  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 41 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Nigeria arrests 65 at pro-Trump rally

World

Nigeria arrests 65 at pro-Trump rally

Agence France Presse |

Supporters of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) march in Port Harcourt on January 20, 2017 in support of the US president-elect. (AFP)

LAGOS: Police in Nigeria on Sunday said they had arrested 65 people at a demonstration of support for US President Donald Trump organized by pro-independence activists in the country’s south.
The rally, which took place on Friday in the southern oil hub of Port Harcourt, was organized to coincide with the billionaire businessman’s inauguration as the 45th US president.
It was organized by a pro-Biafra group advocating an independent state in southeastern Nigeria and was held on the eve of massive demonstrations against Trump across the globe.
“Some suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)... staged an unlawful protest in the Port Harcourt metropolis,” said Rivers State’s deputy police chief Ahmed Magaji.
He said the march was not authorized and had disturbed the public order, with police using tear gas to disperse them.
“About 65 of them were arrested” on suspicion of belonging to the IPOB, and were found to be carrying the movement’s flag, he said.
The IPOB is part of a wider secessionist movement that advocates an independent state of Biafra, a region in southeast Nigeria that unsuccessfully fought for independence in a brutal three-year civil war that ended in 1970.
Posting on Twitter, several pro-Biafra activists claimed police had brutally attacked the unarmed demonstrators and even killed several of them but there was no way of independently verifying the reports.
Early on in the US presidential race, IPOB threw its support behind Trump in the belief he would recognize their independence movement.
Soon after Britain voted in a referendum in June to leave the European Union, the group pushed for its own version of “Brexit” from Nigeria that it dubbed “Biafrexit.”
Separatist sentiment has grown over the past 15 months since the arrest of the brother of the IPOB’s leader, with activists engaging in bloody clashes with the security forces that have been condemned by human rights groups.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Taliban warn Trump: Reverse US policy or face defeat

KABUL Afghanistan The Taliban has warned President Donald Trump to reverse US policy on...

Philippines vows no whitewash in S. Korean’s murder

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte s office vowed on Sunday there would be no cover up...

May braces for new Brexit battle over court ruling

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May faces a landmark court ruling on Tuesday that could put...

Gambia awaits new leader, but exiled one has right to return

BANJUL Gambia Gambia s capital on Sunday was awaiting the arrival of the country s new leader and...

At least 36 killed, 50 injured as train derails in eastern India

BHUBANESWAR India At least 36 people were killed and 50 injured on Saturday night when nine...

UK govt accused of covering up failed nuclear missile test

LONDON The British government was accused on Sunday of covering up a failed test of its nuclear...

7.9 quake shakes PNG, tsunami alert rescinded

SYDNEY A powerful 7 9 magnitude earthquake struck Papua New Guinea Sunday shaking homes and...

Brexit: What we know

LONDON Britain is set to become the first European Union member to leave the bloc following a...

Trump heads to CIA after feud with intelligence agencies

WASHINGTON On the first full day as US president Donald Trump will head to CIA headquarters on...

Top US officials call for tightening the leash on Iran

JEDDAH Two top American officials have suggested a series of steps for the new Donald Trump...

Indian PM overturns bull-wrestling ban

CHENNAI An Indian state has lifted a Supreme Court ban on a popular bull wrestling festival after...

Protesters flood Washington for women’s march against Trump

LONDON WASHINGTON Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of London Paris and other...

New Gambia leader to set up truth commission

DAKAR Gambia s new President Adama Barrow said on Saturday that he will launch a truth and...

Nasheed wants to guide Maldives away from environmental catastrophe

PARK CITY United States He faces jail in the Maldives but former President Mohammed Nasheed says...

UN launches $550 million Afghan aid appeal

KABUL The UN has launched a 550 million humanitarian appeal for Afghanistan where about a third...

Le Pen: ‘Europe will wake up in 2017’

KOBLENZ Germany French presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen on Saturday told a European gathering...

Around Arab News

Nigeria arrests 65 at pro-Trump rally

LAGOS Police in Nigeria on Sunday said they had arrested 65 people at a demonstration of support...

Dubai toughens fire rules after tower blazes

DUBAI Dubai on Sunday announced tougher fire rules in a bid to minimize risks after several...

Taliban warn Trump: Reverse US policy or face defeat

KABUL Afghanistan The Taliban has warned President Donald Trump to reverse US policy on...

Philippines vows no whitewash in S. Korean’s murder

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte s office vowed on Sunday there would be no cover up...

Fresh fighting in Yemen leaves 66 combatants dead

ADEN Yemen Air strikes and heavy clashes between insurgent and pro government forces in Yemen had...

Qatari ‘miracle child’ performs Umrah

JEDDAH Ghanim Al Miftah the Qatari miracle child has reached Makkah to perform Umrah a wish he...

Russia set to move closer to decriminalize domestic violence

MOSCOW In Russia giving one s spouse a slap is nothing extraordinary for many people This week...

May braces for new Brexit battle over court ruling

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May faces a landmark court ruling on Tuesday that could put...

Bull-taming sport allowed but protests go on in south India

NEW DELHI A traditional bull taming sport banned by India s top court was performed in parts of...

Gambia awaits new leader, but exiled one has right to return

BANJUL Gambia Gambia s capital on Sunday was awaiting the arrival of the country s new leader and...

At least 36 killed, 50 injured as train derails in eastern India

BHUBANESWAR India At least 36 people were killed and 50 injured on Saturday night when nine...

UK govt accused of covering up failed nuclear missile test

LONDON The British government was accused on Sunday of covering up a failed test of its nuclear...

Trump, Netanyahu to speak as Israel pushes ahead with settlements

JERUSALEM US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will speak Sunday for...

OPEC, non-OPEC producers meet to discuss compliance with oil cut deal

VIENNA Austria A committee of OPEC and non OPEC countries responsible for monitoring compliance...

Suspected US drone strike kills 3 alleged Al-Qaeda in Yemen

SANAA Yemen Yemeni security and tribal officials say suspected US drone strikes have killed three...

SABIC to acquire remaining 50% of Shell venture for $820 million

ALKHOBAR Saudi Basic Industries Corp SABIC has signed an agreement to acquire the 50 percent that...