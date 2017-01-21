25,000 electronic sales licenses issued in 2016

RIYADH: The Ministry of Commerce and Investment (MCI) issued more than 25,000 e-licenses for sales last year.

“This e-service, launched by the ministry last year, has witnessed increasing demand from shops since it is easy and quick to issue e-licenses,” an MCI official said.

According to MCI statistics, Riyadh, Makkah and the Eastern Region were the highest-ranked regions in terms of getting e-licenses.

The ministry launched the issuance of sales licenses electronically via its official website. The service, said the official, will be added to other e-services that serve the commercial sector, allowing traders to issue sales licenses electronically from their offices in any region of the Kingdom by visiting sales.mci.gov.sa.​

This is part of the ministry’s efforts to verify and check the authenticity of sales, ensure the absence of manipulation and misleading of consumers, and eliminate false offers.

With sales licenses issued electronically, owners can issue and print them in all regions of the Kingdom using their commercial registration.

The e-service enables beneficiaries to add the agency or trade mark subject of the sales, and a trader can extend the duration of the license automatically.

Meanwhile, the MCI is planning, in cooperation with Thiqa Business Services Co., to launch an application enabling consumers to reach shops with sales or special offers via GPS, along with the possibility of reporting violations via the Commercial Violation Report to eliminate false sales and enable consumers to get the best offers via the MCI database.