  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 27 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • SABIC to acquire remaining 50% of Shell venture for $820 million

Business & Economy

SABIC to acquire remaining 50% of Shell venture for $820 million

Reuters |

The headquarters of Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Sabic) in Riyadh. (AFP file photo)

ALKHOBAR: Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) has signed an agreement to acquire the 50 percent that it does not already own in its petrochemical venture with Shell Arabia, a unit of Royal Dutch Shell, for $820 million, SABIC said on Sunday.
“As per the partnership agreement between the two companies that stipulates the right of SABIC to renew or end the partnership by the end of 2020...SABIC decided to acquire the full stake of Shell, which is 50 percent,” it said.
SABIC, one of the world’s largest petrochemical firms, said the $820 million figure was based on the net value of the venture’s assets. It said the acquisition was in line with a strategy to develop its successful investments.
The venture, known as SADAF, was established in 1980 and operates six petrochemical plants with total annual output of over 4 million tons year of chemicals. It makes products including ethylene, crude industrial ethanol and styrene at a complex in Jubail, on the Gulf coast of Saudi Arabia.
The acquisition agreement is expected to be carried out before the end of this year, SABIC said, adding that it signed another memorandum of understanding with Shell Arabia on Sunday to boost the companies’ cooperation in unspecified international and local investments.
“We will continue to explore potential future opportunities with SABIC,” Graham van’t Hoff, executive vice president of chemicals at Shell, said in an e-mailed statement to Reuters.
In 2014, SABIC and Shell shelved plans to expand SADAF as the results of feasibility studies were not encouraging. The expansion was to have added production of polyols, propylene oxide and styrene monomer.
Shell is involved in other downstream activities in Saudi Arabia; it has a crude oil refinery with Saudi Aramco in Jubail. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine and Hadeel Al Sayegh)

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

Apple files $1billion lawsuit against Qualcomm

WASHINGTON Apple Inc filed a 1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday days after...

Job-stealing robots: A growing concern

DAVOS Switzerland Open markets and global trade have been blamed for job losses over the last...

Moody’s: Auto loan, lease ABS performance remained stable

JEDDAH The overall performance of the auto loan and auto lease asset backed securities ABS market...

New Mexico targets Takata, automakers over faulty air bags

ALBUQUERQUE New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas has announced a lawsuit against Japanese...

Is it the end of globalization?

ANALYSIS DAVOS It has been impossible to escape the shadow of Donald Trump at this year s...

Trump trade strategy starts with quitting TPP

WASHINGTON The new US administration of President Donald Trump said on Friday its trade strategy...

Oil prices jump 2% ahead of producers’ meeting

NEW YORK Oil prices rose more than 2 percent on Friday on expectations that this weekend s...

China’s growth in 2016 slumps as Trump trade struggle looms

BEIJING China s economic growth sank to a three decade low in 2016 as its struggling exporters...

Uber hires Google veteran for senior engineering post

SAN FRANCISO Ride hailing company Uber Technologies Inc has hired the man behind Google search to...

Five questions on a US-China trade war

BEIJING As US President Donald Trump takes the oath of office on Friday Beijing is watching...

Haj quota for Pakistani pilgrims increased

The number of pilgrims from Pakistan visiting Saudi Arabia to perform Haj will rise to 179 210 in...

World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi to attract top-class professionals

The United Arab Emirates UAE will be the first country among the Organization of Petroleum...

Rotana to open 15 new hotels and resorts in region

Rotana one of the leading hotel management companies in the Middle East Africa South Asia and...

EY offers ‘borderless advisory services’ to clients

EY has announced the creation of borderless advisory services for their clients across Africa...

STC’s Q4 net income increases 10% to SR2.15 billion

Saudi Telecom Company STC has announced its preliminary financial results for the period ending...

Savola Group to capitalize on growth opportunities

Savola Group one of Saudi Arabia s leading retail and food holding companies has issued its...

Around Arab News

SABIC to acquire remaining 50% of Shell venture for $820 million

ALKHOBAR Saudi Basic Industries Corp SABIC has signed an agreement to acquire the 50 percent that...

Syria opposition delegates arrive in Astana for peace talks

ASTANA Kazakhstan Members of the Syrian opposition delegation arrived Sunday in the Kazakh...

Turkey’s president eager to hear Trump’s policies on Mideast

ISTANBUL Turkey s president says he is interested in hearing US President Donald Trump s policies...

7.9 quake shakes PNG, tsunami alert rescinded

SYDNEY A powerful 7 9 magnitude earthquake struck Papua New Guinea Sunday shaking homes and...

’Droneboarding’ takes off in Latvia

LATVIA Skirted on all sides by snow clad pine forests Latvia s remote Lake Ninieris would be the...

India turns to AI as cyber warfare threats grow

NEW DELHI In the darkened offices of a tech start up a handful of computer engineers sifts...

Lebanese security forces foil attack in capital

BEIRUT Lebanon s National News Agency says local security forces have foiled a suicide bombing...

Brexit: What we know

LONDON Britain is set to become the first European Union member to leave the bloc following a...

At least 32 killed, 50 injured as train derails in India

NEW DELHI An overnight passenger train derailed in southern India killing at least 32 people and...

Trump heads to CIA after feud with intelligence agencies

WASHINGTON On the first full day as US president Donald Trump will head to CIA headquarters on...

Top US officials call for tightening the leash on Iran

JEDDAH Two top American officials have suggested a series of steps for the new Donald Trump...

Syria regime, opposition set for first face-to-face at Astana

ASTANA Kazakhstan Syria s government and opposition fighters will on Monday sit down at the...

New horrors of Houthi prisons and detention centers revealed

ADEN Houthi militias have turned prisons into hellholes for Yemeni citizens who defy their...

Davos ’17 summarized? The world is upside down!

Didn t get a chance to follow or attend the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum WEF this...

The mystery of Washington under Donald Trump

There is a clear divergence in the attitudes of the nominees to key posts in President Donald...

Egypt working for Libya political solution, says FM

CAIRO BRUSSELS Egypt is working for a political solution to fighting in neighboring Libya its...