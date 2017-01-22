  • Search form

Middle-East

Suspected US drone strike kills 3 alleged Al-Qaeda in Yemen

AHMED AL-HAJ | AP |

A US Predator drone is shown in this file photo. (AP)

SANAA, Yemen: Yemeni security and tribal officials say suspected US drone strikes have killed three alleged Al-Qaeda operatives in the country’s southwestern Bayda province.
They say the two Saturday strikes killed Abu Anis Al-Abi, an area field commander, and two others. They spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to release the information.
US drone strikes against suspected Al-Qaeda targets have been commonplace in the years since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on New York and Washington as a retaliatory measure. Saturday’s strikes were the first to be reported since Donald Trump assumed office as Barack Obama’s successor.
On Thursday, US intelligence officials said as many as 117 civilians had been killed in drone and other counterterror attacks in Pakistan, Yemen and elsewhere during Obama’s presidency.

