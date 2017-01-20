  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 6 min 44 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Leonard, Murray power Spurs past Nuggets

Sports

Leonard, Murray power Spurs past Nuggets

AFP |

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (27) goes up for a dunk as San Antonio Spurs power forward David Lee, right, defends during the second half at AT&T Center on Thursday night. (USA TODAY Sports)

LOS ANGELES: All-star game starter Kawhi Leonard scored 34 points and rookie Dejounte Murray added a career-high 24 as the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Denver Nuggets 118-104 on Thursday.
Leonard, who earlier in the day was named an NBA all-star starter for the second straight year, posted his fifth consecutive game with at least 30 points while Murray, 20, becomes the youngest player in franchise history to score 24 or more points in a game.
“I am just happy my hard work is paying off. This is just another step in my career. Hopefully I can keep it going,” said Leonard of the all-star nod.
But the win could prove costly for the Spurs. Thirty minutes before tipoff, the Spurs announced that point guard Tony Parker would miss the game because of left foot pain.
And it got worse when center Pau Gasol broke his ring finger on his left hand during pregame warm up. Gasol went straight to the San Antonio locker room and did not return.
The Spurs announced the injury during the second quarter.
“He is going to be out for a while,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said.
David Lee added 10 points and a season-high 16 rebounds for San Antonio, which improved to 33-9 and won for the sixth time in eight games.
The Spurs also got 14 points from Manu Ginobili and 10 points from LaMarcus Aldridge, who added six assists.
Denver was led by Nikola Jokic’s career-high 35 points and 12 rebounds while Will Barton added 18 points.
Jamal Murray scored 13 and Emmanuel Mudiay hit for 12 for the Nuggets, who had a three-game winning streak snapped.
Popovich was ejected from the game after arguing a foul call with 1:36 to play in the second quarter and the game tied 51-51. It was his first ejection of the season.
The Spurs led 59-58 at the half as Leonard scored 13 points and Murray added 10.
Jokic led all scorers at intermission with 17 points while Murray added 11 points off the bench.
The Spurs opened the second half with a 15-0 run.
Elsewhere, John Wall finished with 29 points and 13 assists for his 25th double-double of the season, leading the Washington Wizards to a 113-110 win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Wall’s two free throws with 32 seconds to play gave Washington a 111-110 lead after Derrick Rose had given the Knicks a 110-109 lead with 48 seconds left.
Carmelo Anthony missed a jumper with 18 seconds to go that would have tied the score. Anthony scored 34 points and had 10 rebounds for the Knicks. Kristaps Porzingis scored 15 points in his first game back from an Achilles injury.
Washington has won 13 straight home games, but is just 5-13 on the road where they will play four of their next five games.
“It’s good to get a road win,” said Wizards coach Scott Brooks. “We’ve had so many last-second shots on the road that didn’t go our way, so it’s nice to close out tonight with the win.
“When our offense was a little stagnant at the end, John (Wall) made a couple of big plays. He probably took one or two tough shots, but he makes a lot of winning basketball plays for us.”
In Miami, Goran Dragic scored 32 points and clinched the win with two free throws with three seconds left in the game as the Miami Heat defeated the Dallas Mavericks 99-95.
Miami, which won its second straight game, also got 23 points off the bench from Tyler Johnson. Heat center Hassan Whiteside started quickly but finished with just 13 points and eight rebounds.
Dirk Nowitzki paced the Dallas attack with 19 points as the Mavericks had their three game win streak snapped.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Ivory Coast hits back to hold DR Congo; Senegal enters quarterfinal

OYEM Gabon Defending champions the Ivory Coast had to come from behind twice to earn a 2 2 draw...

Neuville leads tragedy-hit Monte Carlo Rally

GAP France Hyundai s Belgian driver Thierry Neuville held his overnight lead at the Monte Carlo...

East Timor banned from Asian Cup 2023

KUALA LUMPUR East Timor has been banned from the Asian Cup in 2023 and fined 76 000 for fielding...

Shining knight Murray spurs maiden title bid; Vintage Federer floors Berdych

MELBOURNE Andy Murray saw off giant killer Sam Querrey on Friday as he ramped up his bid for a...

Barca ends Sociedad hoodoo; Atletico cruises

MADRID Barcelona ended a decade long drought without winning away to Real Sociedad on Thursday as...

Scott surges into contention at Singapore Open

SINGAPORE Australia s Adam Scott charged up the leaderboard at the Singapore Open Friday getting...

Kaymer on top in Abu Dhabi golf

ABU DHABI Three time Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship winner Martin Kaymer once again showed his...

Rookies lift Bangladesh as Southee takes five

CHRISTCHURCH New Zealand Rookie opener Soumya Sarkar led a makeshift Bangladesh to a competitive...

Spain downs Slovenia to ensure top spot

NANTES France Spain downed rivals Slovenia 36 26 to ensure top spot in Group B at the world...

Thomson hailed for epic round the world duel by Le Cleac’h

LES SABLES D OLONNE France An exhausted Alex Thomson on Friday crossed the finish line in the...

Westbrook snubbed for Curry, Harden as All-Star starter

NEW YORK Oklahoma City s Russell Westbrook averaging a triple double was snubbed for a Western...

Payet car damaged, sent to ‘Coventry’ by team-mates

LONDON French international Dimitri Payet s refusal to play for West Ham has led to his car being...

Tunisia bounces back to defeat Algeria

FRANCEVILLE Gabon Tunisia scored twice in the second half to beat Algeria 2 1 in Franceville...

Money man Tevez touches down in Shanghai

SHANGHAI Argentine striker Carlos Tevez arrived Thursday to a rousing welcome from hundreds of...

Celta inflicts shock Cup defeat on Real Madrid

MADRID After surrendering a record 40 game unbeaten run Real Madrid suffered a second defeat in...

Yuvraj, Dhoni blitz hands India ODI series

CUTTACK Veterans Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned back the clock with blistering...

Around Arab News

Trump, sworn in as US president, promises to put 'America First'

WASHINGTON Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday...

Davos offers unsettling glimpse of new world order

DAVOS Switzerland Imagine a world where the relationships and roles that have defined the global...

Hammond hopes for ‘reciprocal access’ between UK, EU markets

DAVOS Switzerland The British finance minister has said he hopes for a high degree of reciprocal...

Africa low on agenda at WEF

DAVOS Switzerland In this Swiss Alps town where the global elite have gathered to debate the...

L’azurde unveils spectacular Winter Collection 2017

In a display of jewelry and red carpet elegance L azurde the largest gold and jewelry designer...

SSMMID holds workshop on dengue virus

In collaboration with the Saudi Ministry of Health the Saudi Society for Medical Microbiology and...

Oman Air eyes sustained growth in 2017

Continued fleet and network expansion together with a renewed focus on on board services and...

360 Cassette: Samsung’s innovative air conditioner brings comfort

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd participated in the HVACR Expo that took place in Jeddah this week...

BMW 7 series crosses 5,000 unit mark in 2016

The BMW Group is reflecting on another positive year in the Middle East in which sales were...

Partnership strategy a core element of Etihad growth: CEO

Etihad Aviation Group s partnership strategy has been a core element of the growth of the...

Lebanese designer grabs US limelight

WASHINGTON For one of her first inaugural weekend appearances on Thursday a candlelight dinner at...

Paul McCartney files lawsuit against Sony/ATV over copyright

NEW YORK Paul McCartney says he wants his music to get back to where it once belonged McCartney...

Solange Knowles headlines progressive ‘Peace Ball’

WASHINGTON The main attraction Solange Knowles did not hit the stage until close to midnight but...

Cute ‘Dog’s Purpose’ movie turns into marketing nightmare

LOS ANGELES What was billed as a heart warming comedy movie aimed at dog lovers turned into a...

Protesters, police clash in Washington as Trump assumes presidency

WASHINGTON Black clad activists angry about US President Donald Trump s inauguration smashed...

Brazil begins investigation of plane crash that killed top court justice

SAO PAULO Brazilian authorities on Friday started their investigation into a small plane crash...