  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 4 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • ’Trainspotting’ returns after 21 years with punchy sequel

Offbeat

’Trainspotting’ returns after 21 years with punchy sequel

Mark MCLAUGHLIN | AFP |

British actor Ewen Bremner poses on the red carpet arriving to attend the world premiere of the film T2 Trainspotting in Edinburgh on Sunday. (AFP / Andy Buchanan)

EDINBURGH, Scotland: It was the shocking, surreal, drug-fueled movie that defined a generation. Two decades later, the aging Scottish lowlifes of “Trainspotting” are back with a new sequel which premieres Sunday in Edinburgh.
“T2: Trainspotting” reunites Ewan McGregor, Robert Carlyle, Jonny Lee Miller and Ewen Bremner with now Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle.
Renton, the character that launched the career of “Star Wars” actor McGregor, returns to Edinburgh after years away — and his friends Begbie, Sick Boy and Spud are waiting, as dysfunctional as ever.
Expectations are high after the first film, which was made for just $3 million in 1996, won critical acclaim and grossed over $70 million worldwide.
Reviews so far have been largely positive — The Guardian said it was not as good as the first, but “has the same punchy energy, the same defiant pessimism, and there’s nothing around like it.”
Sick Boy (Miller) is a pimp exploiting the wave of gentrification that has swept the city, psycho Begbie (Carlyle) is an escaped convict and burglar, and Spud (Bremer) is still “on the skag.”
Heroin has been relegated to a bit-part behind cocaine and Viagra, Begbie is even more foul-mouthed and menacing than ever, and there are plenty more gut-wrenching gross out scenes to match Spud’s breakfast table surprise in the first movie.
There are references throughout to the first movie, including to its hugely successful soundtrack with a remix of Iggy Pop’s “Lust for Life.”
Will it appeal to new audiences? “Impossible to judge,” Boyle told the Sunday Times newspaper.
“T2” is about betrayal and reconciliation, both in front and behind the camera.
In “Trainspotting,” Renton ditched his friends and ran off to Amsterdam with the takings of a big drug deal.
Boyle and McGregor, who worked together on “Shallow Grave” and “A Life Less Ordinary,” also fell out after the director cast Leonardo DiCaprio in “The Beach.”
Edinburgh is more of a character in “T2” than in the first movie, which was mostly shot in Glasgow despite being set in the once heroin-blighted suburb of Leith.
While beautiful, the city has a dark side — prostitution is illegal but rarely prosecuted, housebreaking is twice the national average, and drug-related deaths are among the highest in Scotland and rising.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Offbeat

Trump slams protesters on Twitter

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday to criticize the millions of people...

Russia set to move closer to decriminalize domestic violence

MOSCOW In Russia giving one s spouse a slap is nothing extraordinary for many people This week...

Bull-taming sport allowed but protests go on in south India

NEW DELHI A traditional bull taming sport banned by India s top court was performed in parts of...

British hit-maker Jessie J performs at Dubai mall

DUBAI Global hit maker Jessie J on Friday performed some of her biggest hits at Dubai s Mall of...

Adele to return to Grammys after snafu

NEW YORK Adele will sing at this year s Grammy Awards the Recording Academy announced Friday...

Trumps bring New York glamor to inaugural ball

WASHINGTON All eyes were on the fashion of America s new first family at the inaugural ball...

Afghan female orchestra strikes closing note at Davos

DAVOS Switzerland Afghanistan s first all female orchestra brought the curtain down on this year...

Spanish village hurls turnips to drive away evil

PIORNAL Spain Residents of a Spanish town pelted a devil like character portrayed by a young man...

‘I’ve seen rain:’ James Taylor bemoans end of Obama era

BOSTON Half a world away from Washington James Taylor is greeting fans with a video bemoaning the...

Lebanese designer grabs US limelight

WASHINGTON For one of her first inaugural weekend appearances on Thursday a candlelight dinner at...

Paul McCartney files lawsuit against Sony/ATV over copyright

NEW YORK Paul McCartney says he wants his music to get back to where it once belonged McCartney...

Solange Knowles headlines progressive ‘Peace Ball’

WASHINGTON The main attraction Solange Knowles did not hit the stage until close to midnight but...

Cute ‘Dog’s Purpose’ movie turns into marketing nightmare

LOS ANGELES What was billed as a heart warming comedy movie aimed at dog lovers turned into a...

Was Lindsay Lohan’s Saudi boyfriend behind her ‘embracing Islam’?

JEDDAH Has US actress Lindsay Lohan embraced Islam And was her Saudi boyfriend responsible for...

Octavia is Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year

CAMBRIDGE Mass Oscar winner Octavia Spencer has been named Woman of the Year by Harvard...

Trump waxwork joins world leaders at London, Paris museums

LONDON A Donald Trump waxwork was unveiled on Thursday at Madame Tussauds museum in London...

Around Arab News

’Trainspotting’ returns after 21 years with punchy sequel

EDINBURGH Scotland It was the shocking surreal drug fueled movie that defined a generation Two...

Erdogan visits Africa eyeing action on nemesis’ network

ISTANBUL Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan flew to Tanzania Sunday to start a three nation...

Trump slams protesters on Twitter

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday to criticize the millions of people...

Nigeria arrests 65 at pro-Trump rally

LAGOS Police in Nigeria on Sunday said they had arrested 65 people at a demonstration of support...

Dubai toughens fire rules after tower blazes

DUBAI Dubai on Sunday announced tougher fire rules in a bid to minimize risks after several...

Taliban warn Trump: Reverse US policy or face defeat

KABUL Afghanistan The Taliban has warned President Donald Trump to reverse US policy on...

Philippines vows no whitewash in S. Korean’s murder

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte s office vowed on Sunday there would be no cover up...

Fresh fighting in Yemen leaves 66 combatants dead

ADEN Yemen Air strikes and heavy clashes between insurgent and pro government forces in Yemen had...

Qatari ‘miracle child’ performs Umrah

JEDDAH Ghanim Al Miftah the Qatari miracle child has reached Makkah to perform Umrah a wish he...

Russia set to move closer to decriminalize domestic violence

MOSCOW In Russia giving one s spouse a slap is nothing extraordinary for many people This week...

May braces for new Brexit battle over court ruling

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May faces a landmark court ruling on Tuesday that could put...

Bull-taming sport allowed but protests go on in south India

NEW DELHI A traditional bull taming sport banned by India s top court was performed in parts of...

Gambia awaits new leader, but exiled one has right to return

BANJUL Gambia Gambia s capital on Sunday was awaiting the arrival of the country s new leader and...

At least 36 killed, 50 injured as train derails in eastern India

BHUBANESWAR India At least 36 people were killed and 50 injured on Saturday night when nine...

UK govt accused of covering up failed nuclear missile test

LONDON The British government was accused on Sunday of covering up a failed test of its nuclear...

Trump, Netanyahu to speak as Israel pushes ahead with settlements

JERUSALEM US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will speak Sunday for...