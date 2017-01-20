  • Search form

Sports

Scott surges into contention at Singapore Open

AFP |

Adam Scott in action during the SMBC Singapore Open golf tournament at Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong Course on Friday. (AP)

SINGAPORE: Australia’s Adam Scott charged up the leaderboard at the Singapore Open Friday, getting himself within two shots of clubhouse leader Han Seung-su when the second round was suspended because of fading light.
Already a three-time winner of the tournament, in 2005, 2006 and 2010, Scott put himself firmly in contention to win an unprecedented fourth title at the Sentosa Golf Club with a second round three-under-par 67 and a 36-hole total of seven-under 135.
With two dozen players still to finish their second rounds because of a backlog from day one, Scott moved to outright second in the clubhouse, trailing only the Korean-born American Han, who followed up his 65 on Thursday with a 67.
Angelo Que of the Philippines and Singapore’s Quincy Quek were safely in the clubhouse, tied for third place at six-under, with a group of 10 players, including the defending champion Song Young-han of South Korea, level at five-under on a heavily congested leaderboard.
Returning to the course early to finish off the last three holes of his opening round after play was interrupted Thursday because of a lightning storm, Scott rolled in two early birdies to sign for a 68, then was back on the tee soon after to start his second round.
With the greens softened by an early morning shower, the 2013 US Masters champion made the most of the perfect conditions, collecting five birdies and making just one bogey. He hit 17 of the 18 greens in regulation and his putter, which had stalled his progress in the first round, started to co-operate, as he took just 32 strokes with the flat stick.
One of three joint first-round leaders, Han continued his impressive start to the opening event on this year’s Asian Tour, making six birdies despite playing in the afternoon when the wind had picked up and the greens were faster and trickier.
Sergio Garcia also made a late push in the afternoon, just missing an eagle on the last hole after a super approach shot. The Spaniard settled for a 68 to be at three-under.
However, South Africa’s Ernie Els had another frustrating day and was in danger of missing the cut. The four-time major winner made bogey on three of his first seven holes and although he pulled two shots back in carding a 71, his two-over total was not likely to secure him a place for the weekend.

