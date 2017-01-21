MoH targets unlicensed healthcare workers for prosecution

RIYADH: The Ministry of Health (MoH) warned on Friday that unlicensed health practitioners will be referred to the Bureau of Investigation and Public Prosecution (BIPP) for necessary action.

As part of its move to promote patient safety and control irregular practices of the health profession, the MoH announced that it has agreed with the BIPP to carry out the investigation and prosecution powers of offenses punishable with prison terms under the Health Profession Practice Law.

This comes in implementation of the Royal Decree provided for transferring specialties of the departments and committees pertaining to investigation and prosecution in criminal offenses to the Bureau.

MoH official spokesman Meshal Al-Rubai’an said the ministry will start referring the violators directly to the BIPP.

He said violators include individuals practicing without a license, providing false information, using one of the advertising means to make the public believe he has the right to practice health professions contrary to the truth or impersonate one of the titles usually given to the practitioners of health professions, or keeping one of the health profession’s tools or equipment without being licensed or having a legitimate reason to possess them, or being involved in trafficking human organs.

Al-Rubai’an said the measures will curb irregular practices, which endanger patient safety when unlicensed practitioners (doctors, specialists, nurses) perform surgeries or other medical procedures without adherence to the governing measures.

The measure also includes examinations and training that qualify the practitioner to get the license.

The ministry confirmed to all health practitioners in the private and public sectors the importance of applying the standards of patient safety, commitment to regulatory licenses, qualification from the Saudi Council of Health Specialities (SCHS), adherence to patients’ health and achieving their safety, making it the focus of their interest, and a commitment to professional ethics and the Health Profession Practice Law.

The MoH established a new unit to enhance commitment to laws and professional ethics in the public and private sectors. Last year the ministry visited 21,899 private health facilities and closed 908, including three hospitals, 358 clinics and complexes, 191 pharmacies and 256 other facilities.

The ministry also reported that the Committee on the Violation of the Health Profession Practice Law reached issued 1,532 decisions on alleged violations of private health institutions law that involved 95 hospitals, 594 clinics and complexes, 581 pharmacies and 262 other health facilities.