Saudi National Campaign sends more aid to Syria

AMMAN: The Saudi National Campaign to support Syrian refugees has sent off a third batch of aid through its initiative “For you, O Aleppo.”

The aid convoy included food supplies so as to help those displaced from the war-ravaged northern Syrian city.

Khaled Al-Salama, the head of the National Campaign’s bureau in Turkey, said his office had started coordinating with the Turkish authorities since the beginning of the bloody battle in Aleppo.

Al-Salama said the campaign had distributed 167,000 meals, following a field study conducted by the campaign’s office in Turkey to identify the Syrians’ needs.

The campaign’s regional manager, Dr. Badr bin Abdul Rahman Al-Samhan said the aid convoys are a response to the directives of King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to support the Syrian people and stand by them during the crisis.