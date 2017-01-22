  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • China recovers bodies of 12 killed in landslide: Xinhua

World

China recovers bodies of 12 killed in landslide: Xinhua

Agence France Presse |

Rescuers search for trapped people at a site of landslide near a hotel in Xiangyang in China. (Reuters)

BEIJING: Rescuers have retrieved the bodies of 12 people killed when a landslide smashed into a hotel in central China, the official Xinhua news agency reported Sunday.
The three-story Mirage Hotel in Hubei province was slammed by 3,000 cubic meters of debris that poured down a slope behind the building at 7:30 p.m. Friday, it said.
The owner of the hotel, He Dahui, was killed in the disaster.
The landslide dropped rocks of up to 150 tons and trapped 15 people in the Mirage Hotel’s first-floor restaurant.
Rescuers pulled five people from the rubble, but two died in hospital, according to Xinhua.
Concerns about triggering a further collapse delayed rescue work by five hours, it said.
In October landslides battered eastern China in the wake of torrential rains brought by Typhoon Megi, causing widespread damage and killing at least eight.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

African troops prepare for Gambian president’s return

BANJUL West African troops approached the Gambian capital Sunday to secure President Adama Barrow...

Death toll from Pakistan tribal region rises to 25

PESHAWAR A Pakistani government official says the death toll from a bomb blast in the Kurram...

Thousands hit Paris streets against abortion

PARIS Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Paris on Sunday against abortion and...

At least 36 killed, 50 injured as train derails in eastern India

NEW DELHI Rescuers struggled Sunday to pull survivors from the wreckage of a train crash which...

Nigeria arrests 65 at pro-Trump rally

LAGOS Police in Nigeria on Sunday said they had arrested 65 people at a demonstration of support...

Taliban warn Trump: Reverse US policy or face defeat

KABUL Afghanistan The Taliban has warned President Donald Trump to reverse US policy on...

Philippines vows no whitewash in S. Korean’s murder

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte s office vowed on Sunday there would be no cover up...

May braces for new Brexit battle over court ruling

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May faces a landmark court ruling on Tuesday that could put...

Gambia awaits new leader, but exiled one has right to return

BANJUL Gambia Gambia s capital on Sunday was awaiting the arrival of the country s new leader and...

UK govt accused of covering up failed nuclear missile test

LONDON The British government was accused on Sunday of covering up a failed test of its nuclear...

7.9 quake shakes PNG, tsunami alert rescinded

SYDNEY A powerful 7 9 magnitude earthquake struck Papua New Guinea Sunday shaking homes and...

Brexit: What we know

LONDON Britain is set to become the first European Union member to leave the bloc following a...

Trump heads to CIA after feud with intelligence agencies

WASHINGTON On the first full day as US president Donald Trump will head to CIA headquarters on...

Top US officials call for tightening the leash on Iran

JEDDAH Two top American officials have suggested a series of steps for the new Donald Trump...

Indian PM overturns bull-wrestling ban

CHENNAI An Indian state has lifted a Supreme Court ban on a popular bull wrestling festival after...

Protesters flood Washington for women’s march against Trump

LONDON WASHINGTON Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of London Paris and other...

Around Arab News

African troops prepare for Gambian president’s return

BANJUL West African troops approached the Gambian capital Sunday to secure President Adama Barrow...

China recovers bodies of 12 killed in landslide: Xinhua

BEIJING Rescuers have retrieved the bodies of 12 people killed when a landslide smashed into a...

Death toll from Pakistan tribal region rises to 25

PESHAWAR A Pakistani government official says the death toll from a bomb blast in the Kurram...

Thousands hit Paris streets against abortion

PARIS Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Paris on Sunday against abortion and...

At least 36 killed, 50 injured as train derails in eastern India

NEW DELHI Rescuers struggled Sunday to pull survivors from the wreckage of a train crash which...

Fresh fighting in Yemen leaves 66 combatants dead

ADEN Yemen Clashes in Yemen killed at least 66 people in 24 hours medics and security sources...

’Trainspotting’ returns after 21 years with punchy sequel

EDINBURGH Scotland It was the shocking surreal drug fueled movie that defined a generation Two...

Erdogan visits Africa eyeing action on nemesis’ network

ISTANBUL Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan flew to Tanzania Sunday to start a three nation...

Trump slams protesters on Twitter

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday to criticize the millions of people...

Nigeria arrests 65 at pro-Trump rally

LAGOS Police in Nigeria on Sunday said they had arrested 65 people at a demonstration of support...

Dubai toughens fire rules after tower blazes

DUBAI Dubai on Sunday announced tougher fire rules in a bid to minimize risks after several...

Taliban warn Trump: Reverse US policy or face defeat

KABUL Afghanistan The Taliban has warned President Donald Trump to reverse US policy on...

Philippines vows no whitewash in S. Korean’s murder

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte s office vowed on Sunday there would be no cover up...

Qatari ‘miracle child’ performs Umrah

JEDDAH Ghanim Al Miftah the Qatari miracle child has reached Makkah to perform Umrah a wish he...

Russia set to move closer to decriminalize domestic violence

MOSCOW In Russia giving one s spouse a slap is nothing extraordinary for many people This week...

May braces for new Brexit battle over court ruling

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May faces a landmark court ruling on Tuesday that could put...