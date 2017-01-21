Ministry to register citizen accounts beginning Feb. 1

RIYADH: Majed Al-Iseimi, supervisor of the citizen’s account program, said the Ministry of Labor has finalized the organizational skeleton at the account program before launching it officially.

He said that a communication center has been set up to receive beneficiaries’ inquiries, with more than 365 supervisors and communication officers working around the clock to serve beneficiaries.

A center for technical support has also been prepared with more than 142 employees, in addition to 73 engineers from Ilm for information security to offer high-quality services to citizens.

Al-Iseimi said registration in the program is available to citizens at all times, beginning Feb. 1. Citizens do not need to rush registration during the first few days since the electronic portal is open 24 hours.

Citizens can obtain information through the electronic portal or through the program’s official account on Twitter @citizenaccount or through the call center.