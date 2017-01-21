Projects worth SR1bn underway in Thadiq, Huraymila

RIYADH: Riyadh Governor Prince Faisal bin Bandar said that work is underway on projects worth nearly SR1 billion in Thadiq and Huraymila.

The announcement came as the prince was inspecting the progress of the projects, which include health, municipal, educational, housing, electricity, water and social services.

The projects in Thadiq total SR590 million in value, while the ones in Huraymila are worth around SR370 million.

Prince Faisal met chief justices, judges, sheikhs and municipal officials on his visit. He also held meetings with local and municipal councils to discuss prepared schedules.

The prince was briefed on the potential obstacles, as well as suggested solutions for these problems, and also gave his own recommendations for solving them.