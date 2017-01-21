  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi clinics treat 3,034 Syrian refugees in Zaatari camp

Arab News

Saudi clinics in Jordan’s Zaatari camp receive Syrian refugees every day and provide necessary medical services. (SPA)

AMMAN: Specialized Saudi clinics treated 3,034 Syrian refugees in Jordan’s Zaatari camp during week 211 of the Saudi national medical campaign “My Brother, Your Health is My Concern.”
Records for this week indicate that 964 children were treated at the pediatrics clinic, including those suffering from seasonal illnesses.
The cardiology clinic received 157 patients, the gynecology clinic 211, the dentistry clinic 136, the surgical unit 42, the rheumatology clinic 157, the dermatology clinic 295, and the ENT clinic 306.
The vaccinations clinic provided vaccinations to 226 children, and the laboratory carried out 118 diagnostic tests.
Medical director of the specialized Saudi clinics, Dr. Hamed Al-Maafalani, said clinics receive Syrian refugees every day, and provide necessary medical services in an organized manner via qualified medical cadres.
He said the clinics enjoy a good reputation at the camp among other organizations and Syrian refugees.
Regional director of the Saudi national campaign, Dr. Bader bin Abdulrahman Al-Samhan, said the clinics have developed noticeably since their launch, and provided a diverse array of services to Syrian refugees.

