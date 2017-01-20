Thomson hailed for epic round the world duel by Le Cleac’h

LES SABLES-D’OLONNE, France: An exhausted Alex Thomson on Friday crossed the finish line in the Vendee Globe round-the-world race beaten into second after an epic battle with record-breaking winner Armel Le Cleac’h.

The Hugo Boss skipper raised his arms aloft as he completed the gruelling solo non-stop race escorted by dozens of small boats at Les Sables d’Olonne at sunrise.

“We’ve been away a long, long time and it’s great to finally be here,” the Welshman said.

“I hoped and prayed I could catch Armel but about 24 to 36 hours from the finish I knew that was the end.”

Thomason led the contest in the early stages but suffered a broken hydrofoil. He narrowed the gap with Le Cleac’h again to less than 40 nautical miles at the end but was held back by a malfunctioning autopilot.

Brandishing a Union Jack flag, and with his wife Kate, son Oscar and daughter Georgia alongside, he waved to the crowd who had braved the icy conditions on the quayside at the French port to welcome him home.

“I’m very happy with second place. Now I’m looking forward to getting some sleep, seeing my family and having my life back.”

The 42-year-old emulated Ellen MacArthur, the only other Briton to take second in the race in 2001, albeit 20 days slower than Thomson.

Le Cleac’h had sealed his place in Vendee Globe folklore on Thursday, crossing the line after 74 days, three hours, 35 minutes and 46 seconds at sea.

The 39-year-old smashed the previous record set by French compatriot Francois Gabart in 2013 of 78 days 2hr 16 min.

Thomson’s time was 74 days, 19 hours, 35 minutes and 15 seconds. On the way he set the record for the distance covered in 24 hours — 536.8 nautical miles.

After his first night’s sleep since setting sail, Le Cleac’h reflected on his “constant battle with the wind, the weather, the boat.”

He told RTL radio: “The Vendée Globe has been 74 days of fighting, intense racing on difficult oceans especially in the southern seas.

“I had to battle until the end to keep the lead, it was a fierce fight with Alex Thomson.

“I had to give everything to finally be able to win this Vendée Globe after finishing second twice, especially four years ago when I was only a few hours behind the winner.”

He hailed his Banque Populaire boat, designed specifically to deliver Vendee Globe glory.

“We’ve spent a lot of time together, we ended up speaking to each other, like a rider does with his horse.

“We’ve had some strong moments together. I thanked him (the boat) at the finish, it might seem strange to say that, he’s not a person but it’s almost as if he is.”

Despite missing out on the glory, Thomson played his part in one of the most dramatic editions of the race.

Like Thomson, Le Cleac’h had been accompanied on its triumphant return by dozens of small boats and a helicopter beaming live television pictures hovering overhead.

Le Cleac’h, who led the gruelling race for the last month and a half said Thomson had been “a very tough rival.”

He spent his first night back on terra firma enjoying a “small dinner” with his wife, two children and close family.

Thomson will have to wait another four years for a fresh tilt at becoming the first non-French winner of the Vendee Globe.

Le Cleac’h became the seventh winner — all French — of the coveted event first staged 28 years ago.

Jeremie Beyou, around 550nm from the finish, is expected to come in on Monday.