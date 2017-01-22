  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 15 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines vows no whitewash in S. Korean’s murder

World

Philippines vows no whitewash in S. Korean’s murder

Agence France Presse |

Police officer Ricky Sta. Isabel (C), one of the suspects in the kidnapping and murder of South Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo, is escorted by fellow policemen as they leave the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) building in Manila on January 20, 2016. (AFP / NOEL CELIS)

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s office vowed on Sunday there would be no cover-up or whitewash in the investigation into a South Korean’s murder by police.
The kidnapping and killing of the businessmen has fueled fears about widespread abuse by officers as they prosecute Duterte’s deadly anti-drug war.
The businessman disappeared from his home in Angeles City north of Manila last October.
Police from a special anti-drug unit abducted him under the guise of a raid on illegal drugs.
A policeman then strangled him inside Camp Crame, the national police headquarters in Manila, the Justice Department said last week.
“We are outraged by the abduction and slay of a South Korean executive inside Camp Crame,” said Duterte’s spokesman Ernesto Abella.
“We assure everyone that there will be no whitewash or cover-up. We will not tolerate abusive, errant policemen who betray the organization.”
The kidnappers demanded a ransom from the victim’s wife and she initially paid five million pesos ($100,000), thinking he was still alive, authorities said last week when they first announced details of the police officers’ involvement.
The policemen for months led the wife to believe her husband was alive but he had been in fact killed on the day he was abducted, investigators said.
The officers involved were from a task force focused solely on illegal drugs and stationed at the sprawling Camp Crame.
The incident has shocked and angered the South Korean government, with Foreign Minister Yun Byung-Se demanding those behind the crime be brought to justice.
The police have come under intense scrutiny as the frontline troops in Duterte’s efforts to eradicate illegal drugs in society, with human rights groups accusing them of mass extrajudicial killings.
Police have reported killing 2,250 drug suspects since Duterte assumed office, with 3,710 others murdered by unknown suspects who at times have left signs at the crime scenes accusing their victims of being drug dealers or addicts.
Duterte has repeatedly promised to protect police from prosecution if they are charged with murder for killing a drug suspect, leading to fears corrupt officers feel they have a green light to commit crimes in the name of the drug war.
str-mm/sm

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

May braces for new Brexit battle over court ruling

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May faces a landmark court ruling on Tuesday that could put...

Gambia awaits new leader, but exiled one has right to return

BANJUL Gambia Gambia s capital on Sunday was awaiting the arrival of the country s new leader and...

At least 36 killed, 50 injured as train derails in eastern India

BHUBANESWAR India At least 36 people were killed and 50 injured on Saturday night when nine...

UK govt accused of covering up failed nuclear missile test

LONDON The British government was accused on Sunday of covering up a failed test of its nuclear...

7.9 quake shakes PNG, tsunami alert rescinded

SYDNEY A powerful 7 9 magnitude earthquake struck Papua New Guinea Sunday shaking homes and...

Brexit: What we know

LONDON Britain is set to become the first European Union member to leave the bloc following a...

Trump heads to CIA after feud with intelligence agencies

WASHINGTON On the first full day as US president Donald Trump will head to CIA headquarters on...

Top US officials call for tightening the leash on Iran

JEDDAH Two top American officials have suggested a series of steps for the new Donald Trump...

Indian PM overturns bull-wrestling ban

CHENNAI An Indian state has lifted a Supreme Court ban on a popular bull wrestling festival after...

Protesters flood Washington for women’s march against Trump

LONDON WASHINGTON Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of London Paris and other...

New Gambia leader to set up truth commission

DAKAR Gambia s new President Adama Barrow said on Saturday that he will launch a truth and...

Nasheed wants to guide Maldives away from environmental catastrophe

PARK CITY United States He faces jail in the Maldives but former President Mohammed Nasheed says...

UN launches $550 million Afghan aid appeal

KABUL The UN has launched a 550 million humanitarian appeal for Afghanistan where about a third...

Le Pen: ‘Europe will wake up in 2017’

KOBLENZ Germany French presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen on Saturday told a European gathering...

Police grill ‘terror’ suspect arrested in Veinna

VIENNA Austrian police raided several addresses early Saturday as they grilled a suspected...

Hackers in Russia claim to shut down African Cup website

LIBREVILLE Gabon A group of Russian hackers claimed Saturday to have shut down the website of the...

Around Arab News

Philippines vows no whitewash in S. Korean’s murder

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte s office vowed on Sunday there would be no cover up...

Fresh fighting in Yemen leaves 66 combatants dead

ADEN Yemen Air strikes and heavy clashes between insurgent and pro government forces in Yemen had...

Qatari ‘miracle child’ performs Umrah

JEDDAH Ghanim Al Miftah the Qatari miracle child has reached Makkah to perform Umrah a wish he...

Russia set to move closer to decriminalize domestic violence

MOSCOW In Russia giving one s spouse a slap is nothing extraordinary for many people This week...

May braces for new Brexit battle over court ruling

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May faces a landmark court ruling on Tuesday that could put...

Bull-taming sport allowed but protests go on in south India

NEW DELHI A traditional bull taming sport banned by India s top court was performed in parts of...

Gambia awaits new leader, but exiled one has right to return

BANJUL Gambia Gambia s capital on Sunday was awaiting the arrival of the country s new leader and...

At least 36 killed, 50 injured as train derails in eastern India

BHUBANESWAR India At least 36 people were killed and 50 injured on Saturday night when nine...

UK govt accused of covering up failed nuclear missile test

LONDON The British government was accused on Sunday of covering up a failed test of its nuclear...

As Trump takes office, Israel pushes ahead with settlements

JERUSALEM US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will speak Sunday for...

Dubai has new rules after high-rise fires, but few details

DUBAI United Arab Emirates Dubai has new fire safety regulations following a series of skyscraper...

OPEC, non-OPEC producers meet to discuss compliance with oil cut deal

VIENNA Austria A committee of OPEC and non OPEC countries responsible for monitoring compliance...

Suspected US drone strike kills 3 alleged Al-Qaeda in Yemen

SANAA Yemen Yemeni security and tribal officials say suspected US drone strikes have killed three...

SABIC to acquire remaining 50% of Shell venture for $820 million

ALKHOBAR Saudi Basic Industries Corp SABIC has signed an agreement to acquire the 50 percent that...

Syria opposition delegates arrive in Astana for peace talks

ASTANA Kazakhstan Members of the Syrian opposition delegation arrived Sunday in the Kazakh...

Turkey’s president eager to hear Trump’s policies on Mideast

ISTANBUL Turkey s president says he is interested in hearing US President Donald Trump s policies...