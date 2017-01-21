  • Search form

  Trump speech short on detail but highlights war on 'radical Islamic terrorism'

World

Trump speech short on detail but highlights war on ‘radical Islamic terrorism’

JOYCE KARAM | SPECIAL TO ARAB NEWS |

WASHINGTON, DC: US President Donald Trump’s inauguration address was — like his campaign speeches — unconventional in tone and rhetoric. Arab News asked leading US experts for their reaction to the speech and what it means for Middle Eastern and US national security:
Jonathan Schanzer, vice president of research at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies:
“From a foreign policy perspective, the inclusion of the phrase ‘radical Islamic terrorism’ obviously is a significant departure from the last eight years, perhaps even the last 16 years. What it means in practical terms is unclear, but the Trump administration has clearly prioritized this challenge. It was also interesting to hear a mention of Jerusalem in the prayer immediately following Trump’s speech, in light of his proposal to move the US Embassy in Israel.”
Yousef Munayyer, executive director, US Campaign for Palestinian Rights:
“It is hard to recall a moment in US history which featured such a significant shift in the direction of the country and with such tremendous implications for the entire world. The speech delivered by President Donald Trump today reaffirmed the vision he campaigned on that emphasized an American withdrawal from the world, an investment in militarism, an embrace of populism and wall-building and a dangerous focus on patriotism. His statement that the ‘bedrock of our politics will be a total allegiance to the United States of America’ strongly suggests that dissent toward President Trump’s agenda will be treated harshly.”
Aki Peritz, terrorism analyst at George Washington University Center for Cyber and Homeland Security:
“The speech says that President Trump will govern as he campaigned. At least there’s consistency in his message. The America I know doesn’t resemble the movie ‘Fort Apache: The Bronx.’ It was long on rhetoric and short on specifics. Many vague promises were made. However, it’s the first time a US president has said the term ‘radical Islamic terror.’ Are we to think that ISIS (Daesh), Al-Qaeda and Hezbollah are all going to lay down their arms and give up now?”

