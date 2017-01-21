SCTH, tourism facilities sign deal for Saudization of jobs

RIYADH: The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) signed agreements with tourism facilities to support the Saudization of jobs for Saudi women and men seeking to increase their participation in the key sector.

The SCTH media department Thursday said Hamad bin Mohammed Smaeel, vice president for investment and tourism development, signed integration agreements with Dur Hospitality Co., Abdul Mohsen Al-Hokair Group, Jabal Omar Development Co., Saudi Airlines Catering, Burj Rafal Hotel Kempinski, Swissotel Makkah Hotel, Fairmont Hotel, Makkah Raffles, Hilton, Accor Co., Riyadh Marriott Hotel, the Ritz-Carlton and Jmoli Entertainment Co.

Smaeel thanked SCTH President Prince Sultan bin Salman, and Labor and Social Development Minister Ali bin Nasser Al-Ghafis, for supporting all efforts to advance Saudization in the tourism and heritage sectors.

Smaeel said the agreement reflects the eagerness of all parties to increase the number of qualified nationals in the labor market, develop the industry and maintain the quality of its output.

He said the deal, once implemented, would represent a qualitative and quantitative leap in the Saudization of jobs in the sector.

Tourism is the second most important economic sector in the Kingdom, and job opportunities in the sector are expected to reach 1.7 million by 2020, according to the Tourism Information and Research Center (MAS), the statistical arm of the SCTH.

Industry experts say the tourism sector has the potential to emerge as the future economic and employment alternative to crude oil.