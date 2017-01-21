Prison and lashes for citizen who supported Daesh, drank liquor

JEDDAH: The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh issued a preliminary ruling on Thursday against a Saudi citizen after he was found guilty of supporting Daesh and encouraging his brother to embrace the deviant ideology of the organization by sending him videos and publications.

He was also found guilty of storing materials supporting the terrorist group, photos of its leaders and fighters, and following its visual publications, which destabilize public order, on a mobile phone. In addition, the court found him guilty of having alcohol and hashish.

The court sentenced him to 80 lashes for drinking alcohol and having the hashish, and five years in prison for the other charges, effective from the date of his arrest, including three years based on Royal Decree A/44, and two years under Article 6 of the Anti-Cybercrime Law; under Article 13 of the same law, the mobile used in the crime was seized and confiscated.

The court also banned him from traveling abroad after his release for a period equal to his prison term.