  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 17 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi female empowerment highlighted at global conference

Saudi Arabia

Saudi female empowerment highlighted at global conference

Fouzia Khan |

Technical and Vocational Training Corp. (TVTC Website)

JEDDAH: Fawzia Al-Harbi, a member of the Training Authority, and director of public relations and media at the girls’ branch of the Technical and Vocational Training Corp. (TVTC), emphasized the importance of Saudi female empowerment for the development of the Kingdom at an international conference on development in Turkey.
She said female empowerment is a key part of Saudi Vision 2030. The program’s goals include increasing the participation of women in the labor market from 22 to 30 percent, increasing the contribution of small and medium-sized enterprises in gross domestic product (GDP) from 20 to 35 percent, and reducing female unemployment from 12.6 to 7 percent.
She said Saudi women are an important part of the sustainable development of the Kingdom, adding that Saudi female empowerment began under the late King Abdullah and continues under King Salman.
She cited participation of women in municipal elections and the Shoura council as examples of government support for women.
She added that Saudi women own more than SR45 billion ($12 billion) in Saudi banks and SR130 billion ($35 billion) in real estate, and that they are involved in charities and humanitarian organizations.
She said her participation in the second TASCA international conference for partnership and development was to highlight the important role of Saudi women in development, to strengthen that role, and to urge women from the Muslim world to carve out their own identity and take a leading role in building an economic and social renaissance.
She added that the conference — hosted in the city of Antalya and organized by the Turkish-Arab Association for Economic and Strategic Cooperation, and the Turkish-Arab Institute for Strategic Studies — was one of the most important to be held about empowering women.
The conference brought together more than 300 participants from 30 countries.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Projects worth SR1bn underway in Thadiq, Huraymila

RIYADH Riyadh Governor Prince Faisal bin Bandar said that work is underway on projects worth...

Kingdom, Italy agree to strengthen bilateral trade, investment

RIYADH The Kingdom and Italy have decided to strengthen bilateral trade and investment through...

Saudi clinics treat 3,034 Syrian refugees in Zaatari camp

AMMAN Specialized Saudi clinics treated 3 034 Syrian refugees in Jordan s Zaatari camp during...

SCTH, tourism facilities sign deal for Saudization of jobs

RIYADH The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTH signed agreements with tourism...

Customs foil attempt to smuggle 975g of methamphetamine

RIYADH Customs at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz Airport in Madinah have foiled an attempt to...

Ministry to register citizen accounts beginning Feb. 1

RIYADH Majed Al Iseimi supervisor of the citizen s account program said the Ministry of Labor has...

MoH targets unlicensed healthcare workers for prosecution

RIYADH The Ministry of Health MoH warned on Friday that unlicensed health practitioners will be...

Prison and lashes for citizen who supported Daesh, drank liquor

JEDDAH The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh issued a preliminary ruling on Thursday against a...

25,000 electronic sales licenses issued in 2016

RIYADH The Ministry of Commerce and Investment MCI issued more than 25 000 e licenses for sales...

King Salman congratulates Trump on swearing-in

King Salman has sent a letter to Donald Trump congratulating him on his inauguration and swearing...

‘Saudi Arabia is going to be private-sector led’

DAVOS Switzerland Saudi Arabia has plans to involve the private sector under its Vision 2030...

Saudis welcome Kingdom’s entry into the wind age

RIYADH Saudi Arabia expecting to diversify energy sources in line with plans established under...

OIC calls on Myanmar to take ‘decisive steps’ over Rohingya crisis

KUALA LUMPUR The Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC on Thursday called on Myanmar to take...

6 Britons die in road accident after performing Umrah

JEDDAH Six Britons were killed in a minibus crash on their way back to Madinah after performing...

Women driving should be encouraged — visiting UN official

RIYADH Philip Alston the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty and Human Rights...

Saudi National Campaign sends more aid to Syria

AMMAN The Saudi National Campaign to support Syrian refugees has sent off a third batch of aid...

Around Arab News

Blast kills at least 21 in Pakistan vegetable market, says official

PESHAWAR An explosion in a busy vegetable market killed at least 21 people on Saturday in...

FIFA ethics judges ban Bin Hammam aide for life for bribery

ZURICH A former aide to one time FIFA presidential candidate Mohamed bin Hammam has been banned...

Projects worth SR1bn underway in Thadiq, Huraymila

RIYADH Riyadh Governor Prince Faisal bin Bandar said that work is underway on projects worth...

Kingdom, Italy agree to strengthen bilateral trade, investment

RIYADH The Kingdom and Italy have decided to strengthen bilateral trade and investment through...

Saudi female empowerment highlighted at global conference

JEDDAH Fawzia Al Harbi a member of the Training Authority and director of public relations and...

Saudi clinics treat 3,034 Syrian refugees in Zaatari camp

AMMAN Specialized Saudi clinics treated 3 034 Syrian refugees in Jordan s Zaatari camp during...

SCTH, tourism facilities sign deal for Saudization of jobs

RIYADH The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTH signed agreements with tourism...

Customs foil attempt to smuggle 975g of methamphetamine

RIYADH Customs at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz Airport in Madinah have foiled an attempt to...

Ministry to register citizen accounts beginning Feb. 1

RIYADH Majed Al Iseimi supervisor of the citizen s account program said the Ministry of Labor has...

MoH targets unlicensed healthcare workers for prosecution

RIYADH The Ministry of Health MoH warned on Friday that unlicensed health practitioners will be...

Prison and lashes for citizen who supported Daesh, drank liquor

JEDDAH The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh issued a preliminary ruling on Thursday against a...

25,000 electronic sales licenses issued in 2016

RIYADH The Ministry of Commerce and Investment MCI issued more than 25 000 e licenses for sales...

Key quotes from President Donald Trump’s inauguration address

WASHINGTON Here are key quotes from US President Donald Trump s inauguration address Friday We...

Actors, mayors rally at anti-Trump demonstration on inauguration eve

NEW YORK Actors Robert De Niro Sally Field and Mark Ruffalo joined hundreds of other people...

Trump’s presidency prompts some notes of caution from foreign leaders

WASHINGTON Donald Trump s inauguration as US president on Friday was greeted with notes of...

After oath, Trump faces ambitious Day 1 to-do list

WASHINGTON Donald Trump took power as the 45th president of the United States on Friday and...