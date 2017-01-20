  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 7 min 42 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Moscow nightclub hosts early inauguration party for Trump

World

Moscow nightclub hosts early inauguration party for Trump

Associated Press |

Entertainer Willi Tokarev, center, an 82-year-old Russian emigre to the US appears during a nightclub party entitled “Trumplissimo America!” in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Twenty-four hours before Donald Trump is to be sworn in as president of the United States, people gathered at a Moscow nightclub to celebrate his inauguration. (AP)

MOSCOW: Twenty-four hours before Donald Trump is to be sworn in as president of the United States, several dozen people packed a Moscow nightclub to celebrate his inauguration early.
Russian officials openly cheered Trump’s win in the November election, and many ordinary Russians see Trump as someone who can mend ties between the two countries following their steady deterioration during Barack Obama’s second term.
The inauguration party on Thursday evening at an underground jazz club just off Moscow’s main tourist drag attracted a curious crowd: Canadian tourists, an American personal trainer, Russian friends of the night’s performers, and the owner of a provincial restaurant called Trump.
Crooner Willi Tokarev, an 82-year-old Russian emigre to the US, topped the entertainment bill with his song “Trumplissimo America!” He says it was commissioned by friends of Trump.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Extradited Mexican drug lord ‘El Chapo’ arrives in US

New York Mexican drug baron Joaquin El Chapo Guzman one of the world s most notorious criminals...

Gambia’s Jammeh faces noon deadline to quit

BANJUL GAMBIA Gambia s Yahya Jammeh faced a last chance saloon deadline to step down by noon as...

Four dead, more than 20 hurt when driver plows into Australian pedestrians

MELBOURNE A man deliberately drove into pedestrians killing four and injuring more than 20 in the...

Scotland will vote for independence in two years-Salmond

LONDON Scotland will vote to become independent within two years due to the hard line position...

Myanmar rebukes Malaysia PM over Rohingya defense

Yangon Myanmar s government lashed out at Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Friday accusing...

Deaths from Nigerian refugee camp air strike rises to 90, could reach 170: MSF

GENEVA The death toll from an accidental Nigerian air strike on a refugee camp in the town of...

Obama commutes 330 drug sentences

WASHINGTON Barack Obama cut short the sentences of 330 federal inmates convicted of drug crimes...

Researchers: Trump win alters conversation on gun violence

BOSTON Public health researchers and gun safety advocates are conceding Republican Donald Trump s...

Hammond says Britain open to brightest migrants

DAVOS SWITZERLAND Post Brexit Britain will keep its doors open to skilled foreigners who attend...

British worker dies on Qatar 2022 World Cup site

DOHA A 40 year old British man has died while working on a Qatar 2022 World Cup stadium site...

London’s Tower Bridge draped with Trump protest banners ahead of inauguration

LONDON A banner reading Build Bridges Not Walls was draped across London s Tower Bridge on Friday...

The inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States

WHITE HOUSE BROADCAST THE OTHER SIDE OF THE STORY VIA THE GUARDIAN

Washington braces for massive protests as Trump becomes U.S. president

WASHINGTON Tens of thousands of law enforcement officers and miles of barriers were in place in...

Impact of job-stealing robots a growing concern at Davos

DAVOS Switzerland Open markets and global trade have been blamed for job losses over the last...

What does President Trump mean for the Mideast?

WASHINGTON For many in the Middle East US President elect Donald Trump is someone the region has...

Davos 2017: New UN chief to focus more on conflict prevention

DAVOS Switzerland The new head of the UN has said the organization will become more efficient and...

Around Arab News

Spain downs Slovenia to ensure top spot

NANTES France Spain downed rivals Slovenia 36 26 to ensure top spot in Group B at the world...

Thomson hailed for epic round the world duel by Le Cleac’h

LES SABLES D OLONNE France An exhausted Alex Thomson on Friday crossed the finish line in the...

Westbrook snubbed for Curry, Harden as All-Star starter

NEW YORK Oklahoma City s Russell Westbrook averaging a triple double was snubbed for a Western...

Leonard, Murray power Spurs past Nuggets

LOS ANGELES All star game starter Kawhi Leonard scored 34 points and rookie Dejounte Murray added...

Jordan FM: ‘We do not accept Iranian meddling in the region’

DAVOS Switzerland Jordan s new foreign minister has said the country does not accept Iranian...

Extradited Mexican drug lord ‘El Chapo’ arrives in US

New York Mexican drug baron Joaquin El Chapo Guzman one of the world s most notorious criminals...

Gambia’s Jammeh faces noon deadline to quit

BANJUL GAMBIA Gambia s Yahya Jammeh faced a last chance saloon deadline to step down by noon as...

Four dead, more than 20 hurt when driver plows into Australian pedestrians

MELBOURNE A man deliberately drove into pedestrians killing four and injuring more than 20 in the...

Jordan boosts border forces amid Daesh threat from Iraq, Syria

THNEIBEH Jordan Jordan is deploying more forces to face a growing threat to its borders as Daesh...

Scotland will vote for independence in two years-Salmond

LONDON Scotland will vote to become independent within two years due to the hard line position...

Daesh in new demolitions at Syria’s Palmyra: antiquities chief

DAMASCUS Daesh group have demolished two more treasured monuments in the ancient Syrian city of...

Myanmar rebukes Malaysia PM over Rohingya defense

Yangon Myanmar s government lashed out at Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Friday accusing...

Deaths from Nigerian refugee camp air strike rises to 90, could reach 170: MSF

GENEVA The death toll from an accidental Nigerian air strike on a refugee camp in the town of...

Payet car damaged, sent to ‘Coventry’ by team-mates

LONDON French international Dimitri Payet s refusal to play for West Ham has led to his car being...

BOJ’s Kuroda offers upbeat view on Japan, global economies

DAVOS SWITZERLAND Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday the country s economy is...

Obama commutes 330 drug sentences

WASHINGTON Barack Obama cut short the sentences of 330 federal inmates convicted of drug crimes...