  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 1 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • The world’s cities: Vital but fragile

Columns

The world’s cities: Vital but fragile

Fabien Zamora |

They may be richer and more numerous than ever, but the world’s urban dwellers can be forgiven a sense of dread as threats pile up from climate change, terrorism and anarchic growth.
The fragility of fast-growing cityscapes has been exercising political and business leaders at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos this week.
One projection from Brazilian consultancy Igarape said cities will account for two-thirds of the world’s population by 2030, from just over half now. The bulk of that growth will come from just three countries: China, India and Nigeria.
Already the motors of the world economy, some “super-cities” will increasingly resemble nation states, with power and influence to go with their teeming populations.
However, a major theme of the Davos meeting was how they must show “resilience” with proper urban planning.
Inside the forum’s main congress hall, a data visualization by Igarape was projected onto a big screen to rank cities: The higher the number, the more vulnerable they are to the totality of risks under discussion.
Paris, with a fragility ranking of 2.18, came in worse than Dakar in Senegal (1.33), but Baghdad was still worse on 3.88.
“The world is becoming increasingly urban,” noted Igarape’s Canadian research director, Robert Muggah, “and their (cities’) resilience, success or failure will shape how a lot of our nation states perform globally.”
The concept of urban resilience requires authorities to appreciate the scale of the problem and take remedial steps, French geographer Magali Reghezza said.
“Even if we can’t eliminate the risks, even if we can’t entirely avoid crises, we can stop them turning into disasters. And even if there is a disaster, relief is possible,” she said.
The recent past in Paris and Brussels has shown the stark threat of mass urban terrorism, but longer-term trends are also building, with some coastal cities menaced by rising seas.
Others suffer the self-inflicted harm of uncontrolled growth as slums proliferate without the infrastructure — in terms of basic sanitation and roads — needed to make the growth sustainable.
Criminality and social tensions accompany such a free-for-all, depriving governments in the developing world of the stability needed to plan for the long-term and ensure their cities can power the national economy rather than drain it.
“Three challenges are manifest across the urban world: Natural risks, in particular hydro-climatic ones, technological blackouts and mass terrorism,” Reghezza said.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said she had appointed a “chief resilience officer” to ensure the French capital is facing up to its own long-term challenges such as flooding and security.
“We’re very committed on this issue,” she told AFP, noting that Paris last year hosted a global Summit grouping city authorities to debate common solutions.
Some 50 other cities have also appointed resilience officers, according to the Rockefeller Foundation, which has launched an initiative called “100 resilient cities” and is advising city mayors.
The sort of future-proof planning involved does not come cheap.
The global need for urban infrastructure investment — such as developing transport, flooding control and utilities — amounts to more than $4.5 trillion per year, according to the World Bank.
A significant mark-up over that figure is necessary if authorities want to make their infrastructure low-emission and resistant to climate change, it added.
Insurers are already seeing the rising costs when preventive action is not taken.
Natural disasters around the world caused a record $175 billion in damage last year, the German reinsurer Munich Re said.
However, taxpayers in cities that can show adequate resilience planning can expect to shell out less in premiums.
Services group Veolia last year signed a partnership with Swiss Re, with support from the Rockefeller Foundation, to offer technical advice to cities.
“It’s an issue that’s only going to take on importance,” Veolia chief executive Antoine Frerot said.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Columns

Trump, Obama and the ‘complacency of hope’

Somehow Arabs have been herded into believing that we need hope We have been convinced that we...

Is Iran’s change of heart for real?

Iran and Saudi Arabia managed to stop the obstructions to the presidential election process in...

How to react to Lebanese wanting to fight with the PMU

Lebanese public opinion has not paid much attention to a news report that members of the Zuaiter...

Wanted: A leadership to reshape the Mideast

The Middle East is going through a painful and chaotic phase of transformation one that is not...

Brexit into Trumpland

British Prime Minister Theresa May is leading the UK toward a very hard Brexit in 2019 and...

The economic policy Trump should pursue

As Donald Trump assumes the US presidency a group of 35 prominent international business leaders...

A dove in Davos? Calling Zarif’s bluffs

One has to give it to Jawad Zarif Not only can Iran s chief diplomat bluff but as attendees at...

Saudi Arabia — the region’s cornerstone of stability and security

Time after time Saudi Arabia has called for conferences in order to exchange views present...

Evaluating Obama’s foreign policy

With President Barack Obama about to leave office will the world be better or worse than eight...

Russia’s imperial instinct

Russia is once again at the center of policy debates in many Western capitals And for the third...

Connectivity and the modern refugee

They were fresh off the boat the group of refugees I met this time last year They had fled their...

The inauguration of a new American era

As I prepare to attend President elect Donald Trump s inauguration and participate in observing...

Iran bids farewell to Obama with insults

It is the story of the frog that carried the scorpion on its back to cross the water to the other...

Global power requires rebalancing

There is something very wrong with the way this year has begun Every week has brought with it an...

Paris conference: Mourning the two-state solution

Throughout its tragic and tumultuous history spanning nearly a century beginning roughly with the...

Ankara’s greatest challenge is fixing the economy

Once stable and prosperous Turkey is battling on multiple fronts but despite the country s woes...

Around Arab News

Protesters, police clash in Washington as Trump assumes presidency

WASHINGTON Black clad activists angry about US President Donald Trump s inauguration smashed...

Key quotes from President Donald Trump’s inauguration address

WASHINGTON Here are key quotes from US President Donald Trump s inauguration address Friday We...

Actors, mayors rally at anti-Trump demonstration on inauguration eve

NEW YORK Actors Robert De Niro Sally Field and Mark Ruffalo joined hundreds of other people...

Trump’s presidency prompts some notes of caution from foreign leaders

WASHINGTON Donald Trump s inauguration as US president on Friday was greeted with notes of...

After oath, Trump faces ambitious Day 1 to-do list

WASHINGTON Donald Trump took power as the 45th president of the United States on Friday and...

Losing in Iraq, militants seek to shore up Syria presence

BEIRUT Daesh is fighting hard to reinforce its presence in Syria as it loses ground in Iraq...

Israel’s top court asked to release body of Bedouin

JERUSALEM Lawyers for a Bedouin Arab man killed during clashes in southern Israel announced...

Trump, sworn in as US president, promises to put 'America First'

WASHINGTON Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday...

Trump speech short on detail but highlights war on ‘radical Islamic terrorism’

WASHINGTON DC US President Donald Trump s inauguration address was like his campaign speeches...

25 still missing in Iran building collapse

ANKARA Iranian officials said on Friday that 25 people were still unaccounted for after the...

British worker dies on Qatar 2022 World Cup site

DOHA A 40 year old British man has died while working on a Qatar 2022 World Cup stadium site...

Car bomb wounds minister among 13 in Libya’s Benghazi

BENGHAZI WASHINGTON A car bomb exploded on Friday near a mosque in Libya s second city of...

Osama Bin Laden worried that Iran put tracking chip in sons

WASHINGTON Secluded in his hideaway in Pakistan Osama Bin Laden suspected Iranian officials might...

Middle Eastern debt issuance hits $77.8 billion in 2016

DUBAI The Middle Eastern investment banking fees jumped by 18 percent in 2016 compared to fees...

Chinese growth slows in 2016 with outlook uncertain

BEIJING Chinese growth hit its weakest rate for more than a quarter century last year but while...

Oil prices rise ahead of producers’ compliance meeting

LONDON Oil prices edged up for a second day on Friday on expectations that a weekend meeting of...