  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 44 min 49 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Shakib magic cleans out New Zealand middle order

Sports

Shakib magic cleans out New Zealand middle order

AFP |

Bangladesh players celebrate after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Jeet Raval during the second Test at Hagley Park Oval in Christchurch on Saturday. (AFP)

CHRISTCHURCH: Bangladesh unleashed Shakib Al Hasan with dramatic effect late on day two of the second Test against New Zealand claiming three quick wickets to leave the contest evenly poised on Saturday.
“He can do anything on any wicket,” fast bowler Taskin Ahmed said of the left-arm spinner who reshaped the game with three wickets in nine deliveries.
New Zealand, comfortable at 252-4, were rapidly reduced to 260-7 by Shakib in reply to Bangladesh’s 289 when rain ended play about 40 minutes early at Hagley Oval.
Henry Nicholls was not out 56 with Tim Southee on four.
“Shakib did really well. The three wickets changed the momentum,” Taskin said, with Bangladesh searching for a first win over New Zealand to follow their victory over England in October.
“It will be a very good achievement for us. Our last series back home, we won. We’re a bit less experienced than them but still, we can win.
“They also batted well but we’re hoping in the next innings if we can make a big score it will be a good Test match.”
New Zealand rated the situation “even” and were banking on Nicholls taking them to a first innings lead before applying pressure with the ball.
“If we can get ourselves in a handy position and get as many as we can in front hopefully we can put the pressure on them with the ball,” opener Tom Latham said.
“If we can come in the morning get a few with the ball it’ll swing it back into our favor.”
Until Shakib’s one-man fightback, New Zealand were advancing toward a first innings lead after a century stand by Ross Taylor (77) and Latham (68) laid the groundwork following an early collapse.
Taylor, needing one more century to equal the New Zealand record of 17 held by his mentor the late Martin Crowe, entered the fray following the cheap dismissal of Kane Williamson when New Zealand were trouble at 47-2.
He batted for 160 minutes, piercing the field with a series of cuts and pull shots and survived a dropped catch on 75 before being dismissed two runs later and 23 short of matching Crowe’s record.
He did achieve one milestone, though, becoming the third New Zealander and fastest to 6,000 Test runs when he drove Mehedi Hasan for three to reach 62 in his 145th innings.
Brendon McCullum took 163 innings to each the mark and Stephen Fleming 165.
Latham, backing up from a career-best 177 in the first Test, was untroubled in his partnership with Taylor until he uncharacteristically edged a wide Taskin delivery to give wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan his first Test dismissal.
Taylor soldiered on for another nine overs until he scooped Mehedi to substitute fielder Taijul Islam.
The umpires debated whether the ball hit the pitch first before ballooning out to Taijul but video replays confirmed it was a legitimate dismissal.
Kamrul made the early breakthrough for Bangladesh in his opening over when he removed opener Jeet Raval for 16 and Williamson for two in the space of three deliveries.
The Bangladesh bowlers had reason to feel aggrieved with at least four catches put to ground and a caught behind to remove Nicholls on 45 was rejected.
Television replays suggested the catch appeal had merit but Bangladesh had used up their two review opportunities.
When Mitchell Santner was given out lbw to Shakib Al Hasan for 29 and appealed the decision, the umpire’s decision was upheld but New Zealand did not lose a review because of the ball-tracking technology.
Santner and Nicholls put on 75 for the fifth wicket.
Shakib bowled BJ Watling for one and Colin de Grandhomme without scoring to finish the day with three for 32.

SCOREBOARD

Bangladesh (first innings): 289

New Zealand (first innings):
J. Raval b Kamrul Islam 16
T. Latham c N. Hasan b T. Ahmed 68
K. Williamson c N. Hasan b K. Islam 2
R. Taylor c sub (T. Islam) b M. Hasan 77
H. Nicholls not out 56
M. Santner lbw S. Al Hasan 29
B. Watling b S. Al Hasan 1
C de Grandhomme b S. Al Hasan 0
T. Southee not out 4
Extras: 7
Total: (for 7 wkts) 260
Fall of wkts: 1-45, 2-47, 3-153, 4-177, 5-252, 6-256, 7-256.
Bowling: Taskin Ahmed 17-1-64-1 (2w), Mehedi Hasan 16-2-51-1, Rubel Hossain 15-2-54-0 (2nb), Kamrul Islam 13-3-48-2 (2w), Shakib Al Hasan 7-0-32-3, Soumya Sarkar 3-0-10-0.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Gyan steers Ghana into Cup of Nations quarterfinals

PORT GENTIL Gabon Ghana secured their place in the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations as...

Rooney breaks United record; Liverpool rocked by Swansea

LONDON Wayne Rooney became Manchester United s all time leading scorer in dramatic fashion as his...

Ramos saves Madrid as fans target Ronaldo

MADRID Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos struck twice within eight first half minutes to get the...

Hatton holds lead despite Johnson surge in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI Tyrrell Hatton held on to the lead despite a third round surge from World No3 Dustin...

Dimitrov takes midnight express to last 16

MELBOURNE Grigor Dimitrov played to 2 00 a m on Sunday as he beat Richard Gasquet to reach the...

Djokovic out in 2nd-round upset loss to Istomin in Australia

MELBOURNE Australia Six time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic has been upset in a shocking...

Australian Open: Nadal denies Zverev in five-set fightback

MELBOURNE Rafael Nadal staged a magnificent fightback to beat rising German star Alexander Zverev...

FIFA ethics judges ban Bin Hammam aide for life for bribery

ZURICH A former aide to one time FIFA presidential candidate Mohamed bin Hammam has been banned...

Ivory Coast hits back to hold DR Congo; Senegal enters quarterfinal

OYEM Gabon Defending champions the Ivory Coast had to come from behind twice to earn a 2 2 draw...

Neuville leads tragedy-hit Monte Carlo Rally

GAP France Hyundai s Belgian driver Thierry Neuville held his overnight lead at the Monte Carlo...

East Timor banned from Asian Cup 2023

KUALA LUMPUR East Timor has been banned from the Asian Cup in 2023 and fined 76 000 for fielding...

Shining knight Murray spurs maiden title bid; Vintage Federer floors Berdych

MELBOURNE Andy Murray saw off giant killer Sam Querrey on Friday as he ramped up his bid for a...

Barca ends Sociedad hoodoo; Atletico cruises

MADRID Barcelona ended a decade long drought without winning away to Real Sociedad on Thursday as...

Scott surges into contention at Singapore Open

SINGAPORE Australia s Adam Scott charged up the leaderboard at the Singapore Open Friday getting...

Kaymer on top in Abu Dhabi golf

ABU DHABI Three time Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship winner Martin Kaymer once again showed his...

Rookies lift Bangladesh as Southee takes five

CHRISTCHURCH New Zealand Rookie opener Soumya Sarkar led a makeshift Bangladesh to a competitive...

Around Arab News

Gyan steers Ghana into Cup of Nations quarterfinals

PORT GENTIL Gabon Ghana secured their place in the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations as...

Hackers in Russia claim to shut down African Cup website

LIBREVILLE Gabon A group of Russian hackers claimed Saturday to have shut down the website of the...

NY lawsuits blame social media in terror attacks

NEW YORK The families of victims of terror attacks in Paris Brussels and Israel are blaming...

Bomb blast kill 22, wounds at least 50 in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR Pakistan A bomb exploded Saturday in a market in a northwest tribal region bordering...

2 terrorists killed, another 2 arrested in Jeddah

JEDDAH Two dangerous terrorists were killed and another two arrested in dramatic security...

Rooney breaks United record; Liverpool rocked by Swansea

LONDON Wayne Rooney became Manchester United s all time leading scorer in dramatic fashion as his...

Ramos saves Madrid as fans target Ronaldo

MADRID Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos struck twice within eight first half minutes to get the...

Pakistan releases Indian ‘deserter’ soldier

ISLAMABAD Pakistan Saturday said it had released an Indian soldier who had strayed into its...

Hatton holds lead despite Johnson surge in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI Tyrrell Hatton held on to the lead despite a third round surge from World No3 Dustin...

Shakib magic cleans out New Zealand middle order

CHRISTCHURCH Bangladesh unleashed Shakib Al Hasan with dramatic effect late on day two of the...

Rescuers race to find 23 missing in Italian hotel hit by avalanche

PENNE Italy A total of nine people have been pulled alive from the rubble of a hotel demolished...

Dimitrov takes midnight express to last 16

MELBOURNE Grigor Dimitrov played to 2 00 a m on Sunday as he beat Richard Gasquet to reach the...

Seven held over $72 million Amsterdam diamond heist from 2005

THE HAGUE Netherlands Seven people have been arrested over the robbery of 72 million 67 million...

Protesters flood Washington for women’s march against Trump

WASHINGTON Women flooded into Washington by the train load Saturday for a massive rights march...

Djokovic out in 2nd-round upset loss to Istomin in Australia

MELBOURNE Australia Six time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic has been upset in a shocking...

Passenger with heroin in his stomach caught at Riyadh airport

RIYADH Customs authorities at Riyadh s King Khalid International Airport KKIA have foiled an...