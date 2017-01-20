  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Women driving should be encouraged — visiting UN official

Saudi Arabia

Women driving should be encouraged — visiting UN official

Mohammed Rasooldeen |

Philip Alston

RIYADH: Philip Alston, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty and Human Rights, said Thursday that the Saudi government should launch an educational campaign to convince the people of the importance of women driving in the Kingdom.
Alston was addressing the media at the UN House in Riyadh at the end of his visit to the Kingdom.
Alston pointed out that the government should create an awareness program among the people to encourage women driving in the country. Being given to understand that there is some one million foreign drivers in the Kingdom, he said it would be economical for women to take up these positions for their domestic purposes.
“Lower middle-class working women could find it convenient and cost-effective if they drive their own vehicles to and from their workplaces,” Alston said. “The driving ban should be lifted, and women should no longer need authorization from male guardians to work or travel, ” he stressed.
Alston urged Saudi authorities to use Vision 2030 to enhance gender equality, especially for females in the poorer segments of society.
Saudi Arabia has been criticized internationally for its record on women’s rights and the special rapporteur highlighted the deep and enduring disadvantage caused by the persistence of many features of the guardianship system or the refusal to allow women drive cars. But he also noted that economic imperatives as well as increasing demands by Saudi women, have led to a number of improvements in recent years.
“Vision 2030 recognizes that Saudi women represent ‘a great asset,’ which is currently under-utilized, and the need to recognize women’s rights points in the same direction,” Alston said. “The 2012 decision allowing women to work in the retail sector transformed the lives of millions of women who were finally able to work. So, too, should the current economic transformation lift existing restrictions on women’s economic and other independence.”
Alston asked the Saudi government to recognize social protection as a human right, which he said would be in line with the Saudi Basic Law and Islamic principles and obligations. He also warned that the existing timetable for reform was unrealistically ambitious especially in light of experience of other countries showing the risks of major backlash against radical subsidy reforms.
“Despite the plethora of serious human rights issues in Saudi Arabia, the radically new approach reflected in Vision 2030, the National Transformation Program 2020 and the Fiscal Balance Program recognizes the need to encourage full female participation in the labor market, which will drive the cultural changes needed to enable women to become both more economically productive and more independent, ” Alston added.
Special rapporteurs are independent experts appointed by the Human Rights Council to visit countries and offer recommendations in line with their international human rights obligations.
During his 12-day visit to Saudi Arabia, the human rights expert met ministers and other senior officials, and met with experts from the non-profit sector, academics, activists and individuals living in poverty in Riyadh, Jeddah and Jizan.
The special rapporteur will present a report with his full findings and recommendations to the Human Rights Council at its 35th session in June.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

‘Saudi Arabia is going to be private-sector led’

DAVOS Switzerland Saudi Arabia has plans to involve the private sector under its Vision 2030...

Saudis welcome Kingdom’s entry into the wind age

RIYADH Saudi Arabia expecting to diversify energy sources in line with plans established under...

OIC calls on Myanmar to take ‘decisive steps’ over Rohingya crisis

KUALA LUMPUR The Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC on Thursday called on Myanmar to take...

6 Britons die in road accident after performing Umrah

JEDDAH Six Britons were killed in a minibus crash on their way back to Madinah after performing...

Saudi National Campaign sends more aid to Syria

AMMAN The Saudi National Campaign to support Syrian refugees has sent off a third batch of aid...

KSA, US identify new areas of cooperation

RIYADH The Kingdom and the US have identified new areas of cooperation under the Saudi American...

TVTC revokes licenses of training institutes for violating rules

RIYADH The Technical and Vocational and Training Corporation TVTC granted 126 licenses to...

Tens of festivals to take place around the Kingdom during school mid-year break

RIYADH During the mid year school break which starts at the end of next week 37 festivals will be...

Tusk of extinct species of elephant discovered in Saudi Nafud Desert

JEDDAH The fossils team of the Saudi Geological Survey SGS has discovered a 225 cm long tusk of...

Prison sentences for two Saudis who supported terror groups on social media

JEDDAH Riyadh s Specialized Criminal Court on Wednesday issued a preliminary sentence against two...

KSU, Taibah University team working on securing framework for digital Qur’an

RIYADH A joint team from the Center of Excellence in Information Assurance CoEIA at the King Saud...

Prince Faisal bin Bandar inspects Riyadh Metro Project

RIYADH Prince Faisal bin Bandar Riyadh governor and chairman of the Higher Committee for the...

Paper-based court referrals to stop

RIYADH Paper based referrals and transactions will be stopped in courts and enforcement units...

Plan developed to realize full potential of Riyadh region

RIYADH The High Commission for the Development of Arriyadh HCDA has developed a plan to realize...

Tourism Development Forum opens in Makkah

MAKKAH Adnan Khoja assistant deputy governor for Development Affairs for Makkah launched on...

EU will cooperate with Kingdom on Vision 2030 — new envoy

RIYADH The EU will cooperate with the Kingdom in implementing Saudi Vision 2030 Ambassador...

Around Arab News

OIC indirectly condemns Trump plan to move Israel embassy

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia Foreign ministers from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Thursday...

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards reaps economic rewards in Syria

DUBAI BEIRUT Iran s government and entities close to the elite Revolutionary Guards have signed...

‘Saudi Arabia is going to be private-sector led’

DAVOS Switzerland Saudi Arabia has plans to involve the private sector under its Vision 2030...

Saudis welcome Kingdom’s entry into the wind age

RIYADH Saudi Arabia expecting to diversify energy sources in line with plans established under...

OIC calls on Myanmar to take ‘decisive steps’ over Rohingya crisis

KUALA LUMPUR The Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC on Thursday called on Myanmar to take...

6 Britons die in road accident after performing Umrah

JEDDAH Six Britons were killed in a minibus crash on their way back to Madinah after performing...

What does President Trump mean for the Mideast?

WASHINGTON For many in the Middle East US President elect Donald Trump is someone the region has...

Women driving should be encouraged — visiting UN official

RIYADH Philip Alston the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty and Human Rights...

Saudi National Campaign sends more aid to Syria

AMMAN The Saudi National Campaign to support Syrian refugees has sent off a third batch of aid...

Davos 2017: New UN chief to focus more on conflict prevention

DAVOS Switzerland The new head of the UN has said the organization will become more efficient and...

Trump heads to Washington

WASHINGTON With one day to go before he takes the oath of office as the 45th US president Donald...

KSA, US identify new areas of cooperation

RIYADH The Kingdom and the US have identified new areas of cooperation under the Saudi American...

Timeline of events for Trump’s inauguration

WASHINGTON The inauguration of Donald Trump as 45th POTUS is the highlight of pomp and...

TVTC revokes licenses of training institutes for violating rules

RIYADH The Technical and Vocational and Training Corporation TVTC granted 126 licenses to...

Trump, Obama and the ‘complacency of hope’

Somehow Arabs have been herded into believing that we need hope We have been convinced that we...

IEA chief: US shale production rebounding

DAVOS Switzerland The head of the International Energy Agency IEA Fatih Birol said in Davos that...