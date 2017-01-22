  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • UK govt accused of covering up failed nuclear missile test

World

UK govt accused of covering up failed nuclear missile test

AFP |

Trident II D5 missile launch from a submerged submarine.(US Navy)

LONDON: The British government was accused on Sunday of covering up a failed test of its nuclear weapons deterrent last year, just weeks before lawmakers voted to renew the system. 
Prime Minister Theresa May refused to say whether she knew about the reported malfunction of an unarmed missile when she urged MPs to support updating the Trident nuclear system.
The Sunday Times newspaper, citing a senior naval source, claimed that the Trident II D5 missile failed after being launched from a British submarine off the coast of Florida in June.
The cause of the failure is top secret but the source suggested the missile may have veered off in the wrong direction toward the United States.
“There was a major panic at the highest level of government and the military after the first test of our nuclear deterrent in four years ended in disastrous failure,” the source told the paper.
“Ultimately Downing Street decided to cover up the failed test. If the information was made public, they knew how damaging it would be to the credibility of our nuclear deterrent.”
The malfunction came just weeks before the House of Commons was asked on July 18 to approve the replacement of the aging submarines that carry Britain’s nuclear arsenal.
May was not prime minister at the time of the test, but she took office shortly before the vote and successfully appealed to lawmakers to approve the £41 billion (47 billion euro, $50.7 billion) project.
In a BBC interview on Sunday, she sidestepped questions about whether she knew about the malfunction when she made her statement to MPs.
“What we were talking about is whether or not we should renew Trident,” she said.
“I have absolute faith in our Trident missiles,” she continued, adding that tests take place “regularly.”
Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, a longstanding opponent of nuclear weapons, said it was a “pretty catastrophic error” for a missile to go in the wrong direction.
A government spokesman confirmed the Royal Navy conducted a routine test launch of an unarmed missile last June from HMS Vengeance, one of Britain’s four nuclear-armed submarines.
It was “part of an operation which is designed to certify the submarine and its crew,” he said.
“Vengeance and her crew were successfully tested and certified, allowing Vengeance to return into service. We have absolute confidence in our independent nuclear deterrent,” he said.
Britain is one of only three nuclear-armed NATO nations, along with the United States and France.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Gambia awaits new leader, but exiled one has right to return

BANJUL Gambia Gambia s capital on Sunday was awaiting the arrival of the country s new leader and...

At least 36 killed, 50 injured as train derails in eastern India

BHUBANESWAR India At least 36 people were killed and 50 injured on Saturday night when nine...

7.9 quake shakes PNG, tsunami alert rescinded

SYDNEY A powerful 7 9 magnitude earthquake struck Papua New Guinea Sunday shaking homes and...

Brexit: What we know

LONDON Britain is set to become the first European Union member to leave the bloc following a...

Trump heads to CIA after feud with intelligence agencies

WASHINGTON On the first full day as US president Donald Trump will head to CIA headquarters on...

Top US officials call for tightening the leash on Iran

JEDDAH Two top American officials have suggested a series of steps for the new Donald Trump...

Indian PM overturns bull-wrestling ban

CHENNAI An Indian state has lifted a Supreme Court ban on a popular bull wrestling festival after...

Protesters flood Washington for women’s march against Trump

LONDON WASHINGTON Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of London Paris and other...

New Gambia leader to set up truth commission

DAKAR Gambia s new President Adama Barrow said on Saturday that he will launch a truth and...

Nasheed wants to guide Maldives away from environmental catastrophe

PARK CITY United States He faces jail in the Maldives but former President Mohammed Nasheed says...

UN launches $550 million Afghan aid appeal

KABUL The UN has launched a 550 million humanitarian appeal for Afghanistan where about a third...

Le Pen: ‘Europe will wake up in 2017’

KOBLENZ Germany French presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen on Saturday told a European gathering...

Police grill ‘terror’ suspect arrested in Veinna

VIENNA Austrian police raided several addresses early Saturday as they grilled a suspected...

Hackers in Russia claim to shut down African Cup website

LIBREVILLE Gabon A group of Russian hackers claimed Saturday to have shut down the website of the...

Bomb blast kill 22, wounds at least 50 in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR Pakistan A bomb exploded Saturday in a market in a northwest tribal region bordering...

Pakistan releases Indian ‘deserter’ soldier

ISLAMABAD Pakistan Saturday said it had released an Indian soldier who had strayed into its...

Around Arab News

Bull-taming sport allowed but protests go on in south India

NEW DELHI A traditional bull taming sport banned by India s top court was performed in parts of...

Gambia awaits new leader, but exiled one has right to return

BANJUL Gambia Gambia s capital on Sunday was awaiting the arrival of the country s new leader and...

At least 36 killed, 50 injured as train derails in eastern India

BHUBANESWAR India At least 36 people were killed and 50 injured on Saturday night when nine...

UK govt accused of covering up failed nuclear missile test

LONDON The British government was accused on Sunday of covering up a failed test of its nuclear...

As Trump takes office, Israel pushes ahead with settlements

JERUSALEM US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will speak Sunday for...

Dubai has new rules after high-rise fires, but few details

DUBAI United Arab Emirates Dubai has new fire safety regulations following a series of skyscraper...

OPEC, non-OPEC producers meet to discuss compliance with oil cut deal

VIENNA Austria A committee of OPEC and non OPEC countries responsible for monitoring compliance...

Suspected US drone strike kills 3 alleged Al-Qaeda in Yemen

SANAA Yemen Yemeni security and tribal officials say suspected US drone strikes have killed three...

SABIC to acquire remaining 50% of Shell venture for $820 million

ALKHOBAR Saudi Basic Industries Corp SABIC has signed an agreement to acquire the 50 percent that...

Syria opposition delegates arrive in Astana for peace talks

ASTANA Kazakhstan Members of the Syrian opposition delegation arrived Sunday in the Kazakh...

Turkey’s president eager to hear Trump’s policies on Mideast

ISTANBUL Turkey s president says he is interested in hearing US President Donald Trump s policies...

7.9 quake shakes PNG, tsunami alert rescinded

SYDNEY A powerful 7 9 magnitude earthquake struck Papua New Guinea Sunday shaking homes and...

’Droneboarding’ takes off in Latvia

LATVIA Skirted on all sides by snow clad pine forests Latvia s remote Lake Ninieris would be the...

India turns to AI as cyber warfare threats grow

NEW DELHI In the darkened offices of a tech start up a handful of computer engineers sifts...

Lebanese security forces foil attack in capital

BEIRUT Lebanon s National News Agency says local security forces have foiled a suicide bombing...

Brexit: What we know

LONDON Britain is set to become the first European Union member to leave the bloc following a...