  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 min 35 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • From economic analysis to inclusive growth

Columns

From economic analysis to inclusive growth

Kemal Derviş & Karim Foda |

Most economies are seeking a recipe for inclusive economic growth, whereby high rates of investment, rapid innovation and strong GDP gains are pursued alongside measures to reduce income inequality. Conservatives insist that growth requires low taxes and incentives such as flexible labor markets to encourage entrepreneurship. But reducing inequality requires higher levels of government spending and taxation (except when government is pursuing deficit spending to stimulate a depressed economy).
The Scandinavian economic model is often invoked to bridge this gap. The Danish “flexicurity” system, in particular, has historically delivered solid economic performance alongside low inequality. Leading economists such as Philippe Aghion have published excellent analyzes of how this model could balance growth, equality and overall satisfaction of citizens elsewhere in the world.
These economists argue that labor markets with few restrictions on hiring and firing, low taxes on entrepreneurship and generous incentives for innovation are compatible with a relatively equal income distribution, high social spending by government and equalizing social policies such as universal free education.
This model has sustained an ongoing debate in Europe, one that is now relevant in the US, because Donald Trump’s new administration has promised to help globalization’s “losers” while improving innovation and growth. But in the US, it is far more difficult, politically, to argue for generous public spending on education, health care, and financial security for retirees, because doing so always raises the specter of high taxes.
An inclusive growth model would seem to have to square the policy circle. It would have to increase substantially public spending, particularly on education, unemployment benefits and training, and health.
It is useful to look at the numbers from the oft-cited Danish and Swedish examples. Generally speaking, these countries have excellent economic indicators. Although GDP growth is not higher than in the US, most people share a high standard of living, and surveys show that Scandinavians (particularly Danes) are some of the happiest people in the world. But these countries also have some of the highest government spending- and taxation-to-GDP ratios in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
Hypothetically, if the US adopted Denmark’s universal free education policy, but kept its tax-to-GDP ratio unchanged, its fiscal deficit would exceed 6 percent of GDP. The US has run deficits that high only during World War II and the Great Recession of 2008-2009, when a huge stimulus package was implemented to spur recovery. So, just providing universal free education in the US would run the country’s deficit up to the highest level ever recorded in normal times.
In the context of this comparison, it would seem that the circle cannot be squared without a major macroeconomic shift. Scandinavian countries are smaller and can more efficiently collect revenues and administer public services. But even if the US approached this efficiency — a difficult feat in such a large and diverse country — social solidarity still would demand high effective taxes, as it does in Denmark and Sweden.
Another crucial component of the Scandinavian model is labor-market flexibility. On the OECD “Employment Protection Legislation” index, the US scores a 1.2 on a 0-5 scale, where zero indicates full flexibility. Meanwhile, France and Germany come in at 2.8, Italy at 2.9 and Denmark and Sweden at 2.3 and 2.5, respectively. This shows that, though Scandinavian labor markets are more flexible than elsewhere in continental Europe, the US labor market is far more flexible — and provides less security — than any of them.
Such broad static accounting suggests that we should proceed cautiously in applying lessons from the Scandinavian model to large countries like the US. Then again, to assess a model’s long-term impact on citizens’ welfare, we would need a more dynamic analysis over the course of at least a decade. Only then could we gauge how strongly investment and innovation would respond to incentives, how much free universal education would cost in the medium term, or how demographic structures would affect different social policies.
Economic analysis alone cannot settle the political debate between right and left. What it can do is help to narrow and focus that debate. The key is for participants on both sides to be more explicit about the values and objectives they believe that society should pursue, and to quantify their assumptions about how dynamic performance will respond to particular incentives. Only then can a democracy choose effectively between potential paths.
Good economic analysis can enable “constructive populists” to debate the “post-fact, fanciful populists” who seem to be on the rise, with a realistic alternative discourse — one that is transparent and based on credible expectations of economic policies and outcomes. In other words, economic analysis can facilitate good choices; it cannot make them.
• Kemal Dervis, former minister of economic affairs of Turkey and former administrator for the UN Development Program (UNDP), is a vice president of the Brookings Institution.
• Karim Foda is a research analyst at the Brookings Institution. ©Project Syndicate

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Columns

Davos ’17 summarized? The world is upside down!

Didn t get a chance to follow or attend the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum WEF this...

The mystery of Washington under Donald Trump

There is a clear divergence in the attitudes of the nominees to key posts in President Donald...

Aligning the West for an uncertain world

In 2016 the UK made the momentous decision to leave the EU Donald Trump was elected president of...

Trump, Obama and the ‘complacency of hope’

Somehow Arabs have been herded into believing that we need hope We have been convinced that we...

Is Iran’s change of heart for real?

Iran and Saudi Arabia managed to stop the obstructions to the presidential election process in...

How to react to Lebanese wanting to fight with the PMU

Lebanese public opinion has not paid much attention to a news report that members of the Zuaiter...

Wanted: A leadership to reshape the Mideast

The Middle East is going through a painful and chaotic phase of transformation one that is not...

Brexit into Trumpland

British Prime Minister Theresa May is leading the UK toward a very hard Brexit in 2019 and...

The economic policy Trump should pursue

As Donald Trump assumes the US presidency a group of 35 prominent international business leaders...

A dove in Davos? Calling Zarif’s bluffs

One has to give it to Jawad Zarif Not only can Iran s chief diplomat bluff but as attendees at...

Saudi Arabia — the region’s cornerstone of stability and security

Time after time Saudi Arabia has called for conferences in order to exchange views present...

Evaluating Obama’s foreign policy

With President Barack Obama about to leave office will the world be better or worse than eight...

Russia’s imperial instinct

Russia is once again at the center of policy debates in many Western capitals And for the third...

Connectivity and the modern refugee

They were fresh off the boat the group of refugees I met this time last year They had fled their...

The inauguration of a new American era

As I prepare to attend President elect Donald Trump s inauguration and participate in observing...

Iran bids farewell to Obama with insults

It is the story of the frog that carried the scorpion on its back to cross the water to the other...

Around Arab News

At least 32 killed, 50 injured as train derails in India

NEW DELHI An overnight passenger train derailed in southern India killing at least 32 people and...

Trump heads to CIA after feud with intelligence agencies

WASHINGTON On the first full day as US president Donald Trump will head to CIA headquarters on...

Top US officials call for tightening the leash on Iran

JEDDAH Two top American officials have suggested a series of steps for the new Donald Trump...

Syria regime, opposition set for first face-to-face at Astana

ASTANA Kazakhstan Syria s government and opposition fighters will on Monday sit down at the...

New horrors of Houthi prisons and detention centers revealed

ADEN Houthi militias have turned prisons into hellholes for Yemeni citizens who defy their...

Davos ’17 summarized? The world is upside down!

Didn t get a chance to follow or attend the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum WEF this...

The mystery of Washington under Donald Trump

There is a clear divergence in the attitudes of the nominees to key posts in President Donald...

Egypt working for Libya political solution, says FM

CAIRO BRUSSELS Egypt is working for a political solution to fighting in neighboring Libya its...

More bodies found at collapsed Iran building

DUBAI Iranian rescuers have removed three bodies from the rubble of a high rise building in...

Arab Israelis protest after Bedouin death

WADI ARA Thousands of Arab Israelis protested in northern Israel on Saturday days after a Bedouin...

Aligning the West for an uncertain world

In 2016 the UK made the momentous decision to leave the EU Donald Trump was elected president of...

Trump’s inauguration speech

Donald Trump the 45th president of the United States delivered a memorable inauguration speech...

Praise for security forces on social media

JEDDAH Saudis and residents alike have hailed security officers efforts in tackling terrorism...

‘He tricked us with his beard,’ says owner of house rented by terrorists

JEDDAH Abdullah Al Qasem Al Assiri who owns a house rented by the terrorists at Al Harazat told...

Over 150,000 real estate deeds issued in 8 months

RIYADH The Ministry of Justice issued 156 342 real estate deeds for individuals and corporations...

Haj services for Jordanians discussed

RIYADH Hayel Abdulhafez Dawud Jordanian minister of awqaf and Islamic affairs applauded the...