Saudi Arabia

OIC calls on Myanmar to take ‘decisive steps’ over Rohingya crisis

ARAB NEWS |

Organization of Islamic Cooperation Secretary-General Dr. Yusuf bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen and Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak pose with leaders and representatives of Islamic countries at the opening of extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Kuala Lumpur, on Thursday. (AP)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Thursday called on Myanmar to “take decisive steps” to tackle the Rohingya crisis.
An extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers expressed “grave concern” over the eruption of violence in northern Rakhine state, which has resulted in the loss of life and displaced tens of thousands of Rohingya people.
It called on the Myanmar government to ensure that the security forces act in accordance with the rule of law and that all perpetrators of violence be held accountable.
The meeting also urged Myanmar to abide by its obligations under international law, humanitarian law and human rights covenants, and to restore the citizenship of Rohingya Muslims. It called for “all necessary measures to stop the violence and discrimination against the Rohingya Muslim minority and continued attempts to deny their culture and identity.”
The secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Dr. Yusuf bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen stressed that the OIC has sought to cooperate with the authorities in Myanmar at various levels, and called it to adopt a policy of transparency and justice towards ethnic and religious minorities.
He indicated that, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, more than 65,000 members of the Rohingya fled to Bangladesh between Oct. 9, 2016 and Jan. 5, in addition to the thousands who have been forced to flee to other OIC member states including Malaysia, and ASEAN countries during previous waves of violence.
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak told the opening of a special meeting that the violence against the Rohingya was no longer Myanmar’s internal affair, as it has fueled an exodus of refugees that could destabilize the region.
He warned that the violence must end otherwise militants including those from Daesh could infiltrate and radicalize the Rohingya.
“OIC member states are well aware that terrorist organizations such as Daesh could seek to take advantage of this situation,” Najib said.
Security forces in Buddhist-majority Myanmar are accused of widespread abuses against the Rohingya, including killings, rape and the burning of thousands of homes.
Myanmar’s army began the latest crackdown in Rakhine state in October after nine policemen were killed along the border with Bangladesh. The government and the army have rejected accusations of abuse, saying they have been conducting operations to clear the area of armed elements.
The OIC meeting also reiterated its stance on the Palestinian cause. The council confirmed its absolute condemnation of all illegal settlement activities carried out by Israel as an occupying power.
The organization welcomed the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2234 on the non-recognition of any changes affecting the pre-1967 borders.

