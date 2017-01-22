  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Aligning the West for an uncertain world

Columns

Aligning the West for an uncertain world

Iain Conn |

Iain Conn

In 2016, the UK made the momentous decision to leave the EU, Donald Trump was elected president of the US, and many European countries continued to struggle with internal challenges. The EU feels less stable than at any point in my lifetime.
There are common forces that brought us to this dangerous place, and it is more important than ever that the developed democracies come together to address them. Sadly, the opposite is happening. Just when the West needs alignment among the US, the UK, and the EU, national politics are pulling it apart.
Within Europe, there are three major challenges. The first is Brexit, the biggest event in British politics in a generation. Many think that withdrawal from the EU is a mistake; but it is what more than half of those who voted decided, so now we have to implement it. It will not be easy. Translating the vote into policy will be like defusing a bomb: Determining which wires to cut will require great care.
If Prime Minister Theresa May’s government focuses on what really matters in the upcoming negotiations with the EU, we can be guardedly optimistic that it will return with a good deal. Europe has a clear economic interest in keeping the UK close, and it needs the UK’s diplomatic, military and intelligence capabilities. The UK also has a strong relationship with the US, and will remain an important part of the trans-Atlantic security axis.
Meanwhile, we Britons should acknowledge that many EU laws and regulations have become our own, and that we share many common goals and joint programs. We need not change all of these, nor should we discount the value of having access to the EU single market. Europe is the largest economic bloc in the world by some measures, and it is a significant source of investment in the UK.
The distinction between a “hard” or “soft” Brexit misses the point. The negotiations will be so complex that certain outcomes are bound to be soft, while others will be hard. The UK may be able to pay a price for access to the single market, “passporting” for financial services, or control over immigration from the EU.
The second big challenge within Europe is weak economic growth and competitiveness. Growth in European economies is lower than in the US and most Asian countries, energy costs are twice those of the US, and labor costs are twice those of Asia. EU countries urgently need to deregulate their markets and make their industries more competitive, which the UK has long advocated.
The third challenge for Europe is social inequality. A quarter of young people in Spain, Portugal and Greece are unemployed, and many people sense that the rewards of prosperity are not being fairly distributed. While globalization has been good for the world overall, it has left many people behind. These people are now making their voices heard at the ballot box, and we need to listen to them, and respond to their concerns.
Indeed, social inequality is even worse in the US than in Europe. Many Rust Belt households’ incomes have not risen for 30 years, and many of those households helped elect a president who has promised to turn the country inward.
The US must avoid this temptation. A dangerous world needs an actively engaged America, one that maintains security, defense and intelligence cooperation with countries such as the UK. That trans-Atlantic alignment has safeguarded global peace and prosperity for 70 years, and it will be needed to confront looming global threats.
For starters, Russia’s incursion into Ukraine and annexation of Crimea were an affront to the rule of law; and yet Europe and the US must maintain constructive relations with Russia for the sake of global stability. The UK can help: While it is a party to sanctions against Russia, British companies have investments there, and vice versa.
Second, the prolonged conflicts in Iraq and Syria have left a vacuum in a crucial region, and the old alliances have failed to take concerted action to address it. But the West must bring peace to the region, even if Russia’s involvement has introduced new complications. Similarly, an US-UK-EU axis will be necessary for dealing with North Africa, where some countries lack stable governments and have become incubators for terrorism and immigration to Europe.
We in the West have stopped playing a direct role on these fronts; in some cases, we helped create the instability. If we continue to turn inward, Russia and other countries will be able to step in and gain influence and prestige. The US, the UK and the EU must show a united front, and continue to work through multilateral organizations such as NATO. Displaying leadership on the world stage only makes us stronger.
The forces that are now pulling at the threads of the post-1945 international order must be resisted. The US, the UK, and the EU have a shared heritage that should be protected. There is no reason why precious legacies such as the rule of law should be jeopardized simply because Britain is leaving the EU and America has elected a leader who is challenging some aspects of traditional thinking. We must protect the ties that bind, and place our hope for the future in our alliances and shared traditions.
• Iain Conn is chief executive officer of Centrica. ©Project Syndicate

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Columns

Davos ’17 summarized? The world is upside down!

Didn t get a chance to follow or attend the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum WEF this...

The mystery of Washington under Donald Trump

There is a clear divergence in the attitudes of the nominees to key posts in President Donald...

Trump, Obama and the ‘complacency of hope’

Somehow Arabs have been herded into believing that we need hope We have been convinced that we...

Is Iran’s change of heart for real?

Iran and Saudi Arabia managed to stop the obstructions to the presidential election process in...

How to react to Lebanese wanting to fight with the PMU

Lebanese public opinion has not paid much attention to a news report that members of the Zuaiter...

Wanted: A leadership to reshape the Mideast

The Middle East is going through a painful and chaotic phase of transformation one that is not...

Brexit into Trumpland

British Prime Minister Theresa May is leading the UK toward a very hard Brexit in 2019 and...

The economic policy Trump should pursue

As Donald Trump assumes the US presidency a group of 35 prominent international business leaders...

A dove in Davos? Calling Zarif’s bluffs

One has to give it to Jawad Zarif Not only can Iran s chief diplomat bluff but as attendees at...

Saudi Arabia — the region’s cornerstone of stability and security

Time after time Saudi Arabia has called for conferences in order to exchange views present...

Evaluating Obama’s foreign policy

With President Barack Obama about to leave office will the world be better or worse than eight...

Russia’s imperial instinct

Russia is once again at the center of policy debates in many Western capitals And for the third...

Connectivity and the modern refugee

They were fresh off the boat the group of refugees I met this time last year They had fled their...

The inauguration of a new American era

As I prepare to attend President elect Donald Trump s inauguration and participate in observing...

Iran bids farewell to Obama with insults

It is the story of the frog that carried the scorpion on its back to cross the water to the other...

Global power requires rebalancing

There is something very wrong with the way this year has begun Every week has brought with it an...

Around Arab News

Trump heads to CIA after feud with intelligence agencies

WASHINGTON On the first full day as US president Donald Trump will head to CIA headquarters on...

Top US officials call for tightening the leash on Iran

JEDDAH Two top American officials have suggested a series of steps for the new Donald Trump...

Syria regime, opposition set for first face-to-face at Astana

ASTANA Kazakhstan Syria s government and opposition fighters will on Monday sit down at the...

New horrors of Houthi prisons and detention centers revealed

ADEN Houthi militias have turned prisons into hellholes for Yemeni citizens who defy their...

Davos ’17 summarized? The world is upside down!

Didn t get a chance to follow or attend the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum WEF this...

The mystery of Washington under Donald Trump

There is a clear divergence in the attitudes of the nominees to key posts in President Donald...

Egypt working for Libya political solution, says FM

CAIRO BRUSSELS Egypt is working for a political solution to fighting in neighboring Libya its...

More bodies found at collapsed Iran building

DUBAI Iranian rescuers have removed three bodies from the rubble of a high rise building in...

Arab Israelis protest after Bedouin death

WADI ARA Thousands of Arab Israelis protested in northern Israel on Saturday days after a Bedouin...

Aligning the West for an uncertain world

In 2016 the UK made the momentous decision to leave the EU Donald Trump was elected president of...

Trump’s inauguration speech

Donald Trump the 45th president of the United States delivered a memorable inauguration speech...

Praise for security forces on social media

JEDDAH Saudis and residents alike have hailed security officers efforts in tackling terrorism...

‘He tricked us with his beard,’ says owner of house rented by terrorists

JEDDAH Abdullah Al Qasem Al Assiri who owns a house rented by the terrorists at Al Harazat told...

Over 150,000 real estate deeds issued in 8 months

RIYADH The Ministry of Justice issued 156 342 real estate deeds for individuals and corporations...

Haj services for Jordanians discussed

RIYADH Hayel Abdulhafez Dawud Jordanian minister of awqaf and Islamic affairs applauded the...

Prince Khaled honored for boosting urban heritage

JEDDAH Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal received the Prince Sultan bin Salman Award for Urban...