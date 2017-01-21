  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 6 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Blast kills at least 21 in Pakistan vegetable market, says official

World

Blast kills at least 21 in Pakistan vegetable market, says official

REUTERS |

PESHAWAR: An explosion in a busy vegetable market killed at least 21 people on Saturday in Pakistan’s remote northwestern tribal region, an official said.
About 40 others were wounded in the blast in Kurram region, near the border with Afghanistan, said Sajid Hussain Turi, member of the National Assembly from the region. 
“We received 21 bodies of the local tribal people killed in the blast,” Turi said, adding that there would be a mass funeral and then a demonstration over the attack.
Reports differed on the cause of the explosion.
Turi said a homemade bomb had been planted in a pile of tomatoes and exploded as people gathered in the market in Parachinar, Kurram’s main town, early on Saturday morning.
Taliban militants have been active around Parachinar in the past, ad the town has also suffered sectarian tension between Sunni and Shiite Muslims.
Another Kurram official, Sabzali Khan, said early reports had suggested that a suicide bomber was responsible for the blast.
An eyewitness, Ashiq Hussain, said he saw bodies strewn around the market and wounded people crying out for help.
“There was no ambulance, and people had to carry the injured in cars and private pickup trucks to the hospital,” Hussain told Reuters.
A statement from Pakistan’s military said army helicopters had been dispatched to evacuate the wounded.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Gambia’s Jammeh says steps down after military pressure from neighbors

BANJUL Gambia s leader Yahya Jammeh said he was stepping down on Saturday under pressure from...

Women protest rally set in US capital on Trump’s 2nd day

WASHINGTON Hundreds of thousands of people from all over the United States are expected to pack...

Key quotes from President Donald Trump’s inauguration address

WASHINGTON Here are key quotes from US President Donald Trump s inauguration address Friday We...

Actors, mayors rally at anti-Trump demonstration on inauguration eve

NEW YORK Actors Robert De Niro Sally Field and Mark Ruffalo joined hundreds of other people...

Trump’s presidency prompts some notes of caution from foreign leaders

WASHINGTON Donald Trump s inauguration as US president on Friday was greeted with notes of...

After oath, Trump faces ambitious Day 1 to-do list

WASHINGTON Donald Trump took power as the 45th president of the United States on Friday and...

Trump, sworn in as US president, promises to put 'America First'

WASHINGTON Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday...

Trump speech short on detail but highlights war on ‘radical Islamic terrorism’

WASHINGTON DC US President Donald Trump s inauguration address was like his campaign speeches...

Kerry appeals for diplomacy as he leaves State Department

WASHINGTON As Secretary of State John Kerry leaves the State Department he is appealing to the...

4 dead, 20 hurt as car rams Melbourne shoppers

MELBOURNE A car plowed into pedestrians on a popular shopping strip in the heart of Australia s...

Italy avalanche: 8 survivors found in rubble of hotel

PENNE Two young children were among eight people pulled alive Friday from the ruins of an Italian...

Davos offers unsettling glimpse of new world order

DAVOS Switzerland Imagine a world where the relationships and roles that have defined the global...

Protesters, police clash in Washington as Trump assumes presidency

WASHINGTON Black clad activists angry about US President Donald Trump s inauguration smashed...

Brazil begins investigation of plane crash that killed top court justice

SAO PAULO Brazilian authorities on Friday started their investigation into a small plane crash...

Gambia Army chief abandons Jammeh

BANJUL The Gambian Army chief on Friday abandoned embattled longtime leader Yahya Jammeh saying...

Extradited Mexican drug lord ‘El Chapo’ arrives in US

New York Mexican drug baron Joaquin El Chapo Guzman one of the world s most notorious criminals...

Around Arab News

‘I’ve seen rain:’ James Taylor bemoans end of Obama era

BOSTON Half a world away from Washington James Taylor is greeting fans with a video bemoaning the...

Daesh in Syria destroys part of Roman theater in Palmyra

BEIRUT Daesh militants have destroyed parts of the second century Roman amphitheater and an...

Syria regime, opposition set for first face-to-face at Astana

ASTANA Kazakhstan Syria s government and rebel fighters will on Monday sit down at the...

Gambia’s Jammeh says steps down after military pressure from neighbors

BANJUL Gambia s leader Yahya Jammeh said he was stepping down on Saturday under pressure from...

Women protest rally set in US capital on Trump’s 2nd day

WASHINGTON Hundreds of thousands of people from all over the United States are expected to pack...

Australian Open: Nadal denies Zverev in five-set fightback

MELBOURNE Rafael Nadal staged a magnificent fightback to beat rising German star Alexander Zverev...

Turkish parliament approves presidential system, paving way for referendum

ANKARA The Turkish parliament has backed a plan to strengthen the powers of the presidency paving...

Blast kills at least 21 in Pakistan vegetable market, says official

PESHAWAR An explosion in a busy vegetable market killed at least 21 people on Saturday in...

FIFA ethics judges ban Bin Hammam aide for life for bribery

ZURICH A former aide to one time FIFA presidential candidate Mohamed bin Hammam has been banned...

Projects worth SR1bn underway in Thadiq, Huraymila

RIYADH Riyadh Governor Prince Faisal bin Bandar said that work is underway on projects worth...

Kingdom, Italy agree to strengthen bilateral trade, investment

RIYADH The Kingdom and Italy have decided to strengthen bilateral trade and investment through...

Saudi female empowerment highlighted at global conference

JEDDAH Fawzia Al Harbi a member of the Training Authority and director of public relations and...

Saudi clinics treat 3,034 Syrian refugees in Zaatari camp

AMMAN Specialized Saudi clinics treated 3 034 Syrian refugees in Jordan s Zaatari camp during...

SCTH, tourism facilities sign deal for Saudization of jobs

RIYADH The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTH signed agreements with tourism...

Customs foil attempt to smuggle 975g of methamphetamine

RIYADH Customs at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz Airport in Madinah have foiled an attempt to...

Ministry to register citizen accounts beginning Feb. 1

RIYADH Majed Al Iseimi supervisor of the citizen s account program said the Ministry of Labor has...