  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 2 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Guzman extradition opens door to new cartel

Columns

Guzman extradition opens door to new cartel

Laurent Thomet |

Mexican drug baron Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s powerful Sinaloa cartel will likely survive his extradition to the US, but a well-armed rival gang could intensify a war to seize his empire.
Analysts often compare the Sinaloa cartel — with its multi-billion-dollar drug business spanning the globe — to an international corporation strong enough to withstand the loss of its CEO.
Thursday’s extradition “is a great moral victory, but it’s not going to have any impact on the Sinaloa cartel,” Mike Vigil, a former senior US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) official, told AFP.
During Guzman’s three stints in prison — he escaped twice and was recaptured last year — the business has been headed by his longtime associate Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, Vigil said.
“It’s a horizontal structure which operates very much like a global corporation, with subsidiaries that are semi-independent,” he said.
But Guzman’s departure could open the door to two conflicts: An internal power struggle in the gang and an attempt by another cartel to seize on his extradition to grab territory.
While Zambada is a respected figure within the cartel, its many factions could end up fighting each other, with Guzman’s sons, his brother and other members possibly harboring their own ambitions.
But the most immediate threat comes from the Jalisco New Generation drug cartel, a former ally of the Sinaloa organization that has grown into its own $50 billion powerhouse, according to a Mexican government estimate.
The Jalisco cartel “will look at this (extradition) as a weakness for the Sinaloa cartel,” Vigil said.
“They may decide to go on an all-out offensive on the Sinaloa cartel now that Chapo is no longer in the country,” he said.
The New Generation’s incursions into Sinaloa’s territories led to a surge in murders in the US-Mexico border city of Tijuana and turned the tiny Pacific state of Colima into the region with the highest homicide rate, with 72 per 100,000 inhabitants last year.
Led by Nemesio Oseguera, alias “El Mencho,” the gang, which is also known by its Spanish initials CJNG, has launched bold attacks on the police and military.
In March and April 2015, the cartel killed 20 police officers in two separate ambushes in the western state of Jalisco. In May of that year, the gang used a rocket-propelled grenade to down a military helicopter, killing seven soldiers and a policewoman.
CJNG has forged ties with criminal organizations in the US, Latin America, Africa, Europe and Asia, according to the US Treasury Department.
A Mexican federal government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to speak publicly, told AFP that the Jalisco gang is already wealthier than Guzman’s cartel.
A government analysis estimates CJNG’s fortune at $50 billion, compared to around $20 billion for Sinaloa, the official told AFP.
“The Jalisco cartel will now dominate even more,” the official said. “It’s the richest (cartel). It has more areas of influence to export drugs” to other continents.
One of Guzman’s sons, Jesus Alfredo, was kidnapped by CJNG members in a restaurant in the Jalisco resort town of Puerto Vallarta in August.
He was released days later and US officials told AFP that the abduction appeared to have been a decision taken by low-level members of the cartel, not its leadership.
However brief, the kidnapping showed that the Sinaloa gang’s most prominent members were vulnerable.
But the Sinaloa cartel could be its own worst enemy if leaders of its various factions fight for control.
Guzman’s brother, Aureliano Guzman Loera, alias “El Guano,” leads a faction that has been battling the Beltran Leyva drug cartel in Sinaloa’s mountains, according to military officials.
Authorities have also identified his sons, Jesus Alfredo and Ivan, as members of the cartel, accusing them of launching a deadly ambush that killed five soldiers last year.
“If Chapo’s extradition triggers ruptures within the cartel, this would certainly open a space for the Jalisco cartel,” said Mexican security analyst Alejandro Hope.
“This conflict (between the cartels) will continue,” Hope said. “But it could accelerate with an internal conflict.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Columns

Trump, Obama and the ‘complacency of hope’

Somehow Arabs have been herded into believing that we need hope We have been convinced that we...

Is Iran’s change of heart for real?

Iran and Saudi Arabia managed to stop the obstructions to the presidential election process in...

How to react to Lebanese wanting to fight with the PMU

Lebanese public opinion has not paid much attention to a news report that members of the Zuaiter...

Wanted: A leadership to reshape the Mideast

The Middle East is going through a painful and chaotic phase of transformation one that is not...

Brexit into Trumpland

British Prime Minister Theresa May is leading the UK toward a very hard Brexit in 2019 and...

The economic policy Trump should pursue

As Donald Trump assumes the US presidency a group of 35 prominent international business leaders...

A dove in Davos? Calling Zarif’s bluffs

One has to give it to Jawad Zarif Not only can Iran s chief diplomat bluff but as attendees at...

Saudi Arabia — the region’s cornerstone of stability and security

Time after time Saudi Arabia has called for conferences in order to exchange views present...

Evaluating Obama’s foreign policy

With President Barack Obama about to leave office will the world be better or worse than eight...

Russia’s imperial instinct

Russia is once again at the center of policy debates in many Western capitals And for the third...

Connectivity and the modern refugee

They were fresh off the boat the group of refugees I met this time last year They had fled their...

The inauguration of a new American era

As I prepare to attend President elect Donald Trump s inauguration and participate in observing...

Iran bids farewell to Obama with insults

It is the story of the frog that carried the scorpion on its back to cross the water to the other...

Global power requires rebalancing

There is something very wrong with the way this year has begun Every week has brought with it an...

Paris conference: Mourning the two-state solution

Throughout its tragic and tumultuous history spanning nearly a century beginning roughly with the...

Ankara’s greatest challenge is fixing the economy

Once stable and prosperous Turkey is battling on multiple fronts but despite the country s woes...

Around Arab News

Protesters, police clash in Washington as Trump assumes presidency

WASHINGTON Black clad activists angry about US President Donald Trump s inauguration smashed...

Key quotes from President Donald Trump’s inauguration address

WASHINGTON Here are key quotes from US President Donald Trump s inauguration address Friday We...

Actors, mayors rally at anti-Trump demonstration on inauguration eve

NEW YORK Actors Robert De Niro Sally Field and Mark Ruffalo joined hundreds of other people...

Trump’s presidency prompts some notes of caution from foreign leaders

WASHINGTON Donald Trump s inauguration as US president on Friday was greeted with notes of...

After oath, Trump faces ambitious Day 1 to-do list

WASHINGTON Donald Trump took power as the 45th president of the United States on Friday and...

Losing in Iraq, militants seek to shore up Syria presence

BEIRUT Daesh is fighting hard to reinforce its presence in Syria as it loses ground in Iraq...

Israel’s top court asked to release body of Bedouin

JERUSALEM Lawyers for a Bedouin Arab man killed during clashes in southern Israel announced...

Trump, sworn in as US president, promises to put 'America First'

WASHINGTON Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday...

Trump speech short on detail but highlights war on ‘radical Islamic terrorism’

WASHINGTON DC US President Donald Trump s inauguration address was like his campaign speeches...

25 still missing in Iran building collapse

ANKARA Iranian officials said on Friday that 25 people were still unaccounted for after the...

British worker dies on Qatar 2022 World Cup site

DOHA A 40 year old British man has died while working on a Qatar 2022 World Cup stadium site...

Car bomb wounds minister among 13 in Libya’s Benghazi

BENGHAZI WASHINGTON A car bomb exploded on Friday near a mosque in Libya s second city of...

Osama Bin Laden worried that Iran put tracking chip in sons

WASHINGTON Secluded in his hideaway in Pakistan Osama Bin Laden suspected Iranian officials might...

Middle Eastern debt issuance hits $77.8 billion in 2016

DUBAI The Middle Eastern investment banking fees jumped by 18 percent in 2016 compared to fees...

Chinese growth slows in 2016 with outlook uncertain

BEIJING Chinese growth hit its weakest rate for more than a quarter century last year but while...

Oil prices rise ahead of producers’ compliance meeting

LONDON Oil prices edged up for a second day on Friday on expectations that a weekend meeting of...