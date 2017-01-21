Customs foil attempt to smuggle 975g of methamphetamine

RIYADH: Customs at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz Airport in Madinah have foiled an attempt to smuggle 975 grams of methamphetamine, a drug that is banned in the Kingdom.

Faisal Al-Dabbagh, director general of customs at the airport, said the methamphetamine was hidden in a passenger’s bag.

Methamphetamine, contracted from N-Methylamphetamine, is a strong central nervous system (CNS) stimulant that is used as a recreational drug.

Al-Dabbagh said methamphetamine is addictive and poses a danger to health, so the Kingdom is determined to prevent its entry to protect the homeland and citizens.

Customs at the airport have foiled similar attempts to smuggle prohibited drugs into the Kingdom in the past, including 1,360 grams of cocaine hidden in the bowels of two passengers who arrived in the Kingdom.

Smugglers have used various ways to conceal prohibited drugs, such as in food preservatives.