line with plans established under...

OIC calls on Myanmar to take ‘decisive steps’ over Rohingya crisis

KUALA LUMPUR The Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC on Thursday called on Myanmar to take...

6 Britons die in road accident after performing Umrah

JEDDAH Six Britons were killed in a minibus crash on their way back to Madinah after performing...

What does President Trump mean for the Mideast?

WASHINGTON For many in the Middle East US President elect Donald Trump is someone the region has...

Women driving should be encouraged — visiting UN official

RIYADH Philip Alston the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty and Human Rights...

Saudi National Campaign sends more aid to Syria

AMMAN The Saudi National Campaign to support Syrian refugees has sent off a third batch of aid...

Davos 2017: New UN chief to focus more on conflict prevention

DAVOS Switzerland The new head of the UN has said the organization will become more efficient and...

Trump heads to Washington

WASHINGTON With one day to go before he takes the oath of office as the 45th US president Donald...

KSA, US identify new areas of cooperation

RIYADH The Kingdom and the US have identified new areas of cooperation under the Saudi American...

Timeline of events for Trump’s inauguration

WASHINGTON The inauguration of Donald Trump as 45th POTUS is the highlight of pomp and...

TVTC revokes licenses of training institutes for violating rules

RIYADH The Technical and Vocational and Training Corporation TVTC granted 126 licenses to...

Trump, Obama and the ‘complacency of hope’

Somehow Arabs have been herded into believing that we need hope We have been convinced that we...

IEA chief: US shale production rebounding

DAVOS Switzerland The head of the International Energy Agency IEA Fatih Birol said in Davos that...