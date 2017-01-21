  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 44 min 46 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan releases Indian ‘deserter’ soldier

World

Pakistan releases Indian ‘deserter’ soldier

Agence France Presse |

Indian Border Security Force soldiers are seen on guard at the India-Pakistan border in Wagah in this January 8, 2015 photo. On Saturday, Indian authorities at Wagah received an Indian soldier who strayed into Pakistan last year. (AFP file photo)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Saturday said it had released an Indian soldier who had strayed into its territory in the disputed Kashmir region, returning him to Indian authorities.
Chandu Babulal Chohan deserted his checkpost on September 29, the date India said it had carried out surgical strikes across the heavily militarized border against its neighbor in retaliation for an army base raid that killed 19 soldiers.
Chohan was handed over at the Wagah border, Pakistan’s ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement, adding the decision was based on “humanitarian grounds and the commitment to ensure peace and tranquility at the LoC and the Working Boundary.”
Tensions across the long-disputed Himalayan border reached dangerous levels last September after India blamed Pakistani militants for the army base assault, with dozens killed including civilians.
The two countries, separated at the end of British colonial rule in 1947, have fought three wars in the last seven decades — including two over Kashmir.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Hackers in Russia claim to shut down African Cup website

LIBREVILLE Gabon A group of Russian hackers claimed Saturday to have shut down the website of the...

Bomb blast kill 22, wounds at least 50 in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR Pakistan A bomb exploded Saturday in a market in a northwest tribal region bordering...

Rescuers race to find 23 missing in Italian hotel hit by avalanche

PENNE Italy A total of nine people have been pulled alive from the rubble of a hotel demolished...

Seven held over $72 million Amsterdam diamond heist from 2005

THE HAGUE Netherlands Seven people have been arrested over the robbery of 72 million 67 million...

Protesters flood Washington for women’s march against Trump

WASHINGTON Women flooded into Washington by the train load Saturday for a massive rights march...

16 dead as Hungarian school bus crashes, burst into flames in Italy

VERONA Italy Sixteen people died when a coach bringing Hungarian teenagers home from a skiing...

Danes can also fight militants with Iraqi troops

COPENHAGEN Denmark Denmark has extended the mandate of an undisclosed number of special Danish...

Putin ready to meet Trump — Kremlin

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to meet US President Donald Trump but...

Gambia’s Jammeh says steps down after military pressure from neighbors

BANJUL Gambia s leader Yahya Jammeh said he was stepping down on Saturday under pressure from...

Women protest rally set in US capital on Trump’s 2nd day

WASHINGTON Hundreds of thousands of people from all over the United States are expected to pack...

Key quotes from President Donald Trump’s inauguration address

WASHINGTON Here are key quotes from US President Donald Trump s inauguration address Friday We...

Actors, mayors rally at anti-Trump demonstration on inauguration eve

NEW YORK Actors Robert De Niro Sally Field and Mark Ruffalo joined hundreds of other people...

Trump’s presidency prompts some notes of caution from foreign leaders

WASHINGTON Donald Trump s inauguration as US president on Friday was greeted with notes of...

After oath, Trump faces ambitious Day 1 to-do list

WASHINGTON Donald Trump took power as the 45th president of the United States on Friday and...

Trump, sworn in as US president, promises to put 'America First'

WASHINGTON Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday...

Trump speech short on detail but highlights war on ‘radical Islamic terrorism’

WASHINGTON DC US President Donald Trump s inauguration address was like his campaign speeches...

Around Arab News

Gyan steers Ghana into Cup of Nations quarterfinals

PORT GENTIL Gabon Ghana secured their place in the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations as...

Hackers in Russia claim to shut down African Cup website

LIBREVILLE Gabon A group of Russian hackers claimed Saturday to have shut down the website of the...

NY lawsuits blame social media in terror attacks

NEW YORK The families of victims of terror attacks in Paris Brussels and Israel are blaming...

Bomb blast kill 22, wounds at least 50 in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR Pakistan A bomb exploded Saturday in a market in a northwest tribal region bordering...

2 terrorists killed, another 2 arrested in Jeddah

JEDDAH Two dangerous terrorists were killed and another two arrested in dramatic security...

Rooney breaks United record; Liverpool rocked by Swansea

LONDON Wayne Rooney became Manchester United s all time leading scorer in dramatic fashion as his...

Ramos saves Madrid as fans target Ronaldo

MADRID Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos struck twice within eight first half minutes to get the...

Pakistan releases Indian ‘deserter’ soldier

ISLAMABAD Pakistan Saturday said it had released an Indian soldier who had strayed into its...

Hatton holds lead despite Johnson surge in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI Tyrrell Hatton held on to the lead despite a third round surge from World No3 Dustin...

Shakib magic cleans out New Zealand middle order

CHRISTCHURCH Bangladesh unleashed Shakib Al Hasan with dramatic effect late on day two of the...

Rescuers race to find 23 missing in Italian hotel hit by avalanche

PENNE Italy A total of nine people have been pulled alive from the rubble of a hotel demolished...

Dimitrov takes midnight express to last 16

MELBOURNE Grigor Dimitrov played to 2 00 a m on Sunday as he beat Richard Gasquet to reach the...

Seven held over $72 million Amsterdam diamond heist from 2005

THE HAGUE Netherlands Seven people have been arrested over the robbery of 72 million 67 million...

Protesters flood Washington for women’s march against Trump

WASHINGTON Women flooded into Washington by the train load Saturday for a massive rights march...

Djokovic out in 2nd-round upset loss to Istomin in Australia

MELBOURNE Australia Six time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic has been upset in a shocking...

Passenger with heroin in his stomach caught at Riyadh airport

RIYADH Customs authorities at Riyadh s King Khalid International Airport KKIA have foiled an...